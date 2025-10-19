On This Page
DPUSet
The DPUSet is a Kubernetes CRD which managed the DPU CRs in DPF.
An update to the DPUSet can be done for upgrading the BFB or modifying provisioning parameters.
This operation will result in a network disruption and also a host reboot. A rolling update can be configured to control the number of nodes that will be out-of-service in parallel (Please see the DPUSet YAML example below). The cluster can also be divided into several DPU-Sets, please refer to the section "Using several DPU Sets"
These are the required steps for upgrading the BFB on a set of DPUs (The BFB is specified as part of the DPU Set CRD):
1. Create a BFB YAML that includes the required BFB file and also assigns a distinct name for the object (Different from the currently used BFB objects). After applying the YAML, the BFB will be pulled from the specified URL to the shared storage:
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle-
new
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: https:
//content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.1.0-76_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb
2. Update the DPUSet YAML to point to the new BFB object:
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
name: dpuset
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
strategy:
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
"10%"
type: RollingUpdate
dpuTemplate:
spec:
dpuFlavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
bfb:
name: bf-bundle-
new
nodeEffect:
taint:
key:
"dpu"
value:
"provisioning"
effect: NoSchedule
3. Then delete the DPU objects of the relevant DPUs.
This will initiate a provisioning cycle for the DPUs using the new BFB image:
kubectl delete dpu -n dpf-operator-system worker1-
0000-2b-
00 worker2-
0000-2b-
00
4. You can later delete the previous BFB object:
kubectl delete bfb -n dpf-operator-system bf-bundle
Using several DPU Sets
There's an option to create several DPU-Set objects, and assign them to different groups of worker nodes. This is done by adding relevant labels to the node selector in the DPUSet object YAML. Each DPU Set can use a different BFB object, can have a different DPU flavor, a different rolling update strategy, etc.
For example:
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
name: dpuset-dk
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
e2e.servers/dk:
"true"
strategy:
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
"10%"
type: RollingUpdate
dpuTemplate:
spec:
dpuFlavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
bfb:
name: bf-bundle-dk-ga
nodeEffect:
taint:
key:
"dpu"
value:
"provisioning"
effect: NoSchedule
The DPUSet provides two complementary mechanisms for selecting which DPUs should be managed:
dpuNodeSelector and
dpuSelector.
dpuNodeSelector
The
dpuNodeSelector field is used to select DPUNodes based on their labels. It uses the standard Kubernetes LabelSelector format, which supports both
matchLabels and
matchExpressions.
For example, to select nodes with a specific label:
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
Or using match expressions for more complex selection:
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchExpressions:
- key: environment
operator: In
values:
- production
- staging
dpuSelector
The
dpuSelector field is used to further filter DPUDevices based on their labels. This is applied after the
dpuNodeSelector and allows you to select specific DPUDevices on the selected DPUNodes.
The
dpuSelector uses a simple map of label key-value pairs, where all specified labels must match (AND logic).
For example, to select only specific DPU models or configurations:
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
dpuSelector:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pciAddress:
"0000:1a:00.0"
In Host Trusted model, the automatically created DPUDevice objects have the following labels:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-num-of-pfs: The number of PFs on the DPU device
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pciAddress: The PCI address of the DPU device
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: The name of PF0 on the DPU device
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpunode-name: The name of the DPUNode the DPU is part of
Selection Flow
If the version of running BFB is lower than 2.7 before DPU provisioning, the BlueField firmware upgrades and mlxconfig parameter changes require a host power-cycle. Once the version of BFB is updated to be greater than or equal to 2.7 a regular reboot would be enough.
For enabling this, the DPUSet provides one annotations in dpuTemplate:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/host-power-cycle-required - trigger the host power-cycle (cold boot) instead of warm reboot after DPU provisioning, notice that after the power cycle command is done the annotation would be removed from the DPU and DPUSet objects.
Following is an example to enable host power-cycle:
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
name: dpuset
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
strategy:
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
"10%"
type: RollingUpdate
dpuTemplate:
annotations:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/host-power-cycle-required:
"true"
spec:
dpuFlavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
bfb:
name: bf-bundle-
new
nodeEffect:
taint:
key:
"dpu"
value:
"provisioning"
effect: NoSchedule
The provisioning controller will issue a
ipmi command to the host to do host power-cycle(cold boot) or warm reboot after DPU provisioning. The default host power-cycle command is
ipmitool chassis power cycle and warm reboot command is
ipmitool chassis power reset
For some kinds of servers that uses
ipmitool chassis power reset command for host cold power-cycle instead of
ipmitool chassis power cycle. DPF supports changing the host power-cycle/warm reboot command by setting the following annotation on such kind of worker nodes:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/powercycle-command: reset
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/reboot-command: cycle
Node effect specifies how changes to the DPU should affect the Kubernetes Node the DPU belongs to. Only the following options can be specified:
noEffect (bool) - no effect on the node at all
customLabel (object) - adds the label provided to the Kubernetes Node and DPUNode, ONLY relevant to Kubernetes environment, when there is a match of DPUNode and Kubernetes Node
taint (object) - marks the node as tainted, ONLY relevant to Kubernetes environment, when there is a match of DPUNode and Kubernetes Node
drain (bool)(default) - drains the node and waits till the draining is finished, ONLY relevant to Kubernetes environment, when there is a match of DPUNode and Kubernetes Node - this is the default behaviour in a Kubernetes environment
customAction (string) - name of a ConfigMap which contains a Pod definition - in YAML - to run which will apply the node effect. The Pod is expected to exit when node effect is done, if the Pod terminates with error then DPU would move to Error phase. First, create a ConfigMap with the pod definition:
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
name: custom-node-effect
namespace: dpf-operator-system
data:
pod.yaml: |
apiVersion: v1
kind: Pod
metadata:
name: custom-node-effect-pod
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
containers:
- name: node-effect
image: ubuntu:
20.04
command: [
"/bin/bash"]
args:
- -c
- |
# Example custom node effect script
echo
"Applying custom node effect..."
# Add your custom logic here
# For example: network configuration, system checks, reboot.
sleep
10 # Simulating some work
exit
0 # Exit successfully when done
restartPolicy: Never
Then, create the DPUSet that uses this custom action
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUSet
metadata:
name: dpuset-custom-effect
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpuNodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
strategy:
rollingUpdate:
maxUnavailable:
"10%"
type: RollingUpdate
dpuTemplate:
spec:
dpuFlavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
bfb:
name: bf-bundle-
new
nodeEffect:
customAction: custom-node-effect
hold (bool) - places an annotation with key
wait-for-external-nodeeffecton the DPU object and waits for it to be removed - this is the default behaviour in a non Kubernetes environment