Host Based Networking

The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.

Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.

Environment variables file



Copy Copied! ## Virtual IP used by the load balancer for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP. export DPUCLUSTER_VIP= ## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes. export DPU_P0= ## Interface on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management interface of the control plane node. export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE= ## IP address to the NFS server used as storage for the BFB. export NFS_SERVER_IP= ## The repository URL for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https: ## The repository URL for the HBN container image. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL=nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_hbn ## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides. ## Usually this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes, this can be set to a different repository. export REGISTRY=https: ## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in this guide. export TAG=v25. 7.1 ## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet. export BFB_URL= "https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.1.0-76_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"

Modify the variables in manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:

Copy Copied! source manifests/ 00 -env-vars/envvars.env





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpf-operator-system cat manifests/ 01 -dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This deploys the following objects:

PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolume metadata: name: bfb-pv spec: capacity: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem accessModes: - ReadWriteMany nfs: path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb server: $NFS_SERVER_IP persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete --- apiVersion: v1 kind: PersistentVolumeClaim metadata: name: bfb-pvc namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: accessModes: - ReadWriteMany resources: requests: storage: 10Gi volumeMode: Filesystem storageClassName: ""

Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.

Warning This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.





A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:

Copy Copied! helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY} helm repo update helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:

Copy Copied! helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF Operator installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager ## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all

This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1 cat manifests/ 02 -dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will create the following objects:

DPF Operator to install the DPF System components



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPFOperatorConfig metadata: name: dpfoperatorconfig namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: provisioningController: bfbPVCName: "bfb-pvc" dmsTimeout: 900 kamajiClusterManager: disable: false

DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUCluster metadata: name: dpu-cplane-tenant1 namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1 spec: type: kamaji maxNodes: 10 clusterEndpoint: # deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector. keepalived: # interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob interface of the control plane node. interface : $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE # Virtual IP reserved for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP. vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP # virtualRouterID must be in range [ 1 , 255 ], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host virtualRouterID: 126 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane: ""

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF System with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager ## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available. kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system ## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready for nodes to join. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all

Traffic can be routed through HBN on the worker node by mounting the DPU physical interface into a pod.

Copy Copied! helm repo add nvidia https: helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version 25.4 . 0 -f ./manifests/ 03 -enable-accelerated-interfaces/helm-values/network-operator.yml

NVIDIA Network Operator Helm values



Collapse Source Copy Copied! nfd: enabled: false deployNodeFeatureRules: false sriovNetworkOperator: enabled: true sriov-network-operator: operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists crds: enabled: true sriovOperatorConfig: deploy: true configDaemonNodeSelector: null operator: affinity: nodeAffinity: requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution: nodeSelectorTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master operator: Exists - matchExpressions: - key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane operator: Exists

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 03 -enable-accelerated-interfaces/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

NICClusterPolicy for the NVIDIA Network Operator



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1 kind: NicClusterPolicy metadata: name: nic-cluster-policy spec: secondaryNetwork: multus: image: multus-cni imagePullSecrets: [] repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg version: v3. 9.3

SriovNetworkNodePolicy for the SR-IOV Network Operator



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1 kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy metadata: name: bf3-p0-vfs namespace: nvidia-network-operator spec: nicSelector: deviceID: "a2dc" vendor: "15b3" pfNames: - $DPU_P0# 2 - 45 nodeSelector: node-role.kubernetes.io/worker: "" numVfs: 46 resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs isRdma: true externallyManaged: true deviceType: netdevice linkType: eth

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Verify the DPF System with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available. kubectl wait -- for =condition=Ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all ## Expect the following Daemonsets to be successfully rolled out. kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin

In this step we deploy our DPUs and the services that will run on them.

The user is expected to create a DPUDeployment object that reflects a set of DPUServices that should run on a set of DPUs.

If you want to learn more about DPUDeployments , feel free to check the DPUDeployment documentation.

Warning In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.

A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.

Copy Copied! cat manifests/ 04 -dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -

This will deploy the following objects:

BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: BFB metadata: name: bf-bundle namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: url: $BFB_URL

HBN DPUFlavor to correctly configure the DPUs on provisioning



Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUFlavor metadata: name: dpf-provisioning-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: bfcfgParameters: - UPDATE_ATF_UEFI=yes - UPDATE_DPU_OS=yes - WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes configFiles: - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | ALLOW_SHARED_RQ= "no" IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD= "no" ENABLE_ESWITCH_MULTIPORT= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf permissions: "0644" raw: | CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES= "no" OVS_DOCA= "yes" - operation: override path: /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf permissions: "0644" raw: "" grub: kernelParameters: - console=hvc0 - console=ttyAMA0 - earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 - fixrttc - net.ifnames= 0 - biosdevname= 0 - iommu.passthrough= 1 - cgroup_no_v1=net_prio,net_cls - hugepagesz=2048kB - hugepages= 3072 nvconfig: - device: '*' parameters: - PF_BAR2_ENABLE= 0 - PER_PF_NUM_SF= 1 - PF_TOTAL_SF= 20 - PF_SF_BAR_SIZE= 10 - NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 0 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX_VALID= 1 - PF_NUM_PF_MSIX= 228 - INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL= 1 - INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE= 0 - SRIOV_EN= 1 - NUM_OF_VFS= 46 - LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION= 1 ovs: rawConfigScript: | _ovs-vsctl() { ovs-vsctl --no-wait --timeout 15 "$@" } _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:doca-init= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:dpdk-max-memzones= 50000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:pmd-quiet-idle= true _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle= 20000 _ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-revalidator= 5000 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr1 _ovs-vsctl -- if -exists del-br ovsbr2 _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-br br-sfc _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc datapath_type=netdev _ovs-vsctl set bridge br-sfc fail_mode=secure _ovs-vsctl --may-exist add-port br-sfc p0 _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 type=dpdk _ovs-vsctl set Interface p0 mtu_request= 9216 _ovs-vsctl set Port p0 external_ids:dpf-type=physical

DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes



Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDeployment metadata: name: hbn-only namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: dpus: bfb: bf-bundle flavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn dpuSets: - nameSuffix: "dpuset1" nodeSelector: matchLabels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" dpuSelector: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU_P0 services: doca-hbn: serviceTemplate: doca-hbn serviceConfiguration: doca-hbn serviceChains: switches: - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p0 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p0_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: uplink: p1 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : p1_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: vf: pf0vf10 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : pf0vf10_if - ports: - serviceInterface: matchLabels: vf: pf1vf10 - service: name: doca-hbn interface : pf1vf10_if

DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy HBN workloads to the DPUs



Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceConfiguration metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" serviceConfiguration: serviceDaemonSet: annotations: k8s.v1.cni.cncf.io/networks: |- [ { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_lo" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "loopback" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf0vf10" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool1" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }}, { "name" : "iprequest" , "interface" : "ip_pf1vf10" , "cni-args" : { "poolNames" : [ "pool2" ], "poolType" : "cidrpool" , "allocateDefaultGateway" : true }} ] helmChart: values: configuration: perDPUValuesYAML: | - hostnamePattern: "*" values: bgp_peer_group: hbn vrf1: RED vrf2: BLUE l3vni1: 100001 l3vni2: 100002 - hostnamePattern: "worker1*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65101 - hostnamePattern: "worker2*" values: bgp_autonomous_system: 65201 startupYAMLJ2: | - header: model: bluefield nvue-api-version: nvue_v1 rev-id: 1.0 version: HBN 2.4 . 0 - set: evpn: enable: on route-advertise: {} interface : lo: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }}/ 32 : {} type: loopback p0_if,p1_if,pf0vf10_if,pf1vf10_if: type: swp link: mtu: 9000 pf0vf10_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf0vf10.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf1 }} pf1vf10_if: ip: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_pf1vf10.cidr }}: {} vrf: {{ config.vrf2 }} nve: vxlan: arp-nd-suppress: on enable: on source: address: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} router: bgp: enable: on graceful-restart: mode: full vrf: default : router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on multipaths: ebgp: 16 l2vpn-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on neighbor: p0_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off p1_if: peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }} type: unnumbered address-family: l2vpn-evpn: enable: on add-path-tx: off path-selection: multipath: aspath-ignore: on peer-group: {{ config.bgp_peer_group }}: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on l2vpn-evpn: enable: on remote-as: external router-id: {{ ipaddresses.ip_lo.ip }} {{ config.vrf1 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni1 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on {{ config.vrf2 }}: evpn: enable: on vni: {{ config.l3vni2 }}: {} router: bgp: address-family: ipv4-unicast: enable: on redistribute: connected: enable: on route-export: to-evpn: enable: on autonomous-system: {{ config.bgp_autonomous_system }} enable: on interfaces: - name: p0_if network: mybrhbn - name: p1_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf0vf10_if network: mybrhbn - name: pf1vf10_if network: mybrhbn

Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceTemplate metadata: name: doca-hbn namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: deploymentServiceName: "doca-hbn" helmChart: source: repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL version: 1.0 . 3 chart: doca-hbn values: image: repository: $HBN_NGC_IMAGE_URL tag: 3.1 . 0 -doca3. 1.0 resources: memory: 6Gi nvidia.com/bf_sf: 4

DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU



Collapse Source Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p0 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p0" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p0 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: p1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: uplink: "p1" spec: interfaceType: physical physical: interfaceName: p1 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf0vf10-rep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: vf: "pf0vf10" spec: interfaceType: vf vf: parentInterfaceRef: p0 pfID: 0 vfID: 10 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceInterface metadata: name: pf1vf10-rep namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: template: spec: template: metadata: labels: vf: "pf1vf10" spec: interfaceType: vf vf: parentInterfaceRef: p1 pfID: 1 vfID: 10

DPUServiceIPAM to set up IP Address Management on the DPUCluster



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool1 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.121.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29 --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: pool2 namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "10.0.122.0/24" gatewayIndex: 2 prefixSize: 29

DPUServiceIPAM for the loopback interface in HBN



Copy Copied! --- apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUServiceIPAM metadata: name: loopback namespace: dpf-operator-system spec: ipv4Network: network: "11.0.0.0/24" prefixSize: 32

These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.

Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example, doca-hbn-l2xsl .

Verify the DPU and Service installation with:

Copy Copied! ## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled. kubectl wait -- for =condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_hbn-only ## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all ## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled kubectl wait -- for =condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all

At this point workers should be added to the cluster. Each worker node should be configured in line with the prerequisites. As workers are added to the cluster DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.

You can verify the status of the DPUDeployment and its components with the following command:

Copy Copied! $ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h └─DPUDeployments └─DPUDeployment/hbn-only dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h ├─DPUServiceChains │ └─DPUServiceChain/hbn-only-wkdhz dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h ├─DPUSets │ └─DPUSet/hbn-only-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system │ ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 2h File: bf-bundle- 3.1 . 0 -53_25.07_ubuntu- 22 .04_prod.bfb, DOCA: 3.1 . 0 │ └─DPUs │ └─ 2 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2h See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2 └─Services ├─DPUServiceTemplates │ └─DPUServiceTemplate/doca-hbn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h └─DPUServices └─DPUService/doca-hbn-l2xsl dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h





Copy Copied! kubectl apply -f manifests/ 05 -test-traffic

HBN functionality can be tested by pinging between the pods and services deployed in the default namespace.

