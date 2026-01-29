Zero Trust Advanced Configuration

DPF provides two approaches for discovering and creating DPU resources:

Automated Discovery: Using DPUDiscovery to automatically scan for DPUs and create DPUDevice and DPUNode resources. Manual Creation: Manually creating DPUDevice and DPUNode resources for each DPU.

You can choose either approach based on your deployment requirements. Automated discovery is recommended for larger deployments, while manual creation provides more control for smaller or specific configurations.

DPUDiscovery enables automatic discovery of DPU devices and nodes by scanning specified IP ranges. This approach automatically creates DPUDevice and DPUNode resources for any discovered DPUs.

1. First, create a YAML file for the DPUDiscovery resource. Let's call it dpudiscovery.yaml :

Copy Copied! apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDiscovery metadata: name: dpu-discovery- 192.168 . 1 - 10 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: # Define the IP range to scan ipRangeSpec: ipRange: startIP: "10.0.110.120" # Replace with your start IP endIP: "10.0.110.125" # Replace with your end IP # Optional: Set scan interval scanInterval: "3m" # Optional: Set number of workers ( default is 1 per 255 IPs) workers: 1

2. Apply the resource using kubectl:

Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f dpudiscovery.yaml

3. Check the status of the crawler:

Copy Copied! kubectl get dpudiscovery dpu-discovery-192.168.1-10 -o yaml

The DPU discovery will:

Start scanning the specified IP range Create DPUDevice and DPUNode* resources for any discovered DPUs Continue scanning at the specified interval Update its status with the last scan time and found DPUs

You can monitor the discovered DPUs with:

Copy Copied! kubectl get dpudevices kubectl get dpunodes

* DPUDiscovery will skip the creation of a DPUNode if there is an existing one with the spec.dpus field containing the DPUDevices serial number.

When using autodiscovery for DPUNodes, the created DPUNodes will be named after dpunode-<DPU_SERIAL_NUMBER> . In case the HBN DPUService is used in conjuction with this DPU provisioning mode, the HBN configuration needs to be adjusted to match the discovered nodes accordingly.

If you prefer to manually create DPU resources or need more control over the creation process, you can create DPUDevice and DPUNode resources manually.

Create a DPUDevice resource for each DPU:

Note: The DPUDevice is immutable, and creating a DPUDevice will not trigger DPU provisioning.

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDevice metadata: name: dpu-device- 1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bmcIp: 10.0 . 110.122





Create a DPUNode resource for each host that has a DPU:

Note The .spec.dpus field contains the names of each DPUDevice attached to the node. Currently, DPF only supports setting a single DPU for each DPUNode.