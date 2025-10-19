There are several Custom Resources that are required in order to make use of the DPUDeployment . These are:

A DPUServiceTemplate contains configuration options related to resources required by the DPUService to be deployed. This Custom Resource is usually provided by NVIDIA for the supported DPUServices that are published. It helps generate the underlying DPUService . It is the base configuration for the DPUService that is getting merged with configuration provided by the DPUServiceConfiguration . If there is a conflict, settings in DPUServiceConfiguration take precedence.

A user must create as many DPUServiceTemplate Custom Resources as the number of services they aim to deploy using a DPUDeployment . In this example, we will need to create 2 of those since we have 2 DPUServices .

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: producer namespace: customer-namespace spec: deploymentServiceName: "producer" # Must match the key in the `dpudeployment.spec.services` helmChart: source: repoURL: https: path: producer version: v0. 0.1 # The `DPUServiceTemplate` owner should specify requests and limits for the actual containers. The # `DPUServiceTemplate` owner is responsible to ensure that those resources are not exceeding the specified # `resourceRequirements` field. Notice that setting resources on containers may be different per Helm Chart # implementation. values: container1: resources: requests: cpu: 0.2 memory: 0 .2Gi nvidia.com/sf: 1 limits: cpu: 0.4 memory: 0 .4Gi nvidia.com/sf: 1 container2: resources: limits: cpu: 0.6 memory: 0 .6Gi # resourceRequirements contains the overall resources required by this particular service to run on a single node # This is the field that is considered when scheduling a `DPUDeployment`. resourceRequirements: cpu: 1 memory: 1Gi nvidia.com/sf: 1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: consumer namespace: customer-namespace spec: deploymentServiceName: "consumer" helmChart: source: repoURL: https: path: consumer version: v0. 0.1 values: worker: parallelization: 5 resources: requests: cpu: 1 memory: 1Gi nvidia.com/sf: 1 limits: cpu: 1 memory: 2Gi nvidia.com/sf: 1 resourceRequirements: cpu: 2 memory: 4Gi nvidia.com/sf: 1





A DPUServiceConfiguration contains all configuration options from the user to be provided to the DPUService via the Helm values. This Custom Resource is usually crafted by the user according to their environment and intended use of the DPUService . It helps generate the underlying DPUService . It is a layer on top of the configuration defined in the DPUServiceTemplate . This configuration is getting merged with configuration provided by the DPUServiceTemplate . If there is a conflict, settings in DPUServiceConfiguration take precedence.

A user must create as many DPUServiceConfiguration Custom Resources as the number of services they aim to deploy using a DPUDeployment . In this example, we will need to create 2 of those since we have 2 DPUServices .

Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: producer namespace: customer-namespace spec: deploymentServiceName: "producer" # Must match the key in the `dpudeployment.spec.services` serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: labels: sre.nvidia.com/service-tier: "t1" annotations: sre.nvidia.com/page: "false" interfaces: - name: app-iface network: mynad --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: consumer namespace: customer-namespace spec: deploymentServiceName: "consumer" serviceConfiguration: # The `DPUServiceConfiguration` owner may choose to override some of the settings defined by the # `DPUServiceTemplate` or add new . It is not recommended to change container resources in this resource but rather # in DPUServiceTemplate. helmChart: values: worker: parallelization: 10 serviceDaemonSet: labels: sre.nvidia.com/service-tier: "t1" annotations: sre.nvidia.com/page: "true" # interfaces describes the network each interface of this application needs to be attached to so that it can function # and be available for use in the Service Chain framework. interfaces: - name: app-iface network: mynad

spec.deploymentServiceName must match the key in the spec.services field of the DPUDeployment .

spec.Interfaces is a list of interfaces that the DPUService should have. They can be referenced in the spec.serviceChains of the DPUDeployment .

spec.upgradePolicy.applyNodeEffect is a boolean that indicates whether the service update should be disruptive or not. The default is true , which means that a new version of the service is created for every new version of the DPUServiceConfiguration and the node effect defined in the dpuset is triggered for the relevant nodes for the update to happen. If set to false , the service is updated non-disruptively.

A DPUFlavor describes the configuration to be applied on the DPU during the provisioning. This is a very minimal DPUFlavor as the purpose of this document is to demonstrate the capabilities of the DPUDeployment . Given that, there are 2 fields set that are related to the DPUDeployment .

Copy Copied! apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: producer-consumer namespace: customer-namespace spec: # dpuResources indicates the minimum amount of resources needed for a BFB with that flavor to be installed on a # DPU. Using this field, the controller can understand if that flavor can be installed on a particular DPU. It # should be set to the total amount of resources the system needs + the resources that should be made available for # DPUServices to consume. dpuResources: cpu: 16 memory: 16Gi nvidia.com/sf: 20 # systemReservedResources indicates the resources that are consumed by the system (OS, OVS, DPF system etc) and are # not made available for DPUServices to consume. DPUServices can consume the difference between DPUResources and # SystemReservedResources. This field must not be specified if dpuResources are not specified. systemReservedResources: cpu: 4 memory: 4Gi nvidia.com/sf: 4

The above configuration translates to the following resources being available for the DPUServices deployed by the DPUDeployment .

Copy Copied! allocatableResources: cpu: 12 memory: 12Gi nvidia.com/sf: 16





A BFB describes the BFB to be flashed on the DPU during the provisioning.

Copy Copied! apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bfb- 2.9 namespace: customer-namespace spec: fileName: "bfb-2.9.0.bfb" url: "http://internal-nfs/bf-bundle-2.9.0-33_24.04_ubuntu-22.04_unsigned.bfb"



