This documentation explains configuration and deployment of DOCA Firefly service as DPUService in DPF.

Main Firefly concepts are explained in the official DOCA Firefly documentation.

While the official documentation provides a more comprehensive overview, DPUService users should consult it for detailed explanation of PTP configuration and monitoring options.

The DOCA Firefly usecase in DPF is mainly to provide PTP time synchronization for the host system clocks.

We split the service into two components: one running on the DPU, which is running the PTP software stack, and the other on the host.

A high-level overview of the Firefly DPF service architecture is shown below.