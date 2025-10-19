Host Installation for non-Kubernetes Environments

#!/bin/bash # 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES # Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the License); # you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. # You may obtain a copy of the License at # # http: # # Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software # distributed under the License is distributed on an AS IS BASIS, # WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. # See the License for the specific language governing permissions and # limitations under the License. set -euo pipefail # Define constants readonly DEFAULT_EXTERNAL_CERTIFICATE= 'none' readonly DEFAULT_K8S_ENV= 'true' readonly DEFAULT_DMS_IP= '0.0.0.0' readonly DEFAULT_DMS_PORT= 9339 readonly DEFAULT_NAMESPACE= 'dpf-operator-system' readonly DEFAULT_ISSUER= 'dpf-provisioning-issuer' readonly DEFAULT_KUBERNETES_VERSION= '1.32.0' readonly DEFAULT_NODE_REBOOT_METHOD= 'gNOI' readonly VALID_NODE_REBOOT_METHODS=( 'gNOI' 'external' 'script' ) readonly PCISYS_DIR= "/sys/bus/pci/devices" readonly DEVICE_LIST=( "0xa2dc" "0xa2d6" ) # BlueField- 3 and BlueField- 2 device IDs readonly DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_DIR= "/opt/dpf/dms" readonly DEFAULT_PCI_ADDR_FILE= "pci_addr" readonly DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_FILE= "dms.conf" readonly DEFAULT_DMS_IMAGE_DIR= "bfb" readonly DEFAULT_DMS_SYSTEMD_FILE= "dmsd.service" readonly CMD_REGISTER= "register" readonly CMD_CHECK_RSHIM_NOT_OCCUPIED= "check-rshim-not-occupied" readonly VALID_CMDS=( "$CMD_REGISTER" "$CMD_CHECK_RSHIM_NOT_OCCUPIED" ) readonly SCRIPT_DIR= "$(cd " $(dirname "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}" ) " && pwd)" readonly HOSTNETWORK_SCRIPT= "$SCRIPT_DIR/hostnetwork.sh" readonly DMSINIT_SCRIPT= "$SCRIPT_DIR/dmsinit.sh" # Global arrays for DPU discovery declare -a pci_addr_list=() declare -a pf0_name_list=() declare -A number_of_pfs=() # Preserve original arguments ORIGINAL_ARGS=( "$@" ) # Log function log() { echo "[dmsinit] $1" } # Error function error() { echo "[dmsinit] Error (${FUNCNAME[1]}:${BASH_LINENO[0]}): $1" >& 2 exit 1 } # Function to format PCI address format_pci_address() { local pci_address=$ 1 local remove_function_number=${pci_address%.*} local label_pci_addr=${remove_function_number # Output in format 0000 -4b- 00 (domain-bus-device) echo "$label_pci_addr" } # Function to get PF0 name get_pf0_name() { local pci_address=$ 1 local net_dir= "${PCISYS_DIR}/${pci_address//-/:}/net" if [ -d "$net_dir" ]; then local pf0_name=$(ls "$net_dir" 2 > /dev/ null | head -n1) if [ -n "$pf0_name" ]; then echo "$pf0_name" else error "Error: No network interface found in $net_dir" fi else error "Error: Network directory not found: $net_dir" fi } store_pci_addresses() { local pci_addr_list=( "$@" ) # Output PCI addresses to file for DMS log "Writing PCI addresses to $pci_addr_file" # Create directory if it doesn't exist mkdir -p "$(dirname " $pci_addr_file ")" # Clear the file first > "$pci_addr_file" # Write each PCI address to the file for pci_addr in "${pci_addr_list[@]}" ; do echo "$pci_addr" >> "$pci_addr_file" done log "Wrote ${#pci_addr_list[@]} PCI addresses to $pci_addr_file" } # Function to discover DPUs discover_dpu() { # Clear arrays before use pci_addr_list=() pf0_name_list=() number_of_pfs=() # Read all PCI devices for device_dir in "${PCISYS_DIR}" /*; do if [ ! -d "$device_dir" ]; then continue fi # Read device ID if [ ! -f "${device_dir}/device" ]; then continue fi device_id=$(cat "${device_dir}/device" 2 > /dev/ null ) # Check if device is in our list for known_device in "${DEVICE_LIST[@]}" ; do if [ "$device_id" != "$known_device" ]; then continue fi # Get PCI address pci_name=$(basename "$device_dir" ) pci_addr=$(format_pci_address "$pci_name" ) # Skip if already discovered if [[ -n "${number_of_pfs[" $pci_addr "]:-}" ]]; then # Increment number of PFs number_of_pfs[ "$pci_addr" ]=$((${number_of_pfs[ "$pci_addr" ]} + 1 )) log "update number of PFs for $pci_addr: ${number_of_pfs[" $pci_addr "]}" continue fi # Get PF0 name if ! pf0_name=$(get_pf0_name "$pci_name" ); then error "get_pf0_name failed for $pci_name" fi # Add PCI address to array pci_addr_list+=( "$pci_addr" ) pf0_name_list+=( "$pf0_name" ) number_of_pfs[$pci_addr]= "1" # Initialize with 1 PF log "Discovered DPU:" log " PCI Address: $pci_addr" log " Device ID: $device_id" log " PF0 Name: $pf0_name" done done # Create DPU devices array local dpu_count=${#pci_addr_list[@]} log "Total DPUs discovered: $dpu_count" # If no DPUs found, exit early if [ $dpu_count -eq 0 ]; then log "No DPUs found on this system" return fi store_pci_addresses "${pci_addr_list[@]}" } # Define functions check_and_install_kubectl() { if ! command -v kubectl &> /dev/ null ; then log "kubectl not found, downloading and installing kubectl $DEFAULT_KUBERNETES_VERSION in /tmp/doca-bin" mkdir -p /tmp/doca-bin if ! curl -sSfL -o /tmp/doca-bin/kubectl "https://dl.k8s.io/release/v$DEFAULT_KUBERNETES_VERSION/bin/linux/amd64/kubectl" ; then error "Failed to download kubectl" fi chmod +x /tmp/doca-bin/kubectl || error "Failed to set execute permissions for kubectl" export PATH= "/tmp/doca-bin:$PATH" else log "kubectl already installed" fi if ! output=$($kubectl_cmd version 2 >& 1 ); then error "Failed to check kubectl version: $output. This error may be caused by not configuring the KubernetesAPIServerVIP and kubernetesAPIServerPort parameters correctly in DPFOperatorConfig." fi } check_resource_exists() { local resource_type=$ 1 local resource_name=$ 2 output=$($kubectl_cmd -n $namespace get -o json $resource_type $resource_name 2 >& 1 ) if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then return 1 fi log "Resource $resource_name of type $resource_type already exists, skipping creation" return 0 } create_certificate() { local secret_name= "$dpu_node_name-server-secret" if ! check_resource_exists "Certificate" "$dpu_node_name-dms-server-cert" ; then log "Creating certificate" yaml=$( cat << EOF apiVersion: cert-manager.io/v1 kind: Certificate metadata: name: $dpu_node_name-dms-server-cert namespace: $namespace spec: secretName: $secret_name commonName: $dpu_node_name-dms-server-cert duration: 8760h renewBefore: 4360h issuerRef: name: $issuer kind: Issuer usages: - server auth ipAddresses: - "$dms_ip" EOF ) output=$($kubectl_cmd apply -f - <<< "$yaml" 2 >& 1 ) if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then error "Failed to create certificate $dpu_node_name-dms-server-cert: $output" fi log "Certificate $dpu_node_name-dms-server-cert created successfully" else log "Certificate $dpu_node_name-dms-server-cert already exists, skipping creation" fi # Wait until the secret is created and populated local max_attempts= 30 local attempt= 0 local ca_crt= "" local tls_crt= "" local tls_key= "" while [ $attempt -lt $max_attempts ]; do # Extract each certificate component separately ca_crt=$($kubectl_cmd get secret -n $namespace "$secret_name" -o jsonpath= '{.data.ca\.crt}' 2 > /dev/ null || true ) tls_crt=$($kubectl_cmd get secret -n $namespace "$secret_name" -o jsonpath= '{.data.tls\.crt}' 2 > /dev/ null || true ) tls_key=$($kubectl_cmd get secret -n $namespace "$secret_name" -o jsonpath= '{.data.tls\.key}' 2 > /dev/ null || true ) # Check that all components are present and non-empty if [ -n "$ca_crt" ] && [ -n "$tls_crt" ] && [ -n "$tls_key" ]; then break fi log "Waiting for secret $secret_name to be fully populated... (attempt $((attempt + 1))/$max_attempts)" sleep 2 ((attempt++)) done if [ -z "$ca_crt" ] || [ -z "$tls_crt" ] || [ -z "$tls_key" ]; then error "Timed out waiting for secret $secret_name to be fully populated. ca.crt: ${#ca_crt} chars, tls.crt: ${#tls_crt} chars, tls.key: ${#tls_key} chars" fi log "Certificate secret name: $secret_name" mkdir -p $dms_conf_dir/certs echo "$ca_crt" | base64 --decode > $dms_conf_dir/certs/ca.crt echo "$tls_crt" | base64 --decode > $dms_conf_dir/certs/tls.crt echo "$tls_key" | base64 --decode > $dms_conf_dir/certs/tls.key } get_serial_number() { local pci_addr=$ 1 local pci_addr_for_lspci=$(echo $pci_addr | awk -F '-' '{print $2":"$3".0"}' ) local serial_number serial_number=$(lspci -vvs $pci_addr_for_lspci | grep SN | awk '{print $NF}' | tr -d '

