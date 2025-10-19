Helm Prerequisites

The following table lists all required and optional Helm chart dependencies with their specific versions and purposes:

Helm Chart Version Description Required Post/Pre-installation cert-manager v1.18.1 Certificate management for Kubernetes, provides automatic TLS certificate issuance and renewal ✅ Pre-installation argo-cd 7.8.2 GitOps continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes, necessary for DPUService integration ✅ Pre-installation node-feature-discovery 0.17.1 Discovers and advertises hardware features and capabilities of DPUs in the cluster ✅ Pre-installation maintenance-operator 0.2.0 Manages node maintenance operations and ensures graceful handling of node updates ✅ Pre-installation kamaji 1.1.0 Kubernetes cluster management platform for creating and managing the DPU Kubernetes clusters ❌ Pre-installation local-path-provisioner 0.0.31 Provides a local storage provisioner for Kubernetes, used for Kamaji etcd storage ❌ Pre-installation kube-state-metrics 5.25.1 Exposes DPF Operator related objects as metrics ❌ Post-installation grafana 8.4.6 Open-source analytics and monitoring platform for visualizing metrics and logs ❌ Post-installation prometheus 25.26.0 Time-series database and monitoring system for collecting and querying metrics ❌ Doesn't matter

Some of the components requires the DPF Operator to be installed before they can be installed.