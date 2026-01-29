DPU Passthrough in DPF Host Trusted

The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.

Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.

Environment variables file

Copy Copied! ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP= ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE= ## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP= ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https: ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25. 10.1 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

Copy Copied! source manifests/ 00 -env-vars/envvars.env





Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system cat manifests/ 01 -dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This deploys the following objects:

PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""





Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:

Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} helm repo update helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:

Copy Copied! helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

Verify the DPF Operator installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager ## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 cat manifests/ 02 -dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 kamajiClusterManager: disable: false

DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""





Verify the DPF System with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager ## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system ## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all

In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUSet to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUSet - DPU Selection to understand more about the selectors.

In this step we provision our DPUs and we do the nessecary interface plumbing to enable the DPU to act as a passthrough device.

The user is expected to create a DPUSet object to provision the DPUs and a DPUServiceChain to enable the nessecary connectivity between the host and DPU interfaces.

Check the DPUSet documentation and DPUServiceChain documentation for more information about these objects.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 03 -dpf-object-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

BFB to download the BFB to a shared volume

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

DPUFlavor used for provisioning the DPUs

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: passthrough-$TAG namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: "*" parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size= 1024 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf operation: override raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf operation: override raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" permissions: "0644" - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf operation: override raw: "" permissions: "0644"

DPUSet to provision DPUs on worker nodes

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUSet metadata: name: passthrough namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" dpuTemplate: spec: dpuFlavor: passthrough-$TAG bfb: name: bf-bundle-$TAG

DPUServiceInterfaces used by the DPUServiceChain

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "pf0hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf1hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: interface : "pf1hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 1

DPUServiceChain to make the device act as passthrough device

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceChain metadata: name: passthrough namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: spec: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p0 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf0hpf - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : p1 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: interface : pf1hpf





Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUServiceChain is ready kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain passthrough ## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces are ready kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface p0 p1 pf0hpf pf1hpf ## Ensure the BFB is ready kubectl wait -- for = "jsonpath={.status.phase}=Ready" --namespace dpf-operator-system bfb bf-bundle ## Ensure the DPUs have the condition Initialized ( this may take time) kubectl wait -- for =condition=Initialized --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

The DPUs will take some time to be provisioned and the OS to be installed. You can check the status of the DPUs with

Copy Copied! kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpu --all

or with dpfctl :

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpusets NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 24m ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/passthrough dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 7s ├─DPUServiceInterfaces │ └─ 4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 78m See p0, p1, pf0hpf, pf1hpf └─DPUSets └─DPUSet/passthrough dpf-operator-system ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 78m File: bf-bundle- 3.2 . 1 -34_25.11_ubuntu- 24 .04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2 . 1 └─DPUs ├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2306xz0370-mt2306xz0370 dpf-operator-system │ └─Ready False OS Installing 1s ├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2333xz0xq3-mt2333xz0xq3 dpf-operator-system │ └─Ready False OS Installing 1s ├─DPU/dpu-node-mt2402xz0f6v-mt2402xz0f6v dpf-operator-system │ └─Ready False OS Installing 1s └─DPU/dpu-node-mt2404xz0c98-mt2404xz0c98 dpf-operator-system └─Ready False OS Installing 1s

After the DPUs are provisioned and the rest of the objects are Ready, we can test traffic by assigning an IP on one of the PFs on the host for each DPU, and run a simple ping. This assumes that the high speed ports of the DPUs are connected and the DPUs can reach each other. Assuming the PF is named ens0f0np0 then:

Host 1:

Copy Copied! ip addr add 192.168 . 1.1 / 24 dev ens0f0np0

Host 2:

Copy Copied! ip addr add 192.168 . 1.2 / 24 dev ens0f0np0

From Host 1: