DOCA Platform Framework
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Platform Framework  API

On This Page

API

This section contains comprehensive API documentation for the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF).

Each API document provides detailed specifications, examples, and usage guidelines. For implementation details, refer to the API source code in the repository.

API Documentation Files

  • API - Complete API reference with all CRD specifications

  • DPUService - DPUService CRD for deploying applications on DPU nodes

  • DPUDeployment - DPUDeployment CRD for provisioning multiple DPUs with multiple DPUServices running on top of them

  • DPUServiceChain - DPUServiceChain CRD for traffic steering and service chaining

  • DPUSet - DPUSet CRD for managing DPU provisioning

  • DPUCluster - DPUCluster CRD for DPU cluster control plane management

  • DPFOperatorConfig - DPFOperatorConfig CRD for managing the operator configuration

  • DPUServiceNAD - DPUServiceNAD CRD for enabling secondary networks on the DPUCluster

  • DPUServiceIPAM - DPUServiceIPAM CRD for IP address management of the DPUServices

  • DPUServiceCredentialRequest - DPUServiceCredentialRequest CRD for enabling cross Kubernetes cluster access
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 19, 2025.
content here