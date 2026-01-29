An update to the DPUSet can be done for upgrading the BFB or modifying provisioning parameters.

Note This operation will result in a network disruption and also a host reboot. A rolling update can be configured to control the number of nodes that will be out-of-service in parallel (Please see the DPUSet YAML example below). The cluster can also be divided into several DPU-Sets, please refer to the section "Using several DPU Sets"

These are the required steps for upgrading the BFB on a set of DPUs (The BFB is specified as part of the DPU Set CRD):

1. Create a BFB YAML that includes the required BFB file and also assigns a distinct name for the object (Different from the currently used BFB objects). After applying the YAML, the BFB will be pulled from the specified URL to the shared storage:

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle- new namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: https:

2. Update the DPUSet YAML to point to the new BFB object:

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUSet metadata: name: dpuset namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" strategy: rollingUpdate: maxUnavailable: "10%" type: RollingUpdate dpuTemplate: spec: dpuFlavor: passthrough bfb: name: bf-bundle- new nodeEffect: taint: key: "dpu" value: "provisioning" effect: NoSchedule

3. Then delete the DPU objects of the relevant DPUs.

This will initiate a provisioning cycle for the DPUs using the new BFB image:

Copy Copied! kubectl delete dpu -n dpf-operator-system worker1- 0000 -2b- 00 worker2- 0000 -2b- 00

4. You can later delete the previous BFB object:

Copy Copied! kubectl delete bfb -n dpf-operator-system bf-bundle

There's an option to create several DPU-Set objects, and assign them to different groups of worker nodes. This is done by adding relevant labels to the node selector in the DPUSet object YAML. Each DPU Set can use a different BFB object, can have a different DPU flavor, a different rolling update strategy, etc.

For example:

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUSet metadata: name: dpuset-dk namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpuNodeSelector: matchLabels: e2e.servers/dk: "true" strategy: rollingUpdate: maxUnavailable: "10%" type: RollingUpdate dpuTemplate: spec: dpuFlavor: passthrough bfb: name: bf-bundle-dk-ga nodeEffect: taint: key: "dpu" value: "provisioning" effect: NoSchedule



