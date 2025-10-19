DOCA Platform Framework
DPUServiceCredentialRequest

In order to request credential to access a cluster API Server, users should deploy a DPUServiceCredentialRequest custom resource.

Example

The following is an example of a DPUServiceCredentialRequest which requests credentials to access a cluster with a duration of 1h.

apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
  name: dpu-01-credential-request
  namespace: default
spec:
  serviceAccount:
    name: dpu-01-sa
    namespace: default
  duration: 1h
  targetCluster: 
    name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
    namespace: default
  type: kubeconfig
  secret:
    name: dpu-01-credential
    namespace: default
  metadata:
    labels:
      dpuservice: dpu-01

In the above example:

  • A DPUServiceCredentialRequest named dpu-01-credential-request is created, that request a ServiceAccount to be created in a specific cluster. As part of the request, a token has to be requested for the ServiceAccount with a ttl of 1h. The output that is expected is a secret of type kubeconfig, containing all the needed information in order to access the cluster i.e. the token, API Server endpoint and the cluster CA.

  • targetCluster is a reference to an existing dpuCluster that will provide the needed authentication information to access the API SERVER.

  • The controller will create the ServiceAccount and request a token with the requested duration. It will generate an output of the requested .spec.type and create a secret with the output pasted as spec.data.

  • If the DPUServiceCredentialRequest does not exist, or is not up-to-date, the controller will try to bring it as close to the desired state as possible.

  • The controller will requeue the DPUServiceCredentialRequest in order to reconcile it when 80% of the token last time has elapsed. It will then request a new token.

You can run this example by saving it into dpuservice_credential_request.yaml

$ kubectl apply -f dpuservice_credential_request.yaml

How to use the DPUServiceCredentialRequest output to get a client

The DPUServiceCredentialRequest creates a secret with the following types:

  • kubeconfig

  • tokenFile

Using type kubeconfig

The kubeconfig type creates a valid kubeConfig file and save it as a kubernetes secret. This file will automatically be updated with valid authentication information. The secret can be mounted in a pod and use to create a client in order to access to the target cluster API Server.

If using client.go, by mounting the secret and setting KUBECONFIG to the mounted path, we can use clientcmd to create a client. clientcmd also provides the necessary helpers to directly create a client using a kubeConfig file.

Using type tokenFile

The tokenFile type create a secret containing the following keys:

  • TOKEN_FILE, contains the token attached to the ServiceAccount. It can be used as a bearer token.

  • KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST, contains the target cluster API Server host.

  • KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT, contains the target cluster API Server port.

  • KUBERNETES_CA_DATA, contains the target cluster API Server certificate authority.

These are the needed information in order to access the target cluster API Server. Generally we want to use the KUBERNETES_* as environment variables and mount the TOKEN_FILE. Using client.go it is possible to have a self rotating client. For this, the default environment variables and files must be overwritten with the content of the secret. The following example shows how to do so:

apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
  name: mypod
  namespace: default
spec:
  containers:
  - name: test-container
    image: ubuntu
    command: ["/bin/sh", "-c"]
    args: ["sleep 1000"]
    env:
    - name: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST
      valueFrom:
        secretKeyRef:
          name: my-secret
          key: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST
    - name: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT
      valueFrom:
        secretKeyRef:
          name: my-secret
          key: KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT
    volumeMounts:
    - name: tokenfile
      mountPath: "/var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount"
      readOnly: true
  volumes:
  - name: tokenfile
    projected:
      sources:
      - secret:
          name: dpu-01-credential
          items:
          - key: TOKEN_FILE
            path: token
      - secret:
          name: dpu-01-credential
          items:
          - key: KUBERNETES_CA_DATA
            path: ca.crt
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: Secret
metadata:
  name: dpu-01-credential
  namespace: default
type: Opaque
data:
  TOKEN_FILE: c29tZSByZWFsIHNlcmlvdXMgdG9rZW4gbm93Cg==
  KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST: aHR0cHM6Ly9kZXZlbG9wZXIuY29t
  KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT: MTk0NDM=
  KUBERNETES_CA_DATA: 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

We can then call InClusterConfig() and get a self rotating client (This is automatically done with controller-runtime GetConfigOrDie). This will free the user from having to watch the mounted secret files.

Note This will overwrite the default values, which are necessary to access the local API Server. If this is not desirable, it is still possible to adapt the InClusterConfig() logic.

API Server consideration

The DPUServiceCredentialRequest will request tokens for the provided ServiceAccount by setting the Audience to the API server audience based on the server config. The specific configuration flag is --api-audiences. The service account token authenticator will validate that tokens used against the API server are bound to at least one of these audiences.
