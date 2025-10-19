DOCA Platform Framework
DPF CLI - dpfctl

dpfctl is a command-line tool designed to visualize, debug, and troubleshoot DPU resources in Kubernetes.

It simplifies debugging by extracting and presenting resource conditions in a structured, human-readable format.

It helps during provisioning and debugging of DPF by providing real-time visibility into resource states, conditions, and relationships.

For example, during DPU provisioning you can quickly identify which resources are ready, which are failing, and understand the dependency chain between components.

dpfctl-example-version-1-modificationdate-1760611477377-api-v2.png

How to Run

There are 2 ways to run dpfctl:

  • Install: You can download & run dpfctl locally on your machine.

  • Execute Inside Kubernetes Pod: With this way you can ensure that you are using the correct version of dpfctl that is compatible with the DPF Operator.

Install

To download the latest version of dpfctl, you can find the latest version on NGC doca/dpfctl.

There are 3 different versions available for different architectures:

  • dpfctl-linux-amd64

  • dpfctl-linux-arm64

  • dpfctl-darwin-arm64

You can also download it directly from the command line (in this example we are using dpfctl-linux-amd64 with version v25.7.0):

curl -L -o /usr/local/bin/dpfctl https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/doca/dpfctl/versions/v25.7.0/files/dpfctl-linux-amd64
chmod +x /usr/local/bin/dpfctl


Execute Inside Kubernetes Pod

To execute dpfctl from the running container:

kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe all

Creating a Shell Alias

For convenience, you can create a shell alias to simplify your commands:

alias dpfctl="kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "

If you want to use watch according to man watch:

If the last character of the alias value is a blank, then the next command word following the alias is also checked for alias expansion.

To use watch with custom arguments (like -n1 for interval), add both aliases to your shell's configuration file (e.g., .bashrc, .zshrc, or .profile):

# Add to your shell's configuration file
alias dpfctl="kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl "
alias watch="watch -c "

Usage

dpfctl describe [command] [flags]

Available Commands:

Command

Description

all

Describe all DPF resources

dpuclusters

Describe DPF DPUClusters

dpudeployments

Describe DPF DPUDeployments

dpuservices

Describe DPF DPUServices

dpusets

Describe DPF DPUSets and DPU related resources

dpuvpcs

Describe DPF DPUVPCs and VPC related resources

storage

Describe DPF Storage resources

Note

Available flags can be found with dpfctl describe --help.

By default, dpfctl describe provides an overview of key DPU-related resources and their conditions.

Example output of dpfctl describe all:

NAME                                                  NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON             SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig                   dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            23h
├─DPUClusters
│ └─DPUCluster/dpu-cplane-tenant1                     dpu-cplane-tenant1   Ready: True  HealthCheckPassed  4d20h
├─DPUDeployments
│ └─DPUDeployment/vpc-ovn                             dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            23h
│   ├─DPUServiceChains
│   │ └─DPUServiceChain/vpc-ovn-trsq6                 dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            23h
│   ├─DPUSets
│   │ └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1                        dpf-operator-system
│   │   ├─BFB/bf-bundle                               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Ready              3d17h  File: bf-bundle-3.1.0-53_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.1.0
│   │   └─DPUs
│   │     └─4 DPUs...                                 dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady           3d17h  See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2,
│   │                                                                                                             dpu-node-mt2425601x13-mt2425601x13, dpu-node-mt2425601xqy-mt2425601xqy
│   └─Services
│     ├─DPUServiceTemplates
│     │ └─4 DPUServiceTemplates...                    dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            3d17h  See ovn-central, ovn-controller, vpc-ovn-controller, vpc-ovn-node
│     └─DPUServices
│       └─4 DPUServices...                            dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            3d1h   See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
├─DPUServiceCredentialRequests
│ └─DPUServiceCredentialRequest/servicesetcontroller  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            4d20h
├─DPUServiceIPAMs
│ └─2 DPUServiceIPAMs...                              dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            3d17h  See vpc-ippool-gateway, vpc-ippool-vtep
├─DPUServiceInterfaces
│ └─4 DPUServiceInterfaces...                         dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            3d17h  See ovn-ext-patch, ovn-vtep-patch, p0, vf2-test
├─DPUVPCs
│ └─DPUVPC/myvpc                                      dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            2d
│   ├─IsolationClass/ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com                                Ready: True  Available          3d     Provisioner: ovn.vpc.dpu.nvidia.com
│   └─DPUVirtualNetwork/testnet1                      dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            2d
│     └─DPUServiceInterface/vf2-test                  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            2d
└─System Components                                   dpf-operator-system
  └─DPUServices
    └─8 DPUServices...                                dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success            4d20h  See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
                                                                                                                  servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin

Storage resources are not included in the output of dpfctl describe all command by default. To display storage resources, use the --show-storage flag.

