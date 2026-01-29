Utilize Netplan to configure the necessary network interfaces. Netplan configuration files are executed at boot time before the kubelet process.

The following YAML illustrates the requirements for the Netplan configuration. It ensures the following:

No IP, gateway or DNS nameservers is configured on the oob interface. The oob interface is connected to the bridge br-dpu . The bridge is always named br-dpu . The name of the OOB interface does not matter. All network connectivity requirements, such as IP, gateway, and nameservers, are configured on br-dpu.

Copy Copied! network: ethernets: oob: # dhcp4 is always no for oob dhcp4: no match: # the mac address of the oob macaddress: xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx set-name: oob bridges: br-dpu: interfaces: [oob] critical: true # other bridge configurations # uncomment the line below to use NetworkManager as backend renderer # renderer: NetworkManager version: 2

In addition to the above configuration, an IP address and other settings are required to make br-dpu work. You can either set them statically or configure them through DHCP.

To let the br-dpu get its configuration via DHCP, add dhcp4: yes like the following:

Copy Copied! network: ethernets: oob: # dhcp4 is always no for oob dhcp4: no match: # the mac address of the oob macaddress: xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx set-name: oob bridges: br-dpu: interfaces: [oob] # the mac address of the oob macaddress: xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx critical: true dhcp4: yes dhcp4-overrides: route-metric: 5 version: 2

Note Please ensure that the configuration on br-dpu matches the configuration on your DHCP server. You may need additional configurations to make the DHCP procedure work. For example: 1. Set macaddress to explicitly assign a MAC address to br-dpu . 2. Set dhcp-identifier: mac to use MAC address as the DHCP client identifier.





If DHCP is disabled on br-dpu, you must assign an IP address and a default gateway to br-dpu . nameservers are optional.

Copy Copied! network: ethernets: oob: #dhcp4 is always no for oob dhcp4: no match: # the mac address of the oob macaddress: xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx set-name: oob bridges: br-dpu: interfaces: [oob] critical: true # the addresses of the bridge addresses: [ "xx.xx.xx.xx" ] routes: # the default gateway for the bridge - to: default via: "xx.xx.xx.xx" metric: 5 # DNS nameservers for the bridge nameservers: addresses: - xx.xx.xx.xx search: - "xxx" version: 2

Note The metric of the default route must be at least 2.



