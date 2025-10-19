On This Page
DPF CLI - dpfctl
dpfctl is a command-line tool designed to visualize, debug, and troubleshoot DPU resources in Kubernetes.
It simplifies debugging by extracting and presenting resource conditions in a structured, human-readable format.
It helps during provisioning and debugging of DPF by providing real-time visibility into resource states, conditions, and relationships.
For example, during DPU provisioning you can quickly identify which resources are ready, which are failing, and understand the dependency chain between components.
There are 2 ways to run
dpfctl:
Install: You can download & run
dpfctllocally on your machine.
Execute Inside Kubernetes Pod: With this way you can ensure that you are using the correct version of
dpfctlthat is compatible with the DPF Operator.
Install
To download the latest version of
dpfctl, you can find the latest version on NGC doca/dpfctl.
There are 3 different versions available for different architectures:
dpfctl-linux-amd64
dpfctl-linux-arm64
dpfctl-darwin-arm64
You can also download it directly from the command line (in this example we are using
dpfctl-linux-amd64 with version
v25.7.0):
curl -L -o /usr/local/bin/dpfctl https:
//api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/doca/dpfctl/versions/v25.7.0/files/dpfctl-linux-amd64
chmod +x /usr/local/bin/dpfctl
Execute Inside Kubernetes Pod
To execute
dpfctl from the running container:
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all
Creating a Shell Alias
For convenience, you can create a shell alias to simplify your commands:
alias dpfctl=
"kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "
If you want to use
watch according to
man watch:
If the last character of the alias value is a blank, then the next command word following the alias is also checked for alias expansion.
To use
watch with custom arguments (like
-n1 for interval), add both aliases to your shell's configuration file (e.g.,
.bashrc,
.zshrc, or
.profile):
# Add to your shell's configuration file
alias dpfctl=
"kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "
alias watch=
"watch -c "
dpfctl describe [command] [flags]
Available Commands:
Command
Description
all
Describe all DPF resources
dpuclusters
Describe DPF DPUClusters
dpudeployments
Describe DPF DPUDeployments
dpuservices
Describe DPF DPUServices
dpusets
Describe DPF DPUSets and DPU related resources
dpuvpcs
Describe DPF DPUVPCs and VPC related resources
storage
Describe DPF Storage resources
Available flags can be found with
dpfctl describe --help.
By default,
dpfctl describe provides an overview of key DPU-related resources and their conditions.
Example output of
dpfctl describe all:
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 23h
├─DPUClusters
│ └─DPUCluster/dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpu-cplane-tenant1 Ready: True HealthCheckPassed 4d20h
├─DPUDeployments
│ └─DPUDeployment/vpc-ovn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 23h
│ ├─DPUServiceChains
│ │ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-trsq6 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 23h
│ ├─DPUSets
│ │ └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system
│ │ ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 3d17h File: bf-bundle-
3.1.
0-53_25.07_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
3.1.
0
│ │ └─DPUs
│ │ └─
4 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 3d17h See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2,
│ │ dpu-node-mt2425601x13-mt2425601x13, dpu-node-mt2425601xqy-mt2425601xqy
│ └─Services
│ ├─DPUServiceTemplates
│ │ └─
4 DPUServiceTemplates... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d17h See ovn-central, ovn-controller, vpc-ovn-controller, vpc-ovn-node
│ └─DPUServices
│ └─
4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d1h See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
├─DPUServiceCredentialRequests
│ └─DPUServiceCredentialRequest/servicesetcontroller dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4d20h
├─DPUServiceIPAMs
│ └─
2 DPUServiceIPAMs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d17h See vpc-ippool-gateway, vpc-ippool-vtep
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─
4 DPUServiceInterfaces... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d17h See ovn-ext-patch, ovn-vtep-patch, p0, vf2-test
├─DPUVPCs
│ └─DPUVPC/myvpc dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2d
│ ├─IsolationClass/ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com Ready: True Available 3d Provisioner: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
│ └─DPUVirtualNetwork/testnet1 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2d
│ └─DPUServiceInterface/vf2-test dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2d
└─System Components dpf-operator-system
└─DPUServices
└─
8 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4d20h See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin
Storage resources are not included in the output of
dpfctl describe all command by default. To display storage resources, use the
--show-storage flag.
