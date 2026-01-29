On This Page
DPUServiceNAD
The
DPUServiceNAD Custom Resource Definition (CRD) allows you to create custom NetworkAttachmentDefinitions (NADs) for your DPU services. These NADs define how secondary network interfaces are configured for pods running on DPUs. NetworkAttachmentDefinition is a CRD defined by multus and used for setting up the secondary interface for the pod. Pod spec provides which NAD to use as a configuration in annotation
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: <nadName>. Multus CNI consumes the annotation, fetches the NAD configuration, and invokes the relevant CNI binary with the configuration given in the NAD to facilitate the creation of a secondary interface on the pod. The following pages are recommended (as a 101 guide) if the user is not familiar with NAD or Multus.
https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/multus-cni/blob/master/docs/how-to-use.md
https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/multus-cni/blob/master/docs/how-to-use.md#create-network-attachment-definition
https://github.com/k8snetworkplumbingwg/network-resources-injector?tab=readme-ov-file#network-resources-injection-example
DPUServiceNAD is automatically installed as part of the DPF operator installation. No additional installation steps are required.
Creating a DPUServiceNAD
Here's an example of creating a basic DPUServiceNAD with SF (Scalable Function):
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceNAD
metadata:
name: mynad
namespace: my-namespace
labels:
labelTest: labelTestValue
annotations:
annotTest: annotTestValue
spec:
resourceType:
"sf" # Resource type (sf, vf, or veth)
bridge:
"test-ovsbridge" # OVS bridge name
mtu:
1500 # MTU size
ipam:
true # Enable IPAM
The DPUServiceNAD controller underneath takes care of converting this DPUServiceNAD CRD into a NAD CRD object and applying it to all the DPU Clusters. Users can choose their preferred resource (sf, vf, or veth), custom OVS bridge, MTU, and IPAM. It is mandatory for OVS bridge to exist beforehand, our controllers do not create the ovs bridge. This CRD allows users to choose their own OVS bridge along with their preferred MTU/resource type for their workload's secondary interface.
Using DPUServiceNAD with DPUServiceInterface
To use your DPUServiceNAD in a DPUServiceInterface:
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: dpu-service-
interface-with-custom-nad
namespace: my-namespace
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
spec:
interfaceType: service
service:
serviceID:
"service-one"
network:
"mynad" # Reference to your DPUServiceNAD
interfaceName:
"net1"
Dynamic Resource Injection
When you use a DPUServiceNAD with a DPUServiceInterface in a DPUService, the system automatically injects the appropriate resources based on the resource type:
1. For
sf(service function) type:
If we have the
dpuservicenad.svc.dpu.nvidia.com/use-trusted-sfsannotation in DPUServiceNAD, then we inject the trusted_sf
nvidia.com/bf_sf_trustedresource.
If the above annotation is not present, we inject the default sf
nvidia.com/bf_sfresource.
2. For
vf(virtual function) type:
Injects
nvidia.com/bf_vfresource
3. For
vethtype:
No resource injection
Example of an ArgoApplication(which is created from the DPUService which is using the NAD):
apiVersion: argoproj.io/v1alpha1
kind: Application
metadata:
finalizers:
- resources-finalizer.argocd.argoproj.io
name: dpu-cluster-
1-example-grb87
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
destination:
name: dpu-cluster-
1
namespace: dpf-operator-system
project: doca-platform-project-dpu
source:
chart: hello-world
helm:
valuesObject:
serviceDaemonSet:
annotations:
annKey: annVal
k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks:
'[{"name":"mynad","interface":"dpu-service-interface-with-custom-nad","cni-args":null}]'
labels:
labelKey: labelVal
resources:
nvidia.com/bf_sf:
"1"
nvidia.com/bf_sf resource is dynamically injected by the controller based on the DPUServiceNAD and DPUServiceInterface configuration that dpuService is using. The system will automatically merge the injected resources with any existing resources in the ArgoCD application (which is created from DPUService) object's serviceDaemonSet as shown in the above example.
Chained CNIs
DPUServiceNAD allows chaining CNIs to combine the DPF OVS CNI with additional CNI plugins to provide enhanced networking capabilities. This is particularly useful when you need to chain RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) CNI with the DPF OVS CNI.
Here's how to setup a DPUServiceNAD that provides SFs and RDMA devices on the Pods and connects the representors to the
test-ovsbridge:
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceNAD
metadata:
name: rdma-chained-nad
namespace: my-namespace
spec:
resourceType:
"sf"
bridge:
"test-ovsbridge"
mtu:
1500
chainedCNIs:
- type: rdma