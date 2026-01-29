DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1  Secondary CNI support for HBN-OVNK use case

On This Page

Secondary CNI support for HBN-OVNK use case

This section covers an advanced configuration of the secondary CNI feature of the Host Based Networking and OVN Kubernetes use case. Enabling and configuring this feature allows for the creation of pods with secondary networks which are also accelerated by OVN Kubernetes as the secondary CNI.

Before proceeding with this advanced configuration, please ensure you have reviewed the Host Based Networking and OVN Kubernetes configuration guide first and completed that first. This advanced configuration builds upon that setup and provides additional steps to enable secondary cni support.

1. Upgrade OVN Kubernetes from the Helm Chart

Upgrade the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart. Ensure environment variables are set before running this command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
envsubst < manifests/01-cni-installation/ovn-kubernetes_secondary_network.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version $TAG --values -

OVN-Kubernetes Helm values

Copy
Copied!
            

            
commonManifests:
  enabled: true
nodeWithoutDPUManifests:
  enabled: true
controlPlaneManifests:
  enabled: true
  ovnMultiNetworkEnable: true # enables secondary CNI/network support
nodeWithDPUManifests:
  enabled: true
  nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1
  dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system
gatewayOpts: --gateway-interface=$DPU_P0
## Note this CIDR is followed by a trailing /24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node.
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
k8sAPIServer: https://$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT

Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the CNI installation with:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
## Ensure all nodes in the cluster are ready.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready nodes --all
## Ensure all pods in the ovn-kubernetes namespace are ready.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s


2. Update the DPUServiceTemplate

Ensure environment variables are set before running this command.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat manifests/02-dpudeployment-modifications/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

OVN DPUServiceTemplate to deploy OVN workloads to the DPUs

Copy
Copied!
            

            
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
  name: ovn
  namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
  deploymentServiceName: "ovn"
  helmChart:
    source:
      repoURL: $OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL
      chart: ovn-kubernetes-chart
      version: $TAG
    values:
      commonManifests:
        enabled: true
      dpuManifests:
        enabled: true
        ovnMultiNetworkEnable: true # enables secondary CNI/network support
        nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1
      leaseNamespace: "ovn-kubernetes"
      gatewayOpts: "--gateway-interface=br-ovn"

Verification

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example, ovn-hbn-doca-hbn-l2xsl. Use the correct name for the verification.

Verify the DPU and Service installation with:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn-hbn
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all


3. Test Traffic

If you want to create pods with secondary networks, first create a secondary network NetworkAttachmentDefinition.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl apply -f manifests/03-test-traffic/nad_bf3_p0_vfs.yaml

Now you can create pods with secondary network interfaces using the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
kubectl apply -f manifests/03-test-traffic/pods-secondary-network.yaml

Once the pods are running, you can check the network interfaces inside the pods to verify that the secondary network interfaces have been created. They should be created with the interface name net1 and should have an IP address from the 192.168.100.0/24 as defined in the NetworkAttachmentDefinition.

You can ping or run iperf traffic between the pods using the secondary network interfaces to test connectivity and performance.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 29, 2026
content here