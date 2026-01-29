Secondary CNI support for HBN-OVNK use case

This section covers an advanced configuration of the secondary CNI feature of the Host Based Networking and OVN Kubernetes use case. Enabling and configuring this feature allows for the creation of pods with secondary networks which are also accelerated by OVN Kubernetes as the secondary CNI.

Before proceeding with this advanced configuration, please ensure you have reviewed the Host Based Networking and OVN Kubernetes configuration guide first and completed that first. This advanced configuration builds upon that setup and provides additional steps to enable secondary cni support.