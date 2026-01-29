DOCA Platform Framework (DPF) Documentation v25.10.1
VPC OVN upgrade guide

To achieve a zero‑downtime VPC OVN upgrade, upgrade the services in this order: vpc-ovn-node ovn-controller, ovn-central, then vpc-ovn-controller.

Assuming the deployment of all the DPF VPC OVN componenets are done based on the following guide. VPC OVN Deployment

0. Required variables

Use $TARGET_TAG as your desired version.

## The TARGET_TAG is the desired version of the DPF VPC OVN components which will be upgraded.
export TARGET_TAG=v25.10.1

1. Upgrade vpc-ovn-node service

Patch the DPUServiceTemplate of the vpc-ovn-node service with the upgraded chart version.

kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate vpc-ovn-node -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch="[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"

Ensure the DPUDeployment is Ready.

kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn

2. Upgrade ovn-controller service

Patch the DPUServiceTemplate of the ovn-controller service with the upgraded chart version.

kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate ovn-controller -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch="[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"

Ensure the DPUDeployment is Ready.

kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn

3. Upgrade ovn-central service

Patch the DPUServiceTemplate of the ovn-central service with the upgraded chart version.

kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate ovn-central -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch="[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"

Ensure the DPUDeployment is Ready.

kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn

4. Upgrade vpc-ovn-controller service

Patch the DPUServiceTemplate of the vpc-ovn-controller service with the upgraded chart version.

kubectl patch dpuservicetemplate vpc-ovn-controller -n dpf-operator-system --type=json --patch="[{\"op\": \"replace\", \"path\": \"/spec/helmChart/source/version\", \"value\": \"$TARGET_TAG\"}]"

Ensure the DPUDeployment is Ready.

kubectl wait --for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system dpudeployment vpc-ovn

