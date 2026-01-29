DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
DPUNode

The DPUNode is a Kubernetes CRD that represents a physical host node containing one or more DPU (Data Processing Unit) devices in the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF). It provides node-level management capabilities for DPU provisioning, reboot control, and integration with Kubernetes clusters.

Overview

The DPUNode resource serves as a bridge between physical host nodes and DPU devices, enabling centralized management of DPU provisioning and host operations. It defines how DPUs should be provisioned on a specific node and how the host should be managed during DPU operations.

Key Features

  • Node-Level Management: Manages DPU operations at the host node level

  • Reboot Control: Configurable host reboot methods (gNOI, external, script)

  • DMS Integration: Integration with Device Management Service (DMS)

  • DPU Association: Links multiple DPU devices to a single node

  • Kubernetes Integration: Optional integration with Kubernetes Node objects

DPUNode Specification

DPUNodeSpec

The spec section defines the desired configuration for the DPU node:

Field

Type

Required

Description

nodeRebootMethod

NodeRebootMethod

No

Method for rebooting the host (default: gNOI)

nodeDMSAddress

DMSAddress

No

IP and port for DMS communication

dpus

[]DPURef

No

List of DPU devices attached to this node


NodeRebootMethod

Defines how the host should be rebooted during DPU operations:

Field

Type

Required

Description

gNOI

GNOI

No

Use DPU's DMS interface to reboot the host

external

External

No

Reboot via external means (not controlled by DPU controller)

script

Script

No

Reboot by executing a custom script


DMSAddress

Configuration for Device Management Service communication:

Field

Type

Required

Description

ip

string

Yes

IP address in IPv4 format

port

uint16

Yes

Port number (minimum: 1)


DPURef

Reference to a DPU device:

Field

Type

Required

Description

name

string

Yes

Name of the DPU device


DPUNodeStatus

The status section contains the observed state of the DPU node:

Field

Type

Description

conditions

array

Array of condition objects describing node state

dpuInstallInterface

string

Interface used for DPU installation (gNOI or redfish)

kubeNodeRef

string

Name of the Kubernetes Node object (immutable)

rebootInProgress

bool

Indicates if the node is currently rebooting


Conditions

The DPUNode resource uses several condition types to track its state:

  • Ready: The DPU node is ready for operations

  • InvalidDPUDetails: The DPU details provided are invalid

  • DPUNodeRebootInProgress: The DPUNode is in the process of rebooting

  • DPUUpdateInProgress: The DPU is being updated

  • NeedHostAgentUpgrade: The host agent needs to be upgraded

  • OOBBridgeConfigured: The out-of-band bridge (br-dpu) is configured

  • RshimAvailable: The rshim interface is available

Example Usage

Basic DPUNode with gNOI Reboot

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUNode
metadata:
  name: dpu-node-001
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  nodeRebootMethod:
    gNOI: {}
  nodeDMSAddress:
    ip: "192.168.1.100"
    port: 443
  dpus:
  - name: dpu-device-001
  - name: dpu-device-002


DPUNode with External Reboot

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUNode
metadata:
  name: dpu-node-002
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  nodeRebootMethod:
    external: {}
  dpus:
  - name: dpu-device-003


DPUNode with Custom Script Reboot

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUNode
metadata:
  name: dpu-node-003
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  nodeRebootMethod:
    script:
      name: custom-reboot-script
  dpus:
  - name: dpu-device-004


Custom Reboot Script ConfigMap

---
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: custom-reboot-script
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
data:
  pod-template: |
    apiVersion: v1
    kind: Pod
    metadata:
      name: custom-reboot-pod
      namespace: dpf-operator-system
    spec:
      containers:
      - name: reboot-container
        image: ubuntu:20.04
        command: ["/bin/bash"]
        args:
        - -c
        - |
          echo "Performing custom reboot procedure..."
          # Add your custom reboot logic here
          # For example: IPMI commands, SSH to BMC, etc.
          sleep 10
          exit 0
      restartPolicy: Never


Reboot Methods

gNOI (Default)

Uses the DPU's Device Management Service interface to reboot the host. This is the recommended method for most deployments.

Advantages: * Integrated with DPU management * Reliable and consistent * No external dependencies

Requirements: * DMS must be accessible * Valid DMS address configuration

External

Reboots the host via external means not controlled by the DPU controller. This method requires manual intervention or external automation.

Use Cases: * Custom power management systems * IPMI-based reboots * Cloud provider APIs

Requirements: * External reboot mechanism must be available * Manual intervention may be required

Script

Executes a custom script to reboot the host. The script is defined in a ConfigMap and executed as a Kubernetes Job.

Use Cases: * Custom reboot procedures * Integration with existing automation * Complex reboot workflows

Requirements: * ConfigMap with pod template * Script must exit successfully * Proper RBAC permissions

Integration with Kubernetes

Node Association

DPUNode can optionally be associated with a Kubernetes Node object:

status:
  kubeNodeRef: "worker-node-001"

This association enables: * Node-level operations (draining, tainting) * Integration with Kubernetes scheduling * Resource management alignment

Annotations

DPUNode supports the following annotation for external reboot requirements:

metadata:
  annotations:
    provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-external-reboot-required: "true"


Lifecycle Management

Creation

DPUNode resources are typically created: * Manually: By administrators for known nodes * Automatically: Via discovery processes * Via DPUSet: As part of bulk node management

Updates

Most fields in DPUNode can be updated, but some restrictions apply: * kubeNodeRef is immutable once set * dpus list can be modified to add/remove devices

Deletion

DPUNode resources are protected by a finalizer (provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-protection) to prevent deletion while DPUs are in use.

Monitoring and Troubleshooting

Checking Node Status

# Get all DPUNode resources
kubectl get dpunodes -n dpf-operator-system
 
# Get detailed information about a specific node
kubectl describe dpunode dpu-node-001 -n dpf-operator-system
 
# Check node conditions
kubectl get dpunode dpu-node-001 -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions}'


Common Issues

  • Invalid DMS Address: Verify IP and port configuration

  • DPU Not Found: Ensure referenced DPUDevice resources exist

  • Reboot Failures: Check reboot method configuration and permissions

  • Script Execution Errors: Verify ConfigMap and script syntax

Status Monitoring

# Check if node is ready
kubectl get dpunode dpu-node-001 -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath='{.status.conditions[?(@.type=="Ready")].status}'
 
# Check reboot status
kubectl get dpunode dpu-node-001 -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath='{.status.rebootInProgress}'
 
# Check install interface
kubectl get dpunode dpu-node-001 -n dpf-operator-system -o jsonpath='{.status.dpuInstallInterface}'