The dpfctl describe storage command can be used to display only storage resources. It acts as a shortcut for dpfctl describe all --show-storage --show-resources dpuvolumes,dpuvolumeattachments,dpustoragevendors,dpustoragepolicies.

Kubeconfig

By default, dpfctl uses the kubeconfig file at ~/.kube/config. To use a different kubeconfig file, specify it with --kubeconfig, which is part of the global flags:

dpfctl describe all --kubeconfig /path/to/kubeconfig

Alternatively, set the KUBECONFIG environment variable:

export KUBECONFIG=/path/to/kubeconfig
dpfctl describe all

or

KUBECONFIG=/path/to/kubeconfig dpfctl describe all


Visualizing the output

We can customize the output by using flags.

Show & Expand Resources

For example dpfctl describe all --show-resources=dpuservice will show only DPUService resources.

NAME                                 NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  23h
├─DPUServices
│ └─4 DPUServices...                 dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  3d1h   See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
└─System Components                  dpf-operator-system
  └─DPUServices
    └─8 DPUServices...               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  4d20h  See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
                                                                                       servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin

If you want to show multiple different resources you can add a comma-separated list of resources to the --show-resources flag.

> dpfctl describe all --show-resources dpuservice,dpuset
NAME                                 NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON    SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   23h
├─DPUServices
│ └─4 DPUServices...                 dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   3d1h   See ovn-central-9558p, ovn-controller-v5bkr, vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6, vpc-ovn-node-r84zn
├─DPUSets
│ └─DPUSet/vpc-ovn-dpuset1           dpf-operator-system
│   ├─BFB/bf-bundle                  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Ready     3d17h  File: bf-bundle-3.1.0-53_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.1.0
│   └─DPUs
│     └─4 DPUs...                    dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  DPUReady  3d17h  See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2,
│                                                                                       dpu-node-mt2425601x13-mt2425601x13, dpu-node-mt2425601xqy-mt2425601xqy
└─System Components                  dpf-operator-system
  └─DPUServices
    └─8 DPUServices...               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success   4d20h  See flannel, multus, nvidia-k8s-ipam, ovs-cni, servicechainset-controller,
                                                                                        servicechainset-rbac-and-crds, sfc-controller, sriov-device-plugin

To expand child objects:

> dpfctl describe all --show-resources dpuservice --expand-resources dpuservice --grouping=false
NAME                                                                   NAMESPACE            READY        REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
[...]
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-central-9558p                                       dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  26h
│ │ └─Application/in-cluster-ovn-central-9558p                         dpf-operator-system
│ │               ├─Deployment/in-cluster-ovn-central-9558p                                 Synced       Healthy  31s
│ │               └─Ready                                                                   True         Success  31s
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-controller-v5bkr                                    dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  47h
│ │ └─Application/dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovn-controller-v5bkr              dpf-operator-system
│ │               ├─DaemonSet/dpu-cplane-tenant1-ovn-controller-v5bkr                       Synced       Healthy  31s
│ │               └─Ready                                                                   True         Success  31s

Note

The flag --expand-resources is currently supported only for DPUServices. Further support for other resources will be added in future releases.


Grouping

Grouping combines resources of the same kind. To disable grouping:

> dpfctl describe all --show-resources dpuservice --grouping=false
NAME                                            NAMESPACE            STATUS       REASON   SINCE  MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig             dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  7m14s
├─DPUServices
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-central-9558p                dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  26h
│ ├─DPUService/ovn-controller-v5bkr             dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  47h
│ ├─DPUService/vpc-ovn-controller-7sbp6         dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  2d2h
│ └─DPUService/vpc-ovn-node-r84zn               dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  34m
└─System Components                             dpf-operator-system
  └─DPUServices
    ├─DPUService/flannel                        dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  47h
    ├─DPUService/multus                         dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  47h
    ├─DPUService/nvidia-k8s-ipam                dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  47h
    ├─DPUService/ovs-cni                        dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  25h
    ├─DPUService/servicechainset-controller     dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  3d21h
    ├─DPUService/servicechainset-rbac-and-crds  dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  3d21h
    ├─DPUService/sfc-controller                 dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  26h
    └─DPUService/sriov-device-plugin            dpf-operator-system  Ready: True  Success  47h


Conditions

To show resource conditions:

dpfctl describe all --show-conditions=all

Example output:

NAME                                                   NAMESPACE            STATUS  REASON                SINCE  MESSAGE
[...]
└─System Components                                    dpf-operator-system
  └─DPUServices
    ├─DPUService/flannel                               dpf-operator-system
    │             ├─Ready                                                   True    Success               47h
    │             ├─ApplicationPrereqsReconciled                            True    Success               3d21h
    │             ├─ApplicationsReady                                       True    Success               47h
    │             ├─ApplicationsReconciled                                  True    Success               3d21h
    │             ├─ConfigPortsReconciled                                   True    Success               3d21h
    │             └─DPUServiceInterfaceReconciled                           True    Success               3d21h

