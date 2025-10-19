On This Page
DPF System Prerequisites for Zero Trust
DPF makes a number of assumptions about the hardware, software and networking of the machines it runs on. Some of the specific user guides add their own requirements.
There are high availability control plane machines running DPF and workload machines (TODO make better).
Control plane machines
Each control plane machine:
May be virtualized
x86_64 architecture
16 GB RAM
8 CPUs
DPUs are not installed
Workload machines
Each workload machine has the following characteristics:
Bare metal - no virtualization
Any number of DPUs but only one can be provisioned
DPUs
Bluefield 3
32 GB memory
Flashed with NVIDIA BFB with DOCA version 2.5 or higher
out-of-band management port must be connected to the management network
Control plane machines
NFS client packages - i.e.
nfs-common
NFS server available with
/mnt/dpf_sharereadable and writable by any user
Kubernetes
Kubernetes 1.31
Control plane nodes have the labels
"node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane" : ""
All nodes must have internet access to be able to pull images - included the DPUs.
Virtual IP from the management subnet reserved for internal DPF usage.
The DPU out-of-band physical interface must be connected with the DPF control planes.
The control plane nodes hosting the DPU control plane pods must be located on the same L2 broadcast domain.
The out-of-band management fabric on which control plane nodes are connected should allow MultiCast traffic (used for VRRP).