Local Development

1. Go to your local dev project git repo

Copy Copied! cd <path_to_local_repo/doca-platform-foundation

2. export env vars (Linux):

Copy Copied! export REGISTRY=<insert_your_registry> export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=<IMAGE_PULL_TOKEN> export TAG=v0. 1.0 -$(git rev-parse -- short HEAD)-$USER-test

On Mac the development environment is designed to work with Docker Desktop running with Apple Virtualization.

3. Generate all

Copy Copied! make generate

4. Build images required for the quick DPF e2e test.

Copy Copied! make test-release-e2e-quick

5. Deploy the test environment

Copy Copied! make clean-test-env test-env-e2e

6. Deploy DPF Operator

Copy Copied! make test-deploy-operator-helm

7. Run e2e tests

Copy Copied! make test-e2e

Note: If you want to keep the created resources (e.g., DPFOperatorConfig , DPU and such) you can use the environment variable E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP=true

Copy Copied! E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP= true make test-e2e

8. Clean test env