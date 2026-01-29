On This Page
Host Trusted with Non Kubernetes Workers
This section covers an advanced configuration of the Host Trusted use case for environments where worker nodes are not part of a Kubernetes cluster.
Before proceeding with the advanced configuration, ensure you have installed DPF following the Host Trusted Getting Started Guide.
This documentation is organized into the following sections:
Host Installation for Non-Kubernetes Environments - Complete step-by-step installation guide for non-Kubernetes workers
Custom Provisioning with DMS CA - Advanced configuration for custom certificate authority