End-To-End Testing
DPF end-to-end tests are written in go and use the
ginkgo and
gomega frameworks.
The tests use a configuration file which is unique per test run.
All tests require:
a working Kubernetes cluster
DPF Operator controller manager deployed and running
Individual tests may also have their own prerequisites which should be defined in their CI definition. For example different tests may require different sets of container images and helm charts to run.
The tests have the following structure:
Suite: Reads configuration and sets up the system for a test run. There is one test configuration per
Suite
Describe: The core of a test - contains the full set of tests to be run. There is one DPFOperatorConfig per
Describe.
Describenodes never run in parallel with each other
Context: A set of tests. These are categorised and configured as a group representing a subsystem or a feature
It: An individual test. Each
Itblock is independent and leaves a clean state once finished.
Itblocks are able to run in parallel and continue on failure
Byis used to describe a step either inside or outside a test