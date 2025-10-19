The conditions specified in the DPF Kubernetes objects represent the various states and requirements of the resource during its lifecycle. These conditions are critical for the reconciliation loop of the DPF controllers, providing insights into the current status, potential issues, and the overall health of the system.

Each condition consists of a Reason and a Message that can describe the current state of the reconciliation.

reason contains a programmatic identifier indicating the reason for the condition's last transition.

message is a human-readable message indicating details about the transition.

Note: Not all DPF objects follow this condition standard. Future work should align condition design across all Kubernetes objects.