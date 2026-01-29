Using Private Registries

Kubernetes Pods which run images from an authenticated registry will need a secret to access the registry.

To create an image pull secret, you need to specify the following environment variables:

Copy Copied! export REGISTRY=${REGISTRY:?Must specify the registry} export IMAGE_PULL_SECRET_NAMESPACE= "${IMAGE_PULL_SECRET_NAMESPACE:-dpf-operator-system}" export IMAGE_REGISTRY_USERNAME=${IMAGE_REGISTRY_USERNAME:?Must specify the registry username} export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=${IMAGE_PULL_KEY:?Must specify the image pull key}

Log in to the registry to ensure the variables are correct:

Copy Copied! echo "$IMAGE_PULL_KEY" | docker login --username "$IMAGE_REGISTRY_USERNAME" --password-stdin $REGISTRY

Create the image pull secret:

Copy Copied! echo "Creating image pull secret in namespace: $ns" kubectl -n "$ns" create secret docker-registry dpf-pull-secret --docker-server= "$REGISTRY" --docker-username= "$IMAGE_REGISTRY_USERNAME" --docker-password= "$IMAGE_PULL_KEY" --dry-run=client -o yaml | kubectl apply -f -

DPUServices run on a DPUCluster and image pull secrets must be explicitly mirrored to them. This mirroring is done by labelling the secret:

Copy Copied! kubectl -n $IMAGE_PULL_SECRET_NAMESPACE label secret dpf-pull-secret dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret= ""

Any Secret with this label will be mirrored to the DPUCluster and can be used there.