Host Trusted Deployment

Overview

The Host Trusted deployment scenario represents DPF for Host Trusted environments, where the DPU is treated as a host accelerator card and is managed by the host. In this deployment model, host machines function as worker nodes within the DPF management cluster, with the DPU serving as an integrated acceleration resource that enhances the host's capabilities.

This architecture allows users to leverage standard Kubernetes APIs for managing both host workloads and DPU services, creating an end to end Kubernetes-native experience.

The DOCA Management Service(DMS) is used to install and configure the DPU.

Use Cases

The Host trusted model supports various use cases, each optimized for specific networking and acceleration requirements.

Each use case may require tailored configurations on the DPU for optimal performance. Below are the validated user guides with corresponding deployment guides.

HBN and OVN Kubernetes

DPU Services

Comments

DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN)

Accelerates underlay BGP routing with ECMP from the DPU

OVN Kubernetes with DPU offload

Provides SDN overlay services and Kubernetes CNI offloads

DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)

Provides enhanced DPU telemetry

DOCA BlueMan

Offers a user-friendly GUI for DTS


OVN Kubernetes

DPU Services

Comments

OVN Kubernetes with DPU offload

Provides SDN overlay services and Kubernetes CNI offloads

DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)

Provides enhanced DPU telemetry

DOCA BlueMan

Offers a user-friendly GUI for DTS


HBN

DPU Services

Comments

DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN)

Accelerates underlay BGP routing with ECMP and EVPN-based overlays


DPU Passthrough

No DPUServices are necessary for this use case.

HBN and SNAP Storage

DPU Services

Comments

DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN)

Accelerates underlay BGP routing with ECMP and EVPN-based overlays

DOCA SNAP

Provides shared storage for Kubernetes workloads


HBN and OVN Kubernetes and SNAP Storage

DPU Services

Comments

DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN)

Accelerates underlay BGP routing with ECMP and EVPN-based overlays

OVN Kubernetes with DPU offload

Provides SDN overlay services and Kubernetes CNI offloads

DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)

Provides enhanced DPU telemetry

DOCA BlueMan

Offers a user-friendly GUI for DTS

DOCA SNAP

Provides shared storage for Kubernetes workloads


Prerequisites

Before deploying DPF in Host Trusted mode, ensure you have the necessary hardware and software prerequisites in place. This includes compatible DPU hardware, host operating system configurations, and network settings. For detailed requirements, refer to the prerequisites guide.

Support and Troubleshooting

For assistance with Host Trusted deployments:

Next Steps

Once you've familiarized yourself with the Host Trusted concept, proceed to:

  1. Review the prerequisites.

  2. Select an appropriate use case.

  3. Begin your DPF Host Trusted deployment.