' ) if [ -z "$serial_number" ]; then error "Failed to get serial number for PCI address $pci_addr" fi echo "$serial_number" } create_dpu_device() { local pci_addr=$ 1 local pf0_name=$ 2 local number_of_pfs=$ 3 local sn=$(get_serial_number $pci_addr) local name=$(echo "$sn" | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]' ) if ! check_resource_exists "DPUDevice" "$name" ; then log "Creating DPUDevice for PCI address $pci_addr" yaml=$( cat << EOF apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUDevice metadata: name: $name namespace: $namespace spec: serialNumber: $sn pf0Name: $pf0_name numberOfPFs: $number_of_pfs EOF ) output=$($kubectl_cmd apply -f - <<< "$yaml" 2 >& 1 ) if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then error "Failed to create DPUDevice $name: $output" fi log "DPUDevice $name applied successfully" fi output=$($kubectl_cmd patch dpudevice $name -n $namespace --subresource status --type=merge -p '{"status":{"pciAddress":"' "$pci_addr "'" }}' 2 >& 1 ) if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then error "Failed to update PCI address for DPUDevice $name: $output" fi log "Updated PCI address for DPUDevice $name: $pci_addr" # Add the DPUDevice name to the array for later use in DPUNode creation dpudevice_names+=( "$name" ) log "Added $name to dpudevice_names array" } create_dpunode() { if ! check_resource_exists "DPUNode" "$dpu_node_name" ; then log "Creating DPUNode" yaml=$( cat << EOF apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: DPUNode metadata: name: $dpu_node_name namespace: $namespace EOF ) # in k8s env, the label is set by dpu-detector if [ "$k8s_env" != "true" ]; then yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml labels: feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-oob-bridge-configured: "true" feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled: "true" EOF ) fi if [ -n "$kube_node_ref" ]; then uid=$($kubectl_cmd get node $kube_node_ref -o jsonpath= '{.metadata.uid}' ) if [ -z "$uid" ]; then error "Failed to get UID for node $kube_node_ref" fi yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml ownerReferences: - apiVersion: v1 kind: Node name: $kube_node_ref uid: $uid controller: true EOF ) fi yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml spec: nodeRebootMethod: EOF ) if [ "$node_reboot_method" = "gNOI" ]; then yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml gNOI: {} EOF ) fi if [ "$node_reboot_method" = "external" ]; then yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml external: {} EOF ) fi if [ "$node_reboot_method" = "script" ]; then if ! declare -p script_name 2 > /dev/ null ; then error "when script reboot method is used, the --script must be specified" fi yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml script: name: "$script_name" EOF ) fi if [ -n "$dms_ip" ] && [ -n "$dms_port" ]; then yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml nodeDMSAddress: ip: $dms_ip port: $dms_port EOF ) fi if [ ${#dpudevice_names[@]} -gt 0 ]; then yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml dpus: EOF ) for device in "${dpudevice_names[@]}" ; do yaml=$( cat << EOF $yaml - name: $device EOF ) done fi output=$($kubectl_cmd apply -f - <<< "$yaml" 2 >& 1 ) if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then error "Failed to create DPUNode $dpu_node_name: $output" fi log "DPUNode $dpu_node_name applied successfully" fi } # Function to get the PCI address from file and format it to "0000:00:00.0,0000:00:00.1,..." get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma() { local pci_file=$ 1 local dms_pci_array_with_comma # Read PCI address from file if [ -f "$pci_file" ]; then # Read the line from the file and assign to dms_pci_array_with_comma dms_pci_array_with_comma=$(paste -sd, "$pci_file" ) if [ -z "$dms_pci_array_with_comma" ]; then error "PCI address file exists but is empty" fi else error "PCI address file not found: $pci_file" fi # Replace hyphens with colons in the PCI address dms_pci_array_with_comma=${dms_pci_array_with_comma echo "$dms_pci_array_with_comma" } create_dms_config() { mkdir -p $dms_conf_dir if ! dms_pci_array_with_comma=$(get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma "$pci_addr_file" ); then error "get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma failed for $pci_addr_file" fi cat << EOF > $dms_conf_dir/$DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_FILE -bind_address $dms_ip:$dms_port -v 99 -auth cert -ca $dms_conf_dir/certs/ca.crt -tls_key_file $dms_conf_dir/certs/tls.key -tls_cert_file $dms_conf_dir/certs/tls.crt -password admin -username admin -image_folder $dms_image_dir -target_pci $dms_pci_array_with_comma -exec_timeout 900 -disable_unbind_at_activate -reboot_status_check none -debug_command= true EOF log "DMS configuration created at $dms_conf_dir/$DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_FILE" log "DMS configuration: $(cat $dms_conf_dir/$DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_FILE)" cat << EOF > $dms_conf_dir/$DEFAULT_DMS_SYSTEMD_FILE [Unit] Description=DMS server Wants=network.target After=network-pre.target [Service] Type=exec #in case we have a bash script file, which needs to be source'd before Environment= "DMS_CONF=$dms_conf_dir/$DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_FILE" ExecStart=/usr/bin/sh -c '/opt/mellanox/doca/services/dms/dmsd \$([ -f \$DMS_CONF ] && cat \$DMS_CONF)' #This prevents systemd from terminating dmsd prematurely before it #finishes its termination routines. TimeoutStopSec= 30 Restart=on-failure RestartSec= 5 #the following configuration means, that if dmsd was restarted 5 times #in the last 120 seconds, it will not be restarted again #indication for a serious configuration issue StartLimitIntervalSec= 120 StartLimitBurst= 5 #Error codes below are considered critical errors, and not causing systemd to restart RestartPreventExitStatus= 6 SIGABRT # mounts everythig as RO, apart from /dev, /proc, and /sys ProtectSystem=strict ProtectHome=read-only PrivateTmp= true # allow read/write access to BFB folder and hostnetwork config ReadWritePaths=$dms_image_dir /var/lib [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF log "DMS systemd service file created at $dms_conf_dir/$DEFAULT_DMS_SYSTEMD_FILE" } # Function to create and enable restore-vf systemd service create_restore_vf_service() { local service_dir= "/etc/systemd/system" local service_name= "dpf-restore-vf.service" local service_file= "${service_dir}/${service_name}" # Create the service file cat << EOF > "$service_file" [Unit] Description=DPF - Restore VF Configuration After=network-online.target [Service] Type=exec ExecStart=${HOSTNETWORK_SCRIPT} --restore-vf Restart=always RestartSec=5s [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF # Reload systemd to recognize the new service if ! systemctl daemon-reload; then error "Failed to reload systemd daemon" fi # Enable the service if ! systemctl enable $service_name; then error "Failed to enable $service_name" fi log "Created and enabled $service_name at $service_file" } create_dms_init_systemd_service() { local service_dir= "/etc/systemd/system" local service_name= "dmsinit.service" local service_file= "${service_dir}/${service_name}" # Create the service file cat << EOF > "$service_file" [Unit] Description=DPF - Restore VF Configuration After=network-online.target [Service] Type=oneshot ExecStart=${DMSINIT_SCRIPT} ${ORIGINAL_ARGS[@]} RemainAfterExit=yes [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF # Reload systemd to recognize the new service if ! systemctl daemon-reload; then error "Failed to reload systemd daemon" fi # Enable the service if ! systemctl enable $service_name; then error "Failed to enable $service_name" fi log "Created and enabled $service_name at $service_file" } usage() { cat << EOF Usage: $ 0 [options] Options: --kubeconfig <path> Path to the kubeconfig file --external-certificate <cert> External certificate ( default : none) --kube-node-ref <ref> Kube node reference --dms-ip <ip> DMS IP address ( default : 0.0 . 