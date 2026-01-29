On This Page
- Overview
- Prerequisites
- Key Differences
- DPUDevice Labels
- Example Interface Names for Multi-DPU Setup
- Example: Multi-DPU Deployment with dpuSelector
- Deployment Steps
Host Trusted Multi-DPU support OVN-Kubernetes and HBN Services
Tech Preview: This feature is currently in technical preview and may be subject to changes in future releases.
This guide describes how to use the
dpuSelector to target particular DPUs. This approach supports multiple DPUs and distributes OVN-Kubernetes, HBN, BlueMan and DTS services across them, providing more granular control over which DPUs run specific services and allowing for better resource allocation, service isolation, and multi-DPU scalability.
OVN-Kubernetes serves as the primary CNI in host clusters. To achieve hardware acceleration for host workload pods, OVN-Kubernetes is split into two components: a host-side component and a DPU-side component. The acceleration workflow operates as follows:
The OVN-Kubernetes resource injector (running on the host) adds VF resource requests to host workload pods based on the
dpf-ovn-kubernetesNetworkAttachmentDefinition (NAD).
The SR-IOV Device Plugin allocates a VF from the host's physical function and attaches it to the pod.
The OVN-Kubernetes host component communicates VF information to the DPU component via pod annotations.
The OVN-Kubernetes DPU component identifies the corresponding VF representor and adds it to the OVS bridge on the DPU, enabling hardware acceleration.
Multi-DPU Constraint
In multi-DPU setups (one host worker node with two or more DPUs), both OVN-Kubernetes and HBN (Host-Based Networking) must run on the same single DPU. OVN-Kubernetes manages a single OVS bridge per host, so running it on multiple DPUs would create conflicting bridge configurations. When deployed together in the HBN+OVNK use case, HBN must be colocated with OVN-Kubernetes because they are integrated through service chains, which operate on a single DPU.
To maintain hardware acceleration in multi-DPU environments, the
SRIOVNetworkNodePolicy must be configured to target only the Physical Function (PF) of the DPU where OVN-Kubernetes runs (via the
pfNames field, e.g.,
$DPU_P0#2-45). This configuration ensures that:
The SR-IOV Device Plugin exposes VFs exclusively from the DPU running OVN-Kubernetes
When the resource injector adds VF requests to pods, the SR-IOV Device Plugin allocates VFs only from that DPU
The OVN-Kubernetes DPU component can properly add VF representors to OVS on the same DPU
Using dpuSelector for Multi-DPU Deployments
The OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking guide uses only
nodeSelector to target nodes with DPUs, which deploys all services (OVN-Kubernetes, HBN, DTS, Blueman) to all DPUs on those nodes. This creates conflicts when multiple DPUs are present.
The
dpuSelector approach solves this problem by enabling precise DPU targeting. It allows you to:
Run OVN-Kubernetes and HBN together on a single DPU (critical requirement - they are integrated through service chains)
Deploy other services (e.g., DTS, Blueman) on different DPUs to distribute workload
Target specific DPUs based on their device characteristics (e.g., PF names, PCI addresses)
Achieve better resource isolation and performance optimization across multiple DPUs
This guide is based on the OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking use case. Follow that guide until you reach the DPU Provisioning and Service Installation section where you are about to deploy the DPUDeployment. At that point, use this guide to modify the DPUDeployment for multi-DPU support instead of using the original single-DPU approach.
SR-IOV Device Plugin and OVN-Kubernetes Configuration Requirements:
In multi-DPU setups, you must ensure that both the SR-IOV device plugin and OVN-Kubernetes are correctly configured to use the appropriate DPU P0 interface.
Set the
DPU_P0environment variable to the name of the P0 interface on the DPU where OVN-Kubernetes will run.
Set the
DPU_P0_VF1environment variable to the name of the VF1 interface on the same DPU.
SR-IOV Device Plugin Configuration: The
SriovNetworkNodePolicymust be configured to target the correct p0 interface of the DPU that will run OVN-Kubernetes. In the HBN-OVNK guide, this is configured via the
pfNamesfield (e.g.,
$DPU_P0#2-45) in the
SriovNetworkNodePolicyresource.
OVN-Kubernetes Configuration: The OVN-Kubernetes installation must be configured with the correct
gatewayOptsparameter pointing to the p0 interface of the DPU that will run OVN-Kubernetes (e.g.,
--gateway-interface=$DPU_P0), and the
nodeMgmtPortNetdevmust be set to the correct VF1 interface (e.g.,
$DPU_P0_VF1).
For detailed configuration examples, refer to the OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking guide, specifically the SR-IOV Network Operator Policy and OVN-Kubernetes Helm values sections.
