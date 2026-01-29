DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting DOCA Platform Framework

This section provides comprehensive troubleshooting guidance for common issues you may encounter while deploying, configuring, or operating the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF).

Quick Diagnostic Tools

🔍 DPF CLI (dpfctl)

Command-line tool for visualizing, debugging, and troubleshooting DPU resources in Kubernetes. Essential for real-time visibility into resource states and conditions.

Use when:

  • DPU provisioning is failing

  • Need to understand resource dependencies

  • Debugging component readiness issues

📊 System Reports (sosreport)

Generate comprehensive system reports for deeper analysis and support requests.

Use when:

  • Need detailed system information for support cases

  • Investigating complex infrastructure issues

  • Preparing diagnostic data for NVIDIA support

Escalation Path

If you cannot resolve the issue using the guides above:

  1. Collect Diagnostic Information * Generate a sosreport for your environment

  2. Check Known Issues * Review Release Notes for known issues * Search the GitHub repository for similar problems

  3. Contact Support * Open an issue on the GitHub repository * Include diagnostic information and steps to reproduce * For enterprise customers, contact NVIDIA support with your diagnostic package

Additional Resources

  • User Guides - Operational procedures and best practices

  • Architecture - Understanding system design for better troubleshooting

  • API Reference - Complete API documentation for debugging configurations
