DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1  Local Development

On This Page

Local Development

This guide helps the developer in setting and running a local env that can be used to deploy the various DPF components and run tests. The local env doesn't require a DPU.

Prerequisites

  1. GO >= 1.24

  2. Docker Engine

  3. kubectl

Dev Flow

1. Go to your local dev project git repo

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cd <path_to_local_repo/doca-platform-foundation

2. export env vars (Linux):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
export REGISTRY=<insert_your_registry>
export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=<IMAGE_PULL_TOKEN>
export TAG=v0.1.0-$(git rev-parse --short HEAD)-$USER-test

On Mac the development environment is designed to work with Docker Desktop running with Apple Virtualization.

3. Generate all

Copy
Copied!
            

            
make generate

4. Build images required for the quick DPF e2e test.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
make test-release-e2e-quick

5. Deploy the test environment

Copy
Copied!
            

            
make clean-test-env test-env-e2e

6. Deploy DPF Operator

Copy
Copied!
            

            
make test-deploy-operator-helm

7. Run e2e tests

Copy
Copied!
            

            
make test-e2e

Note: If you want to keep the created resources (e.g., DPFOperatorConfig, DPU and such) you can use the environment variable E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP=true

Copy
Copied!
            

            
E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP=true make test-e2e

8. Clean test env

Copy
Copied!
            

            
make clean-test-env

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 29, 2026
content here