Node Selector
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
This targets all nodes that have the
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" label, and all services run on all DPUs on those nodes.
Both Node Selector and DPU Selector
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
dpuSelector:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: ens1f0np0
This targets specific DPUs based on their device characteristics, allowing for more precise service placement and multi-DPU distribution.
DPUDevices are automatically labeled with device-specific information that can be used in
dpuSelector. The available labels include:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-name: The name of the DPUDevice
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-num-of-pfs: The number of PFs on the DPU device
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pciAddress: The PCI address of the DPU device
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: The name of PF0 on the DPU device
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-name: The name of the DPUNode the DPU is part of
In the examples below, we use the following interface names to demonstrate multi-DPU deployment:
ens1f0np0: Example name for the first port of DPU 1 (for OVN/HBN services)
ens2f0np0: Example name for the first port of DPU 2 (for Blueman/DTS services)
Replace these with the actual interface names from your DPU devices. You can extend this pattern to support additional DPUs by creating more DPUDeployments with different dpuSelector values. Remember that OVN-Kubernetes should only run on one DPU per host.
This section shows how to modify the existing DPUDeployment from the OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking guide and create an additional one for multi-DPU support.
Step 1: Modify the Existing DPUDeployment for OVN and HBN Services
Instead of creating a new DPUDeployment, modify the existing one from the OVN-Kubernetes HBN guide. Simply add a
dpuSelector to the existing
ovn-hbn DPUDeployment:
We removed the serviceChains section for simplicity. You should keep the serviceChains section if you have defined any service chains in your original DPUDeployment.
Modified DPUDeployment:
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: ovn-hbn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
flavor: hbn-ovn
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
dpuSelector:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: ens1f0np0
services:
ovn:
serviceTemplate: ovn
serviceConfiguration: ovn
hbn:
serviceTemplate: hbn
serviceConfiguration: hbn
serviceChains:
...
Step 2: Create Additional DPUDeployment for Blueman and DTS Services
Create a new, additional DPUDeployment for Blueman and DTS services that targets the second DPU. This new DPUDeployment must use a different
dpuSelector to target the second DPU's PF0 interface.
Creating a Separate DPUFlavor
The second DPU requires a slightly different
DPUFlavor without the
hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs section.
When to use
hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs:
The
hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs section (which configures DHCP and MTU settings for host-side network interfaces) is only needed for the DPU that handles host networking (the one running OVN-Kubernetes and HBN). Since the second DPU only runs Blueman and DTS services, it does not need to configure the host network interfaces, and therefore the
hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs section should be omitted.
To create the new flavor, modify the existing
dpuflavor-hbn-ovn.yaml file by removing the
hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs section as shown below and save it as a new file (e.g.,
dpuflavor-other-services.yaml) with a new
metadata.name:
The diff below shows the path from the documentation repository for reference. Use your actual file location when making these changes.
--- a/docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk/manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuflavor-hbn-ovn.yaml
+++ b/docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk/manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/dpuflavor-hbn-ovn.yaml
@@ -2,7 +2,7 @@
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
- name: hbn-ovn
+ name: hbn-ovn-other-services
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
grub:
@@ -74,11 +74,6 @@ spec:
- UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
- WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
- hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs:
- - portNumber: 0
- dhcp: true
- mtu: 1500
-
configFiles:
- path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
operation: override
Creating the DPUDeployment
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: blueman-dts
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
flavor: hbn-ovn-other-services
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
dpuSelector:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: ens2f0np0
services:
dts:
serviceTemplate: dts
serviceConfiguration: dts
blueman:
serviceTemplate: blueman
serviceConfiguration: blueman
1. Prepare Configuration Files
Create the modified DPUDeployment files based on the examples above.
2. Modify the Existing DPUDeployment
Update the existing
ovn-hbn DPUDeployment to use
dpuSelector instead of
nodeSelector:
# Apply the modified DPUDeployment (replace the existing one)
kubectl apply -f dpudeployment-ovn-hbn-modified.yaml
3. Deploy Additional DPUDeployment for Blueman and DTS
Create and apply the new DPUDeployment for Blueman and DTS services:
kubectl apply -f dpudeployment-blueman-dts.yaml
4. Verify Deployment
You can monitor prevalidation status using either dpfctl or kubectl:
Using dpfctl (recommended):
# Check overall DPF status
dpfctl describe all
# Check specific conditions for troubleshooting
dpfctl describe all --show-conditions=all
Using kubectl:
# Check DPUDeployments
kubectl get dpudeployments -n dpf-operator-system
# Check DPUServices
kubectl get dpuservices -n dpf-operator-system