The
dpfctl describe storage command can be used to display only storage resources. It acts as a shortcut for
dpfctl describe all --show-storage --show-resources dpuvolumes,dpuvolumeattachments,dpustoragevendors,dpustoragepolicies.
Kubeconfig
By default,
dpfctl uses the kubeconfig file at
~/.kube/config. To use a different kubeconfig file, specify it with
--kubeconfig, which is part of the global flags:
dpfctl describe all --kubeconfig /path/to/kubeconfig
Alternatively, set the
KUBECONFIG environment variable:
export KUBECONFIG=/path/to/kubeconfig
dpfctl describe all
or
KUBECONFIG=/path/to/kubeconfig dpfctl describe all
Visualizing the output
We can customize the output by using flags.
Show & Expand Resources
For example
dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpuservice will show only DPUService resources.
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 23h
├─DPUServices
│ └─
4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d1h See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
└─System Components dpf-operator-system
└─DPUServices
└─
8 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4d20h See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin
If you want to show multiple different resources you can add a comma-separated list of resources to the
--show-resources flag.
> dpfctl describe all --show-resources dpuservice,dpuset
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 23h
├─DPUServices
│ └─
4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d1h See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
├─DPUSets
│ └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system
│ ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 3d17h File: bf-bundle-
3.1.
0-53_25.07_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
3.1.
0
│ └─DPUs
│ └─
4 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 3d17h See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2,
│ dpu-node-mt2425601x13-mt2425601x13, dpu-node-mt2425601xqy-mt2425601xqy
└─System Components dpf-operator-system
└─DPUServices
└─
8 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 4d20h See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin
To expand child objects:
> dpfctl describe all --show-resources dpuservice --expand-resources dpuservice --grouping=
false
NAME NAMESPACE READY REASON SINCE MESSAGE
[...]
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-central-9558p dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 26h
│ │ └─Application/in-cluster-ovn-central-9558p dpf-operator-system
│ │ ├─Deployment/in-cluster-ovn-central-9558p Synced Healthy 31s
│ │ └─Ready True Success 31s
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-controller-v5bkr dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 47h
│ │ └─Application/dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovn-controller-v5bkr dpf-operator-system
│ │ ├─DaemonSet/dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovn-controller-v5bkr Synced Healthy 31s
│ │ └─Ready True Success 31s
The flag
--expand-resources is currently supported only for
DPUServices. Further support for other resources will be added in future releases.
Grouping
Grouping combines resources of the same kind. To disable grouping:
> dpfctl describe all --show-resources dpuservice --grouping=
false
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 7m14s
├─DPUServices
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-central-9558p dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 26h
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-controller-v5bkr dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 47h
│ ├─DPUService/vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6 dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2d2h
│ └─DPUService/vpc-ovn-node-r84zn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 34m
└─System Components dpf-operator-system
└─DPUServices
├─DPUService/flannel dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 47h
├─DPUService/multus dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 47h
├─DPUService/nvidia-k8s-ipam dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 47h
├─DPUService/ovs-cni dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 25h
├─DPUService/servicechainset-controller dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d21h
├─DPUService/servicechainset-rbac-and-crds dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 3d21h
├─DPUService/sfc-controller dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 26h
└─DPUService/sriov-device-plugin dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 47h
Conditions
To show resource conditions:
dpfctl describe all --show-conditions=all
Example output:
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
[...]
└─System Components dpf-operator-system
└─DPUServices
├─DPUService/flannel dpf-operator-system
│ ├─Ready True Success 47h
│ ├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled True Success 3d21h
│ ├─ApplicationsReady True Success 47h
│ ├─ApplicationsReconciled True Success 3d21h
│ ├─ConfigPortsReconciled True Success 3d21h
│ └─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled True Success 3d21h