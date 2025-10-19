A DPUCluster is a user API and the usage will differ depending on the implementation.

The static cluster manager controller should be enabled first. It is enabled by adding staticClusterManager field in the DPUOperatorConfig CR:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" staticClusterManager: {}

Then create a secret for storing the kubeconfig of the existing Kubernetes control plane. For example, the kubeconfig is under the home directory:

Copy Copied! TENANT_KUBE_CONFIG=`cat ~/.kube/config | base64 -w 0 ` cat <<EOF | kubectl apply -f - apiVersion: v1 data: super -admin.conf: ${TENANT_KUBE_CONFIG} kind: Secret metadata: name: dpu-cluster- 1 -admin-kubeconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system type: Opaque EOF

the DPUCluster will look like:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cluster- 1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ## type signals which controller implementation should take responsibility for the DPUCluster. type: static ## Max nodes is the maximum number of nodes supported by the DPUCluster implementation. maxNodes: 10 ## Kubeconfig is the name of a secret in the same namespace as the DPUCluster object. ## Note: This field is supplied by the user in the static cluster manager - but this may not be the case for other implementations. kubeconfig: dpu-cluster- 1 -admin-kubeconfig





Copy Copied! apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cluster- 1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ## type signals which controller implementation should take responsibility for the DPUCluster. type: kamaji ## Max nodes is the maximum number of nodes supported by the DPUCluster implementation. maxNodes: 10 ## Cluster endpoint is supplied by the user and provides and IP and other details to make the APIServer available. clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : interface_one # vip is the Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: dpucluster_vip # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing # keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 # nodeSelector selects which nodes the keepalived pods will be scheduled to. nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""





A DPUCluster implementation is a Kubernetes controller which operates on the DPF DPUCluster object. It should:

only operate on a DPUCluster which has a type it is responsible for.

be the only DPUCluster controller implementation in a cluster.

provide an admin Kubeconfig to a functioning Kubernetes cluster as a Kubernetes Secret.

ensure the name of that Secret is available in the .spec.kubeconfig of the DPUCluster object.

The Kubeconfig provided by the DPUCluster should have the following format:

Copy Copied! apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: dpu-cluster- 1 namespace: dpf-operator-system type: Opaque data: super -admin.conf: $KUBECONFIG_DATA



