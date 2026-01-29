DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
OVN Kubernetes with Host Based Networking

Follow this guide from the source GitHub repo at github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/hbn-ovnk/README.md for better formatting of the code.

In this configuration OVN Kubernetes is offloaded to the DPU and combined with NVIDIA Host Based Networking (HBN).

Prerequisites

This guide should be run by cloning the repo from github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the docs/public/user-guides/hbn_ovn directory.

The system is set up as described in the system prerequisites. The OVN Kubernetes with HBN case has the additional requirements:

DPU Prerequisites

  • Bluefield 3 with 32GB of RAM

Software Prerequisites

This guide uses the following tools which must be installed on the machine where the commands contained in this guide run.

  • kubectl

  • helm

  • envsubst

Network Prerequisites

Control Plane Nodes

  • Open vSwitch (OVS) packages installed - i.e. openvswitch-switch for Ubuntu 24.04

  • out-of-band management port should be configured as OVS bridge port with "bridge-uplink" OVS metadata This addresses a known issue

  • DNS stub resolver should be disabled if using systemd resolvd

Worker Nodes

  • Open vSwitch (OVS) packages not installed

  • Host high-speed port (Host PF0) must have DHCP enabled

  • MTU of the port should be statically set to 1500

  • Note: These settings can be configured automatically via DPUFlavor hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs

Kubernetes prerequisites

  • CNI not installed

  • Kube-proxy not installed

  • CoreDNS should be configured to run only on control plane nodes - e.g. using NodeAffinity. This addresses a known issue.

  • Control plane setup is complete before starting this guide

  • Worker nodes are not added until indicated by this guide

Control Plane Nodes

  • Have the labels:

    • "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name": $KUBERNETES_NODE_NAME

Worker Nodes

  • Have the labels:

    • "k8s.ovn.org/dpu-host": ""

    • "k8s.ovn.org/zone-name": $KUBERNETES_NODE_NAME

  • Have the annotations:

    • "k8s.ovn.org/remote-zone-migrated": $KUBERNETES_NODE_NAME

Virtual Functions

A number of virtual functions (VFs) will be created on hosts when provisioning DPUs. Certain of these VFs are marked for specific usage:

  • The first VF (vf0) is used by provisioning components

  • The second VF (vf1) is used by ovn-kubernetes

  • The remaining VFs are allocated by SR-IOV Device Plugin. Each pod using OVN Kubernetes in DPU mode as its primary CNI will have one of these VFs injected at Pod creation time

Installation Guide

0. Required Variables

The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.

Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.

Environment variables file

## IP Address for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g. 10.10.10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=
 
## Port for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=6443
 
## IP address range for hosts in the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10.10.0/24
export TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR=
 
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
 
## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
export DPU_P0=
 
## DPU_P0_VF1 is the name of the second Virtual Function (VF) of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
## Note: The VF will be created after the DPU is provisioned and the phase "Host Network Configuration" is completed.
export DPU_P0_VF1=
 
## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=
 
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
 
## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The repository URL for the HBN container image.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn
 
## The repository URL for the OVN-Kubernetes Helm chart.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA GHCR repository. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci://ghcr.io/nvidia
 
## POD_CIDR is the CIDR used for pods in the target Kubernetes cluster.
export POD_CIDR=10.233.64.0/18
 
## SERVICE_CIDR is the CIDR used for services in the target Kubernetes cluster.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g. 10.10.10.0/24
export SERVICE_CIDR=10.233.0.0/18 
 
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
 
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide.
export TAG=v25.10.1
 
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL="https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu24.04/bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb"

Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

source manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env


1. CNI Installation

OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.