0.0 ) --dms-port <port> DMS port ( default : 9339 ) --k8s-env <bool> Whether to use K8s environment ( default : true ) --issuer <issuer> Issuer name ( default : dpf-provisioning-issuer) --node-reboot-method <method> Node reboot method ( default : gNOI). Valid options: gNOI, external, script --script-name <name> The name of ConfigMap which includes the pod template for executing custom reboot script --dms-conf-dir DIR DMS configuration directory ( default : $DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_DIR) --dms-image-dir DIR DMS image directory ( default : $DEFAULT_DMS_IMAGE_DIR) --cmd <cmd> Command ( default : $CMD_REGISTER). Valid options: $VALID_CMDS EOF } parse_arguments() { allowed_arguments=( "--kubeconfig" "--external-certificate" "--kube-node-ref" "--dms-ip" "--dms-port" "--k8s-env" "--issuer" "--node-reboot-method" "--script-name" "--namespace" "--dms-conf-dir" "--dms-image-dir" "--cmd" ) # Initialize variables with defaults node_reboot_method=$DEFAULT_NODE_REBOOT_METHOD while [[ $# -gt 0 ]]; do case $ 1 in --kubeconfig) kubeconfig=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --external-certificate) external_certificate=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --kube-node-ref) kube_node_ref=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --dms-ip) dms_ip=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --dms-port) dms_port=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --k8s-env) k8s_env=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --namespace) namespace=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --issuer) issuer=$ 2 shift 2 ;; --node-reboot-method) node_reboot_method=$ 2 if [[ ! " ${VALID_NODE_REBOOT_METHODS[@]} " =~ " ${node_reboot_method} " ]]; then error "Invalid node reboot method: $node_reboot_method. Valid options are: ${VALID_NODE_REBOOT_METHODS[*]}" fi shift 2 ;; --script-name) script_name=$ 2 if [ "$node_reboot_method" != "script" ]; then error "--script-name is only used when the --node-reboot-method is script" fi shift 2 ;; --dms-conf-dir) dms_conf_dir= "$2" shift 2 ;; --dms-image-dir) dms_image_dir= "$2" shift 2 ;; --cmd) cmd=$ 2 if [[ ! " ${VALID_CMDS[@]} " =~ " ${cmd} " ]]; then error "Invalid cmd: $cmd. Valid options are: ${VALID_CMDS[*]}" fi shift 2 ;; *) if [[ ! " ${allowed_arguments[@]} " =~ " $1 " ]]; then usage error "Unknown option: $1" fi ;; esac done # Update variable assignments section external_certificate=${external_certificate:-$DEFAULT_EXTERNAL_CERTIFICATE} kube_node_ref=${kube_node_ref:-} dms_ip=${dms_ip:-$DEFAULT_DMS_IP} dms_port=${dms_port:-$DEFAULT_DMS_PORT} k8s_env=${k8s_env:-$DEFAULT_K8S_ENV} namespace=${namespace:-$DEFAULT_NAMESPACE} issuer=${issuer:-$DEFAULT_ISSUER} node_reboot_method=${node_reboot_method:-$DEFAULT_NODE_REBOOT_METHOD} kubeconfig=${kubeconfig:-} kubectl_cmd= "kubectl" if [ -n "$kubeconfig" ]; then kubectl_cmd= "kubectl --kubeconfig $kubeconfig" fi cmd=${cmd:-$CMD_REGISTER} if [ "$cmd" = "$CMD_REGISTER" ]; then if [ "$k8s_env" = true ]; then if [ -z "$kube_node_ref" ]; then error "in k8s env, kube-node-ref is required" fi dpu_node_name=$kube_node_ref else dpu_node_name=$(hostname | tr '[:upper:]' '[:lower:]' ) fi fi dpudevice_names=() # Set the dependent variables after dms_conf_dir is finalized dms_conf_dir=${dms_conf_dir:- "$DEFAULT_DMS_CONF_DIR" } pci_addr_file=${dms_conf_dir}/${DEFAULT_PCI_ADDR_FILE} dms_image_dir=${dms_image_dir:- "${dms_conf_dir}/${DEFAULT_DMS_IMAGE_DIR}" } log "DMS image directory: $dms_image_dir" mkdir -p $dms_image_dir } check_rshim_not_occupied() { local output=/dev/stderr # Check if any DPUs were discovered if [ ${#pci_addr_list[@]} -eq 0 ]; then error "No DPUs found on this system, exiting" fi # Check if termination-log exists and is writable if [ -f "/dev/termination-log" ]; then log "Using /dev/termination-log for output" output=/dev/termination-log fi if ! pci_addr_array_with_comma=$(get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma "$pci_addr_file" ); then error "get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma failed for $pci_addr_file" fi log "Get PCI address: $pci_addr_array_with_comma" IFS= ',' read -ra pci_array <<< "$pci_addr_array_with_comma" for pci_addr in "${pci_array[@]}" ; do while read dev; do if echo 'DISPLAY_LEVEL 1' > "/dev/$dev/misc" && grep -q "$pci_addr" "/dev/$dev/misc" ; then echo -n "find $pci_addr in $dev" > "$output" exit 1 fi done < <(ls /dev | egrep 'rshim.