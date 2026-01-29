DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1  DPUFlavor

On This Page

DPUFlavor

Overview

DPUFlavor is a Kubernetes Custom Resource Definition (CRD) that defines configuration templates for DPU system-level settings. It serves as a blueprint that specifies how DPUs should be configured during provisioning, including kernel parameters, firmware settings, OVS configuration, network interfaces, and resource allocation.

API Version

  • API Group: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com

  • API Version: v1alpha1

  • Kind: DPUFlavor

Key Features

  • Immutable Configuration: Once created, the DPUFlavor spec cannot be modified to ensure consistency across DPU deployments

  • Comprehensive System Configuration: Covers all aspects of DPU system configuration from boot parameters to runtime settings

  • Resource Management: Defines resource requirements and allocation policies

  • Multiple DPU Modes: Supports both standard DPU mode and zero-trust mode

  • Template Reusability: Can be applied to multiple DPUs for consistent configuration

API Reference

DPUFlavorSpec

Field

Type

Description

grub

DPUFlavorGrub

All the parameters will be set in GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX grub configuration

sysctl

DPUFlavorSysctl

Kernel sysctl parameters which will be stored in /etc/sysctl.d/99-dpf.conf

nvconfig

[]NVConfig

The device configuration which will be applied by mlxconfig

ovs

DPUFlavorOVS

Open vSwitch configuration which will be executed via systemd service

bfcfgParameters

[]string

Parameters for bf.cfg file

configFiles

[]ConfigFile

Custom configuration files. Users can use this configuration to overwrite files in the DPU file system or add content to existing files

containerdConfig

ContainerdConfig

ContainerdConfig contains the configuration for containerd

dpuResources

ResourceList

Minimum resources needed for BFB installation

systemReservedResources

ResourceList

Resources reserved for system use

dpuMode

DpuModeType

DPU operation mode (default: dpu)

hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs

[]NetworkInterfaceConfig

Host-side network interface configuration


DPUFlavorGrub

Field

Type

Description

kernelParameters

[]string

Kernel boot parameters to be set in grub configuration


DPUFlavorSysctl

Field

Type

Description

parameters

[]string

Sysctl parameters to be applied


NVConfig

Field

Type

Description

device

*string

Target device (use "*" for all devices)

parameters

[]string

Firmware parameters to set

hostPowerCycleRequired

*bool

Whether host power cycle is needed after applying config(Deprecated)

IB Mode to Ethernet Mode Configuration

Example for single port DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nvconfig:
  - device: '*'
    parameters:
      - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH

Example for dual port DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nvconfig:
  - device: '*'
    parameters:
      - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
      - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH

DPUFlavorOVS

Field

Type

Description

rawConfigScript

string

Raw OVS configuration script


ConfigFile

Field

Type

Description

path

string

File path on the DPU

operation

DPUFlavorFileOp

File operation type (override or append)

raw

string

File content

permissions

string

File permissions (e.g., "0644")


ContainerdConfig

Field

Type

Description

registryEndpoint

string

Container registry endpoint


NetworkInterfaceConfig

Field

Type

Description

mtu

*int32

MTU value (1280-9216)

dhcp

*bool

Enable DHCP configuration

portNumber

int32

Port identifier (0 or 1)

nvconfig

*NVConfig

Port-specific NVConfig settings


Enumerations

DpuModeType

  • dpu: Standard DPU mode

  • zero-trust: Zero-trust security mode

DPUFlavorFileOp

  • override: Replace file content entirely

  • append: Append to existing file content

Resource Management

DPU Resources

The dpuResources field specifies the minimum resources required for a BFB with this flavor to be installed on a DPU. Using this field, the controller can understand if that flavor can be installed on a particular DPU. It should be set to the total amount of resources the system needs + the resources that should be made available for DPUServices to consume:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
dpuResources:
  cpu: 16
  memory: 16Gi
  nvidia.com/sf: 20


System Reserved Resources

The systemReservedResources field indicates resources consumed by the system (OS, OVS, DPF system etc) and are not made available for DPUServices to consume. DPUServices can consume the difference between dpuResources and systemReservedResources. This field must not be specified if dpuResources are not specified.:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemReservedResources:
  cpu: 4
  memory: 4Gi
  nvidia.com/sf: 4

The difference between dpuResources and systemReservedResources is available for DPUServices.

Examples

HBN-OVN DPUFlavor

Copy
Copied!
            

            
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
  name: hbn-ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  bfcfgParameters:
  - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
  - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
  - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
  configFiles:
  - operation: override
    path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
    permissions: "0644"
    raw: |
      ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no"
      IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no"
      ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT="yes"
  - operation: override
    path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
    permissions: "0644"
    raw: |
      CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="no"
      OVS_DOCA="yes"
  - operation: override
    path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
    permissions: "0644"
    raw: ""
  dpuMode: dpu
  grub:
    kernelParameters:
    - console=hvc0
    - console=ttyAMA0
    - earlycon=pl011,0x13010000
    - fixrttc
    - net.ifnames=0
    - biosdevname=0
    - iommu.passthrough=1
    - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
    - hugepagesz=2048kB
    - hugepages=3072
  hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs:
  - dhcp: true
    mtu: 1500
    portNumber: 0
  nvconfig:
  - device: '*'
    parameters:
    - PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0
    - PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
    - PF_TOTAL_SF=20
    - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10
    - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=0
    - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=1
    - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=228
    - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
    - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0
    - SRIOV_EN=1
    - NUM_OF_VFS=46
    - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
  ovs:
    rawConfigScript: |
      _ovs-vsctl() {
        ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@"
      }
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=50000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=20000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=5000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=1024
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr1
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr2
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=9216
      _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf mtu_request=9216


Best Practices

  1. Resource Planning: Always specify dpuResources and systemReservedResources to ensure proper resource allocation

  2. Immutability: Plan your configuration carefully as DPUFlavor specs cannot be modified after creation

  3. Testing: Test DPUFlavor configurations in development environments before production deployment

  4. Documentation: Document custom configurations and their purposes for team understanding

  5. IB Mode Conversion: For DPUs initially in InfiniBand (IB) mode, always include LINK_TYPE_P1=2 in nvconfig parameters to convert to Ethernet mode. For dual port DPUs, also add LINK_TYPE_P2=2
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 29, 2026
content here