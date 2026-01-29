The dpuResources field specifies the minimum resources required for a BFB with this flavor to be installed on a DPU. Using this field, the controller can understand if that flavor can be installed on a particular DPU. It should be set to the total amount of resources the system needs + the resources that should be made available for DPUServices to consume:

dpuResources: cpu: 16 memory: 16Gi nvidia.com/sf: 20





The systemReservedResources field indicates resources consumed by the system (OS, OVS, DPF system etc) and are not made available for DPUServices to consume. DPUServices can consume the difference between dpuResources and systemReservedResources . This field must not be specified if dpuResources are not specified.:

systemReservedResources: cpu: 4 memory: 4Gi nvidia.com/sf: 4