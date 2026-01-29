As previously mentioned, the DPUServiceIPAM controller leverages the nvidia-k8s-ipam project. The controller creates either a CIDRPool or a IPPool Custom Resource in the underlying DPU cluster depending on the mode the DPUServiceIPAM is configured.

Switching from one mode to another leads to the previous Custom Resource being deleted and the new one to be created.

Removing the pool, doesn't affect running Pods. Readding the same pool, assuming that there was no node addition/deletion in the DPU cluster, is a safe operation and will not lead to duplicate IP consumption by Pods.

In order to avoid duplicating docs related to the usage of each field, take a look at the API Documentation. Note that there are additional fields that can be used but in the interest of simplicity, this guide uses only the required ones.

To split a subnet into chunks per node, all of them sharing the same gateway, we have to create a Custom Resource like this:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: example-pool1 spec: metadata: labels: # Specifying a label here enables us to make use of this object in DPUServiceChain. svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: example-pool1 ipv4Subnet: subnet: "192.168.0.0/20" gateway: "192.168.0.1" perNodeIPCount: 256

This configuration creates chunks of 256 available IPs for each node with gateway 192.168.0.1 for all of those nodes.

To split a CIDR into a subnet per node each having a distinct gateway, we have to create a Custom Resource like this:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: example-pool1 spec: metadata: labels: # Specifying a label here enables us to make use of this object in DPUServiceChain. svc.dpu.nvidia.com/pool: example-pool1 ipv4Network: network: "192.168.0.0/20" # Optional field that usually makes sense to set, unless we use a point to point network (/ 31 ) and we want to use # both IPs. gatewayIndex: 1 prefixSize: 24