Create the Namespace

kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes


Install OVN Kubernetes from the helm chart

Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart. A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

envsubst < manifests/01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values -

OVN-Kubernetes Helm values

commonManifests:
  enabled: true
nodeWithoutDPUManifests:
  enabled: true
controlPlaneManifests:
  enabled: true
nodeWithDPUManifests:
  enabled: true
  nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1
  dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system
gatewayOpts: --gateway-interface=$DPU_P0
## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing /24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node.
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
k8sAPIServer: https://$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT


Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the CNI installation with:

## Ensure all nodes in the cluster are ready.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready nodes --all
## Ensure all pods in the ovn-kubernetes namespace are ready.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s

2. DPF Operator Installation

Create storage required by the DPF Operator

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system
cat manifests/02-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This deploys the following objects:

PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller

---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolume
metadata:
  name: bfb-pv
spec:
  capacity:
    storage: 10Gi
  volumeMode: Filesystem
  accessModes:
    - ReadWriteMany
  nfs: 
    path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
    server: $NFS_SERVER_IP
  persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
  name: bfb-pvc
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  accessModes:
  - ReadWriteMany
  resources:
    requests:
      storage: 10Gi
  volumeMode: Filesystem
  storageClassName: ""


Additional Dependencies

Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.

Warning

This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.

After applying the additional dependencies you MUST ensure that the KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST and KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT environment variables are set in the node-feature-discovery-worker DaemonSet.

NFD needs to target the VIP because it needs to be up before cluster services can work.

Example commands to set the environment variables:

kubectl -n dpf-operator-system set env daemonset/node-feature-discovery-worker \
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST \
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT


Deploy the DPF Operator

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

HTTP Registry (default)

If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:

helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY}
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

OCI Registry

For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:

helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF Operator installation with:

## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all

3. DPF System installation

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

Deploy the DPF System components

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1
cat manifests/03-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPFOperatorConfig to install the DPF System components

---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
  name: dpfoperatorconfig
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  overrides:
    kubernetesAPIServerVIP: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST
    kubernetesAPIServerPort: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
  provisioningController:
    bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc"
    dmsTimeout: 900
  kamajiClusterManager:
    disable: false

DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
  name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
  namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
  type: kamaji
  maxNodes: 10
  clusterEndpoint:
    # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
    keepalived:
      # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node.
      interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
      # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
      vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
      # virtualRouterID must be in range [1,255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
      virtualRouterID: 126
      nodeSelector:
        node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""


Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF System with:

## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all

4. Install components to enable accelerated CNI nodes

OVN Kubernetes will accelerate traffic by attaching a VF to each pod using the primary CNI. This VF is used to offload flows to the DPU. This section details the components needed to connect pods to the offloaded OVN Kubernetes CNI.

Install Multus and SRIOV Network Operator using NVIDIA Network Operator

helm repo add nvidia https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia --force-update
helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version 25.7.0 -f ./manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml

NVIDIA Network Operator Helm values

nfd:
  enabled: false
  deployNodeFeatureRules: false
sriovNetworkOperator:
  enabled: true
sriov-network-operator:
  operator:
    affinity:
      nodeAffinity:
        requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
          nodeSelectorTerms:
            - matchExpressions:
                - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
                  operator: Exists
            - matchExpressions:
                - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
                  operator: Exists
  crds:
    enabled: true
  sriovOperatorConfig:
    deploy: true
    configDaemonNodeSelector: null
operator:
  affinity:
    nodeAffinity:
      requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
        nodeSelectorTerms:
          - matchExpressions:
              - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
                operator: Exists
          - matchExpressions:
              - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
                operator: Exists


Install the OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook

The OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook injected each pod scheduled to a worker node with a request for a VF and a Network Attachment Definition. This webhook is part of the same helm chart as the other components of the OVN Kubernetes CNI. Here it is installed by adjusting the existing helm installation to add the webhook component to the installation.

envsubst < manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values -

OVN Kubernetes Resource Injector Helm values

ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector:
  ## Enable the ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector
  enabled: true


Apply the NICClusterConfiguration and SriovNetworkNodePolicy

cat manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

NICClusterPolicy for the NVIDIA Network Operator

---
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
  name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
  secondaryNetwork:
    multus:
      image: multus-cni
      imagePullSecrets: []
      repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
      version: v3.9.3

SriovNetworkNodePolicy for the SR-IOV Network Operator

---
apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
  name: bf3-p0-vfs
  namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
  nicSelector:
    deviceID: "a2dc"
    vendor: "15b3"
    pfNames:
    - $DPU_P0#2-45
  nodeSelector:
    node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: ""
  numVfs: 46
  resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs
  isRdma: true
  externallyManaged: true
  deviceType: netdevice
  linkType: eth


Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify that the accelerated CNI is enabled with:

## Ensure the nvidia-network-operator pods are ready.
kubectl wait --for=condition=Ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all
## Expect the following Daemonsets to be successfully rolled out.
kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin 
## Expect the network injector to be successfully rolled out.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector

5. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation

In this step we deploy our DPUs and the services that will run on them.

