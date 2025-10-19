On This Page
DPF Host Trusted
This guide shows you how to deploy the NVIDIA DPF Operator prepared for the Host Trusted mode, which is designed for bare-metal infrastructure with NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPUs.
Before you begin
To follow this guide, you need the following:
A Kubernetes cluster with administrative access for DPF Operator deployment.
Bare-metal infrastructure with NVIDIA DPUs.
Network access to the NVIDIA NGC Catalog for downloading DPF Operator charts and container images.
For detailed requirements, ensure your system meets these prerequisites:
System Prerequisites: See the DPF System Prerequisites for complete hardware and system requirements.
Helm Dependencies: See the Helm Prerequisites Guide for required Helm charts that must be installed before the DPF Operator.
Network Configuration: See the Host Network Configuration Prerequisites for detailed network setup requirements.
Objectives
Deploy the DPF Operator to your Kubernetes cluster.
Understand Host Trusted mode architecture and security model.
Verify successful installation and readiness for DPU provisioning.
Set up foundation for DPU acceleration in vanilla Kubernetes environments.
Understanding Host Trusted Mode
In Host Trusted mode:
The host is considered a trusted entity within the data center network
DPUs are managed through in-band communication over the host (out-of-band DPU interface is not used)
The host participates as a worker node in the Kubernetes cluster
DPUs are provisioned and can run accelerated network services (HBN, OVN-K, etc.)
Deploy the DPF Operator
1. Add the DPF Helm Repository
First, add the NVIDIA DPF Helm repository to access the DPF Operator charts:
helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
helm repo update
2. Install the DPF Operator
Ensure you have completed the Helm Prerequisites Guide before proceeding with the DPF Operator installation.
Deploy the DPF Operator to your Kubernetes cluster using Helm:
helm upgrade --
install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=v25.7.1
The command above does the following:
Creates the
dpf-operator-systemnamespace if it doesn't exist
Installs the DPF Operator version v25.7.1 from the NVIDIA repository
3. Verify the Installation
Check that the DPF Operator has been successfully deployed and is running:
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
The output should be similar to:
deployment
"dpf-operator-controller-manager" successfully rolled out
You can also verify all components are running:
kubectl get pods -n dpf-operator-system
What's Next?
This minimal setup provides a foundation for DPF Host Trusted mode. To proceed with DPU provisioning and making the DPUs act as passthrough devices, explore the guide DPF Minimal (passthrough). For further Host Trusted mode use cases, refer to the DPF Host Trusted Use Cases documentation.
Cleanup (Optional)
If you need to remove the DPF Operator from your cluster:
1. Uninstall the DPF Operator:
helm uninstall dpf-operator -n dpf-operator-system
2. Remove the namespace:
kubectl delete ns dpf-operator-system