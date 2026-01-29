Getting Started

Welcome to the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF)! This guide will help you get up and running with DPF quickly and efficiently.

The DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) is a comprehensive platform for managing Data Processing Units (DPUs) and deploying distributed services across DPU-enabled infrastructure. DPF enables unified DPU management, service orchestration, network virtualization, and storage services with built-in security features.

DPF supports different deployment modes depending on your infrastructure and security requirements:

Recommended for environments requiring maximum security with BMC access and secure boot capabilities.

Suitable for controlled environments with host trusted infrastructure.

Once you've completed the initial setup using one of the deployment guides above, explore these areas:

Architecture Overview - Understand DPF's system design

API Reference - Explore the complete API documentation

DPU Services - Available services and configuration options

User Guides - Step-by-step guides for using DPF for specific use cases

Troubleshooting - Common issues and solutions