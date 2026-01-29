DPUServiceChain example:

The following YAML manifest defines a DPUServiceChain named example-chain and refers to one DPUService named example-service and 4 DPUServiceInterfaces. DPUServiceChain will define how the traffic will flow through those DPUServiceInterfaces.

DPUServiceInterfaces

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0hpf namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: nodeSelector: matchExpressions: - key: kubernetes.io/os operator: In values: - "linux" template: metadata: labels: uplink: "pf0hpf" spec: interfaceType: pf pf: pfID: 0

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: eth1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "eth1" svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: example-service spec: interfaceType: service service: serviceID: example-service network: mybrsfc interfaceName: eth1

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: eth2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : "eth2" svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: example-service spec: interfaceType: service service: serviceID: example-service network: mybrsfc interfaceName: eth2

DPUService

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUService metadata: name: example-service namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: serviceID: example-service interfaces: - eth1 - eth2 helmChart: source: repoURL: https: version: 1.0 . 1 chart: example-service values: resources: memory: 6Gi

DPUServiceChain

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceChain metadata: name: example-chain namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: spec: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: example-service svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : eth1 - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/service: example-service svc.dpu.nvidia.com/ interface : eth2 - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: pf0hpf serviceMTU: 2000

Let's break it down step by step.

There are 4 DPUServiceInterfaces uplink port p0 uplink port pf0hpf on host service interface eth1 service interface eth2 There is one DPUService example-service which has two interfaces eth1 and eth2 There is one DPUServiceChain example-chain p0 --> eth1 --> eth2 --> pf0hpf On the switches object there is serviceMTU which defines the MTU between services in the DPU cluster The default value for this MTU is 1500 NOTE: This only affects services on the DPU, it should be aligned with the general MTU set for the traffic in the network NOTE: that when changed, it will restart every pod that relates to this switch

In the above example, traffic will flow from uplink port p0 to example DPU service's eth1 iface. From eth1 iface, it will go to eth2 iface(eth1->eth2 is handled by the service itself and not by the chain) and then to uplink port pf0hpf on the host.