The user is expected to create a DPUDeployment object that reflects a set of DPUServices that should run on a set of DPUs.

If you want to learn more about DPUDeployments, feel free to check the DPUDeployment documentation.

Create the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfig, DPUServiceTemplate and other necessary objects

Warning

In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

cat manifests/05-dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
  name: bf-bundle-$TAG
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  url: $BFB_URL

HBN OVN DPUFlavor to correctly configure the DPUs on provisioning

---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUFlavor
metadata:
  name: hbn-ovnk-$TAG
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  grub:
    kernelParameters:
      - console=hvc0
      - console=ttyAMA0
      - earlycon=pl011,0x13010000
      - fixrttc
      - net.ifnames=0
      - biosdevname=0
      - iommu.passthrough=1
      - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls
      - hugepagesz=2048kB
      - hugepages=3072
  nvconfig:
    - device: "*"
      parameters:
        - PF_BAR2_ENABLE=0
        - PER_PF_NUM_SF=1
        - PF_TOTAL_SF=20
        - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=10
        - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=0
        - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID=1
        - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX=228
        - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1
        - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE=0
        - SRIOV_EN=1
        - NUM_OF_VFS=46
        - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1
        - LINK_TYPE_P1=ETH
        - LINK_TYPE_P2=ETH
  ovs:
    rawConfigScript: |
      _ovs-vsctl() {
        ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@"
      }
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones=50000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle=true
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=20000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator=5000
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:ctl-pipe-size=1024
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr1
      _ovs-vsctl --if-exists del-br ovsbr2
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-hbn
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-hbn fail_mode=secure
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request=9216
      _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical
 
      _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . external-ids:ovn-bridge-datapath-type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-ovn datapath_type=netdev
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-id br-ovn
      _ovs-vsctl br-set-external-id br-ovn bridge-uplink puplinkbrovntobrsfc
      _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-ovn pf0hpf
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf type=dpdk
      _ovs-vsctl set Interface pf0hpf mtu_request=9216
 
  bfcfgParameters:
    - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes
    - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes
    - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
 
  hostNetworkInterfaceConfigs:
    - portNumber: 0
      dhcp: true
      mtu: 1500
 
  configFiles:
  - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf
    operation: override
    raw: |
        ALLOW_SHARED_RQ="no"
        IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no"
        ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT="yes"
    permissions: "0644"
  - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
    operation: override
    raw: |
        CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="no"
        OVS_DOCA="yes"
    permissions: "0644"
  - path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf
    operation: override
    raw: ""
    permissions: "0644"

DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
  name: ovn-hbn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  dpus:
    bfb: bf-bundle-$TAG
    flavor: hbn-ovnk-$TAG
    dpuSets:
    - nameSuffix: "dpuset1"
      nodeSelector:
        matchLabels:
          feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true"
      dpuSelector:
        provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU_P0
  services:
    ovn:
      serviceTemplate: ovn
      serviceConfiguration: ovn
    hbn:
      serviceTemplate: hbn
      serviceConfiguration: hbn
    dts:
      serviceTemplate: dts
      serviceConfiguration: dts
    blueman:
      serviceTemplate: blueman
      serviceConfiguration: blueman
  serviceChains:
    switches:
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              uplink: p0
        - service:
            name: hbn
            interface: p0_if
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              uplink: p1
        - service:
            name: hbn
            interface: p1_if
      - ports:
        - serviceInterface:
            matchLabels:
              port: ovn
        - service:
            name: hbn
            interface: pf2dpu2_if

OVN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy OVN workloads to the DPUs

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "ovn"
  serviceConfiguration:
    helmChart:
      values:
        k8sAPIServer: https://$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
        podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/24
        serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
        dpuManifests:
          kubernetesSecretName: "ovn-dpu" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceCredentialRequest
          vtepCIDR: "10.0.120.0/22" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM
          hostCIDR: $TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR # user needs to populate
          ipamPool: "pool1" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM
          ipamPoolType: "cidrpool" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceIPAM
          ipamVTEPIPIndex: 0
          ipamPFIPIndex: 1

