On This Page
- Overview
- Key Features
- DPUDiscovery Specification
- Example Usage
- Field Validation
- Discovery Process
- Configuration Requirements
- Monitoring and Troubleshooting
- Integration with Other Resources
- Related Resources
DPUDiscovery
The DPUDiscovery is a Kubernetes CRD that enables automatic discovery of DPU (Data Processing Unit) devices within specified IP ranges in the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). It provides a scalable and efficient way to scan network ranges for DPU BMCs and automatically create DPUDevice resources.
The DPUDiscovery resource automates the process of finding and registering DPU devices in your infrastructure. It scans specified IP ranges for DPU BMCs (Base Management Controllers) and creates corresponding DPUDevice resources for discovered devices. This eliminates the need for manual device registration and enables dynamic DPU management.
Automatic Discovery: Scans IP ranges for DPU BMCs automatically
Configurable Scanning: Customizable scan intervals and worker counts
Scalable: Supports parallel scanning with configurable workers
Redfish Integration: Uses Redfish protocol for DPU communication
Status Tracking: Provides scan status and discovered device counts
Resource Creation: Automatically creates DPUDevice resources for found devices
DPUDiscoverySpec
The
spec section defines the discovery configuration:
Field
Type
Required
Description
IPRangeValidationSpec
Yes
IP range configuration for scanning
Duration
No
How often to perform scans (default: 1h)
int
No
Number of workers for parallel scanning
IPRangeValidationSpec
Configuration for IP range validation and scanning:
Field
Type
Required
Description
IPRange
Yes
IP range to scan for DPU devices
IPRange
Defines the range of IP addresses to scan:
Field
Type
Required
Description
string
Yes
Starting IP address of the range
string
Yes
Ending IP address of the range
uint32
No
BMC port to scan (default: 443)
DPUDiscoveryStatus
The
status section contains discovery results and status:
Field
Type
Description
Time
Timestamp of the last successful scan
int
Number of DPU devices discovered
Basic DPUDiscovery
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery-main
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP:
"192.168.1.1"
endIP:
"192.168.1.254"
port:
443
scanInterval:
"30m"
DPUDiscovery with Custom Workers
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery-large-range
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP:
"10.0.0.1"
endIP:
"10.0.255.254"
port:
443
scanInterval:
"1h"
workers:
10
Multiple Discovery Ranges
You can create multiple DPUDiscovery resources for different network segments:
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery-management
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP:
"192.168.100.1"
endIP:
"192.168.100.254"
port:
443
scanInterval:
"15m"
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDiscovery
metadata:
name: dpu-discovery-production
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
ipRangeSpec:
ipRange:
startIP:
"10.10.0.1"
endIP:
"10.10.255.254"
port:
443
scanInterval:
"1h"
workers:
20
IP Address Validation
Format: Must be valid IPv4 addresses
Pattern:
^((25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)\.){3}(25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|[01]?[0-9][0-9]?)$
Restrictions:
Cannot be
0.0.0.0
Only IPv4 supported (IPv6 not allowed)
Both startIP and endIP must be provided
Port Validation
Range: 1 to 65535
Default: 443
Scan Interval
Format: Kubernetes Duration format (e.g., "30m", "1h", "2h30m")
Default: "1h"
Workers
Default: Calculated as 1 worker per 255 IPs in the range
Minimum: 1 worker
Maximum: No explicit limit (limited by cluster resources)
Scanning Workflow
IP Range Calculation: Determines the number of IPs to scan
Worker Allocation: Allocates workers based on configuration or defaults
Parallel Scanning: Workers scan IP ranges in parallel
Redfish Communication: Uses Redfish protocol to communicate with BMCs
Device Detection: Identifies DPU devices and extracts information
Resource Creation: Creates DPUDevice resources for discovered devices
Status Update: Updates discovery status with results
Worker Scaling
The discovery controller automatically calculates the optimal number of workers:
const ipPerWorker =
255
workers =
int((end-start)/uint32(ipPerWorker)) +
1
if workers <
1 {
workers =
1
}
This ensures efficient scanning without overwhelming the cluster resources.
DPFOperatorConfig
DPUDiscovery requires specific configuration in the DPFOperatorConfig:
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpf-operator-config
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
provisioningController:
installInterface:
installViaRedfish:
enabled:
true
skipDPUNodeDiscovery:
true # Set to
false to create DPUNode by DPUDiscovery process
Redfish Configuration
The discovery process uses Redfish protocol for BMC communication. Ensure:
Redfish is enabled in DPFOperatorConfig
BMC credentials are properly configured
Network connectivity to BMC IPs is available
Firewall rules allow Redfish traffic (typically port 443)
Checking Discovery Status
# Get all DPUDiscovery resources
kubectl get dpudiscoveries -n dpf-operator-system
# Get detailed information about discovery
kubectl describe dpudiscovery dpu-discovery-main -n dpf-operator-system
# Check discovery status
kubectl get dpudiscovery dpu-discovery-main -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath=
'{.status}'
Monitoring Scan Progress
# Check last scan time
kubectl get dpudiscovery dpu-discovery-main -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath=
'{.status.lastScanTime}'
# Check number of found DPUs
kubectl get dpudiscovery dpu-discovery-main -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath=
'{.status.foundDPUs}'
# Watch discovery status
kubectl get dpudiscoveries -n dpf-operator-system -w
Common Issues
No DPUs Found:
Verify IP range configuration
Check network connectivity to BMCs
Ensure Redfish is enabled and configured
Scan Failures:
Check DPFOperatorConfig settings
Verify Redfish credentials (
bmc-shared-passwordsecret)
Review controller logs
Controller Logs
# Check discovery controller logs
kubectl logs -n dpf-operator-system deployment/dpf-operator-controller-manager |
grep -i discovery
DPUDevice Creation
DPUDiscovery automatically creates DPUDevice resources for discovered devices:
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDevice
metadata:
name: <discovered-serial>
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
serialNumber:
"<discovered-serial>"
# ... other discovered fields
DPUNode Integration
When
skipDpuNodeDiscovery is false, discovery can also create DPUNode resources for discovered devices.
