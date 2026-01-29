Uses the DPU's Device Management Service interface to reboot the host. This is the recommended method for most deployments.

Advantages: * Integrated with DPU management * Reliable and consistent * No external dependencies

Requirements: * DMS must be accessible * Valid DMS address configuration

Reboots the host via external means not controlled by the DPU controller. This method requires manual intervention or external automation.

Use Cases: * Custom power management systems * IPMI-based reboots * Cloud provider APIs

Requirements: * External reboot mechanism must be available * Manual intervention may be required

Executes a custom script to reboot the host. The script is defined in a ConfigMap and executed as a Kubernetes Job.

Use Cases: * Custom reboot procedures * Integration with existing automation * Complex reboot workflows

Requirements: * ConfigMap with pod template * Script must exit successfully * Proper RBAC permissions