Helm Prerequisites
The DPF Operator requires several prerequisite components to function properly in a Kubernetes environment. This document provides comprehensive guidance on the Helm chart dependencies and their configuration values needed for a successful DPF Operator deployment.
Starting with DPF v25.7, all Helm dependencies have been removed from the DPF chart. This means that all dependencies must be installed manually before installing the DPF chart itself.
The following table lists all required and optional Helm chart dependencies with their specific versions and purposes:
Helm Chart
Version
Description
Required
Post/Pre-installation
v1.18.1
Certificate management for Kubernetes, provides automatic TLS certificate issuance and renewal
✅
Pre-installation
7.8.2
GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes, necessary for DPUService integration
✅
Pre-installation
0.17.1
Discovers and advertises hardware features and capabilities of DPUs in the cluster
✅
Pre-installation
0.2.0
Manages node maintenance operations and ensures graceful handling of node updates
✅
Pre-installation
1.2.0
Kubernetes cluster management platform for creating and managing the DPU Kubernetes clusters
❌
Pre-installation
0.0.31
Provides a local storage provisioner for Kubernetes, used for Kamaji etcd storage
❌
Pre-installation
5.25.1
Exposes DPF Operator related objects as metrics
❌
Post-installation
8.4.6
Open-source analytics and monitoring platform for visualizing metrics and logs
❌
Post-installation
25.26.0
Time-series database and monitoring system for collecting and querying metrics
❌
Doesn't matter
Some of the components requires the DPF Operator to be installed before they can be installed.
This is necessary for
kube-state-metrics and
grafana, because we rely on ConfigMaps created by the DPF Operator to provide the necessary configuration for these components.
Option 1: Using Helmfile
We provide a working helmfile configuration that can be used to install all dependencies with the correct values.
The helmfiles are located at
deploy/helmfiles/ in the DPF repository.
This approach ensures consistent deployment across different environments and simplifies the installation process.
Option 2: Manual Installation
If you prefer to install dependencies manually, you can use the individual Helm chart values provided in the sections below.
The following sections provide the specific Helm chart values that must be configured before installing each dependency. These configurations ensure proper integration with the DPF Operator and optimal performance in your environment.
cert-manager
startupapicheck:
enabled:
false
crds:
enabled:
true
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
cainjector:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
webhook:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
argo-cd
## Disable the ApplicationSet controller.
applicationSet:
replicas:
0
dex:
enabled:
false
notifications:
enabled:
false
global:
podLabels:
ovn.dpu.nvidia.com/skip-injection:
""
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
# -- Default node affinity rules. Either: `none`, `soft` or `hard`
type: hard
# -- Default match expressions
for node affinity
matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
redis:
image:
repository: mirror.gcr.io/redis
node-feature-discovery
# Node Feature Discovery configuration
master:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
worker:
enable:
true
hostNetwork:
true
tolerations:
- key: node.kubernetes.io/not-ready
operator: Exists
config:
sources:
pci:
deviceClassWhitelist:
-
"0200"
deviceLabelFields:
-
"class"
-
"vendor"
-
"device"
gc:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
maintenance-operator
# Maintenance Operator Chart configuration
operatorConfig:
maxParallelOperations:
60%
operator:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
kamaji
# Kamaji configuration
resources:
null
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
kamaji-etcd:
persistentVolumeClaim:
storageClassName: local-path
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
jobs:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
datastore:
enabled:
true
annotations:
helm.sh/resource-policy: keep
name:
default
image:
repository: ghcr.io/nvidia/kamaji
tag: v1.
34.0-
25.9.
3
pullPolicy: Always
cfssl:
image:
tag: v1.
6.5
local-path-provosioner
tolerations:
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
- operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
kube-state-metrics
# Kube State Metrics configuration
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
extraArgs:
- --custom-resource-state-config-file=/etc/customresourcestate/config.yaml
volumes:
- configMap:
defaultMode:
420
name: dpf-operator-customresourcestate-config
name: customresourcestate-config
volumeMounts:
- mountPath: /etc/customresourcestate
name: customresourcestate-config
readOnly:
true
rbac:
extraRules:
- apiGroups:
- svc.dpu.nvidia.com
- operator.dpu.nvidia.com
- svc.dpu.nvidia.com
- provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com
resources:
- dpuclusters
- dpuclusters/status
- dpudeployments
- dpudeployments/status
- dpuservicecredentialrequests
- dpuservicecredentialrequests/status
- dpuservices
- dpuservices/status
- dpuservicetemplates
- dpuservicetemplates/status
- dpfoperatorconfigs
- dpfoperatorconfigs/status
- dpuservicechains
- dpuservicechains/status
- dpuserviceinterfaces
- dpuserviceinterfaces/status
- dpuserviceipams
- dpuserviceipams/status
- dpus
- dpus/status
- bfbs
- bfbs/status
verbs: [
"list",
"watch"]
- apiGroups: [
"apiextensions.k8s.io"]
resources: [
"customresourcedefinitions"]
verbs: [
"list",
"watch"]
grafana
# Grafana configuration
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
persistence:
enabled:
true
storageClassName: local-path
datasources:
datasources.yaml:
apiVersion:
1
datasources:
- name: prometheus
type: prometheus
url: http:
//prometheus-server
access: proxy
isDefault:
true
dashboardProviders:
dashboardproviders.yaml:
apiVersion:
1
providers:
- name:
'default'
orgId:
1
folder:
''
type: file
disableDeletion:
false
editable:
true
options:
path: /var/lib/grafana/dashboards/
default
- name:
'debug'
orgId:
1
folder:
'debug'
type: file
disableDeletion:
false
editable:
true
options:
path: /var/lib/grafana/dashboards/debug
dashboardsConfigMaps:
default: dpf-operator-grafana-dashboards
debug: dpf-operator-grafana-debug-dashboards
prometheus
# Prometheus configuration
server:
persistentVolume:
storageClass: local-path
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/master"
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key:
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane"
operator: Exists
tolerations:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
effect: NoSchedule
alertmanager:
enabled:
false
prometheus-node-exporter:
enabled:
false
prometheus-pushgateway:
enabled:
false
kube-state-metrics:
enabled:
false
extraScrapeConfigs: |
- job_name:
'doca-platform-framework'
scrape_interval: 15s
metrics_path: /metrics
scheme: https
authorization:
type: Bearer
credentials_file: /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/token
tls_config:
ca_file: /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/ca.crt
insecure_skip_verify:
true
kubernetes_sd_configs:
- role: pod
relabel_configs:
- source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_label_dpu_nvidia_com_component]
action: keep
regex:
".*-controller-manager"
- source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_container_port_name]
action: keep
regex: metrics