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "ovn"
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL
      chart: ovn-kubernetes-chart
      version: $TAG
    values:
      commonManifests:
        enabled: true
      dpuManifests:
        enabled: true
      leaseNamespace: "ovn-kubernetes"
      gatewayOpts: "--gateway-interface=br-ovn"

HBN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: hbn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "hbn"
  serviceConfiguration:
    serviceDaemonSet:
      annotations:
        k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |-
          [
          {"name": "iprequest", "interface": "ip_lo", "cni-args": {"poolNames": ["loopback"], "poolType": "cidrpool"}},
          {"name": "iprequest", "interface": "ip_pf2dpu2", "cni-args": {"poolNames": ["pool1"], "poolType": "cidrpool", "allocateDefaultGateway": true}}
          ]
    helmChart:
      values:
        configuration:
          perDPUValuesYAML: |
            - hostnamePattern: "*"
              values:
                bgp_peer_group: hbn
            - hostnamePattern: "worker1*"
              values:
                bgp_autonomous_system: 65101
            - hostnamePattern: "worker2*"
              values:
                bgp_autonomous_system: 65201
          startupYAMLJ2: |
            - header:
                model: BLUEFIELD
                nvue-api-version: nvue_v1
                rev-id: 1.0
                version: HBN 2.4.0
            - set:
                interface:
                  lo:
                    ip:
                      address:
                        {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/32: {}
                    type: loopback
                  p0_if,p1_if:
                    type: swp
                    link:
                      mtu: 9000
                  pf2dpu2_if:
                    ip:
                      address:
                        {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf2dpu2.cidr }}: {}
                    type: swp
                    link:
                      mtu: 9000
                router:
                  bgp:
                    autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }}
                    enable: on
                    graceful-restart:
                      mode: full
                    router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}
                vrf:
                  default:
                    router:
                      bgp:
                        address-family:
                          ipv4-unicast:
                            enable: on
                            redistribute:
                              connected:
                                enable: on
                          ipv6-unicast:
                            enable: on
                            redistribute:
                              connected:
                                enable: on
                        enable: on
                        neighbor:
                          p0_if:
                            peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
                            type: unnumbered
                          p1_if:
                            peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}
                            type: unnumbered
                        path-selection:
                          multipath:
                            aspath-ignore: on
                        peer-group:
                          {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}:
                            remote-as: external
 
  interfaces:
    ## NOTE: Interfaces inside the HBN pod must have the `_if` suffix due to a naming convention in HBN.
  - name: p0_if
    network: mybrhbn
  - name: p1_if
    network: mybrhbn
  - name: pf2dpu2_if
    network: mybrhbn

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: hbn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "hbn"
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: 1.0.5
      chart: doca-hbn
    values:
      image:
        repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL
        tag: 3.2.1-doca3.2.1
      resources:
        memory: 6Gi
        nvidia.com/bf_sf: 3

DOCA Telemetry Service DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy DTS to the DPUs

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: dts
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "dts"

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: dts
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "dts"
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: 1.23.4
      chart: doca-telemetry

Blueman DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy Blueman to the DPUs

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
  name: blueman
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "blueman"

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: blueman
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "blueman"
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
      version: 1.0.8
      chart: doca-blueman

OVN DPUServiceCredentialRequest to allow cross cluster communication

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
  name: ovn-dpu
  namespace: dpf-operator-system 
spec:
  serviceAccount:
    name: ovn-dpu
    namespace: dpf-operator-system 
  duration: 24h
  type: tokenFile
  secret:
    name: ovn-dpu
    namespace: dpf-operator-system 
  metadata:
    labels:
      dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret: ""

DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: p0
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            uplink: "p0"
        spec:
          interfaceType: physical
          physical:
            interfaceName: p0
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: p1
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            uplink: "p1"
        spec:
          interfaceType: physical
          physical:
            interfaceName: p1

OVN DPUServiceInterface to define the ports attached to OVN workloads on the DPU

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
  name: ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  template:
    spec:
      template:
        metadata:
          labels:
            port: ovn
        spec:
          interfaceType: ovn

DPUServiceIPAM to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
  name: pool1
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  ipv4Network:
    network: "10.0.120.0/22"
    gatewayIndex: 3
    prefixSize: 29

DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN

---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceIPAM
metadata:
  name: loopback
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  ipv4Network:
    network: "11.0.0.0/24"
    prefixSize: 32


Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example, ovn-hbn-doca-hbn-l2xsl. Use the correct name for the verification.