*[0-9]+' ) done } check_bridge() { # Check if bridge is configured correctly log "Checking bridge br-dpu configuration" # Run hostnetwork script with check-bridge option if [ -x "$HOSTNETWORK_SCRIPT" ]; then log "Running $HOSTNETWORK_SCRIPT --check-bridge" if "$HOSTNETWORK_SCRIPT" --check-bridge; then log "Bridge check passed" return 0 else local ret_code=$? log "Bridge check failed with return code $ret_code" return $ret_code fi else error "Hostnetwork script not found or not executable: $HOSTNETWORK_SCRIPT" fi } main() { log "Running cmd $cmd" if [ "$k8s_env" != "true" ]; then # in k8s env, this check is performed by dpu-detector if ! check_bridge; then error "Bridge br-dpu check failed" fi fi discover_dpu if [ "$cmd" = "$CMD_REGISTER" ]; then # Check if any DPUs were discovered if [ ${#pci_addr_list[@]} -eq 0 ]; then error "No DPUs found on this system, exiting" fi check_and_install_kubectl if [ "$external_certificate" = "none" ]; then create_certificate fi # Create DPU device objects for i in "${!pci_addr_list[@]}" ; do local pci_addr= "${pci_addr_list[$i]}" local pf0_name= "${pf0_name_list[$i]}" local npfs= "${number_of_pfs[$pci_addr]}" create_dpu_device "$pci_addr" "$pf0_name" "$npfs" done log "DPU devices created successfully" create_dpunode create_dms_config # Create and enable Systemd service only in non-Kubernetes environment if [ "$k8s_env" != true ]; then create_restore_vf_service create_dms_init_systemd_service else log "Skipping Systemd service creation in Kubernetes environment" fi # set grace_period # THIS IS ONLY A TEMPORARY WORKAROUND AND WILL BE REMOVED WITH THE JANUARY RELEASE! # This workaround addresses a firmware protection mechanism issue where devices # are not automatically recovered after a fatal error. # Fatal errors can occur during a SW_RESET, which is triggered by the DMS Pod (e.g., bfb-install). # # Workflow: # 1 . Set the `grace_period` to 0 to bypass the firmware protection mechanism and ensure devices are recovered. # 2 . Explicitly trigger a recovery operation on each device before proceeding with BF installation. # # Notes: # - Physical Functions (PFs) must be handled before Virtual Functions (VFs) to avoid errors. # Improved sorting ensures PFs are processed first based on their device names. # - We will only handle `p0` and `p1` PFs (representing the first two functions of the PCI device). # This is consistent with the behavior of the hostnetwork Pod, which also limits its handling to these PFs. # - All VFs associated with these PFs will also be handled and recovered, but only after their corresponding PFs # have been successfully processed to ensure a stable recovery sequence. if ! pci_addr_array_with_comma=$(get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma "$pci_addr_file" ); then error "get_the_pci_address_array_with_comma failed for $pci_addr_file" fi log "Get PCI address: $pci_addr_array_with_comma" IFS= ',' read -ra pci_array <<< "$pci_addr_array_with_comma" for pci_addr in "${pci_array[@]}" ; do readlink /sys/bus/pci/devices/ "$pci_addr" .[ 01 ] /sys/bus/pci/devices/ "$pci_addr" .[ 01 ]/virtfn* | xargs -n1 basename | sort -u | while read pci_device; do devlink health set pci/$pci_device reporter fw_fatal grace_period 0 devlink health recover pci/$pci_device reporter fw_fatal done done elif [ "$cmd" = "$CMD_CHECK_RSHIM_NOT_OCCUPIED" ]; then check_rshim_not_occupied fi log "Main function completed successfully" } parse_arguments "$@" if ! main; then error "Failed to complete main function: $?" fi