Enable Custom Certificate Authority for DMS

When creating or updating the DPFOperatorConfig , specify the name of the Secret created in the previous step.

In the DPFOperatorConfig configuration, set the customCASecretName field to the name of the Secret (e.g., custom-ca-secret):

Copy Copied! apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" customCASecretName: "custom-ca-secret" kamajiClusterManager: {}