Verify the DPU and Service installation with:

## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all

6. Test Traffic

Add worker nodes to the cluster

At this point workers should be added to the cluster. Each worker node should be configured in line with the prerequisites. As workers are added to the cluster DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

You can verify the status of the DPUDeployment and its components with the following command:

$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
NAME                                        NAMESPACE              STATUS        REASON     SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig         dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   Success    2h
└─DPUDeployments
  └─DPUDeployment/ovn-hbn                   dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   Success    2h     
    ├─DPUServiceChains
    │ └─DPUServiceChain/ovn-hbn-wkdhz       dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   Success    2h
    ├─DPUSets
    │ └─DPUSet/hbn-only-dpuset1             dpf-operator-system
    │   ├─BFB/bf-bundle                     dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   Ready      2h     File: bf-bundle-3.2.1-34_25.11_ubuntu-24.04_64k_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.2.1
    │   └─DPUs
    │     └─2 DPUs...                       dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   DPUReady   2h     See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2
    └─Services
      ├─DPUServiceTemplates
      │ └─4 DPUServiceTemplates...          dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   Success    2h     See ovn-hbn-blueman, ovn-hbn-dts, ovn-hbn-hbn, ovn-hbn-ovn
      └─DPUServices
        └─4 DPUServices...                  dpf-operator-system    Ready: True   Success    2h     See ovn-hbn-blueman-4tlmp, ovn-hbn-dts-49282, ovn-hbn-hbn-hd92m, ovn-hbn-ovn-l2xsl


Deploy test pods

kubectl apply -f manifests/06-test-traffic

HBN and OVN functionality can be tested by pinging between the pods and services deployed in the default namespace.

Uninstall

This section describes how to clean up the cluster after the DPF setup has been completed. It is important to follow the steps in the correct order to ensure that all components are removed cleanly and that the cluster remains functional.

Delete the test pods

kubectl delete -f manifests/06-test-traffic --wait


Delete DPF CNI acceleration components

kubectl delete -f manifests/04-enable-accelerated-cni --wait
helm uninstall -n nvidia-network-operator network-operator --wait
 
## Note: Uninstalling OVN Kubernetes as primary CNI is not supported but this command must be run to remove the webhook and restore a functioning cluster.
helm uninstall -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector --wait


Delete the DPF Operator system and DPF Operator

First we have to delete some DPUServiceInterfaces. This is necessary because of a known issue during uninstallation.

kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface p0 p1 ovn --wait

Then we can delete the config and system namespace.

kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpfoperatorconfig dpfoperatorconfig --wait
helm uninstall -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator --wait


Delete DPF Operator PVC

kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete pvc bfb-pvc
kubectl delete pv bfb-pv

Note: there can be a race condition with deleting the underlying Kamaji cluster which runs the DPU cluster control plane in this guide. If that happens it may be necessary to remove finalizers manually from DPUCluster and Datastore objects.

Limitations of DPF Setup

Host network pod services

The Kubelet process on the Kubernetes nodes use the OOB interface IP address to register in Kubernetes. This means that the nodes have the OOB IP addresses as node IP addresses. This means that pods using host networking have the OOB IP address of the hosts as pod IP address. However, that interface is not accelerated. This means that any component using the addresses of the pods using host networking will not benefit from hardware acceleration and high-speed ports.

For example, this means that when creating a Kubernetes NodePort service selecting pods using host networking, even if the user uses the high-speed IP of the host, the traffic will not be accelerated. In order to solve this, it is possible to create dedicated endpointSlices that contain the host high-speed port IP addresses instead of OOB port IP addresses. This way, the entire path to the pods will be accelerated and benefit from high performances, if the user uses the high speed IP address of the host with the nodePort port. This requires the workload running on the pod with host networking to also listen on the high-speed port IP address.
