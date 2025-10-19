On This Page
Host Trusted Deployment
The Host Trusted deployment scenario represents DPF for Host Trusted environments, where the DPU is treated as a host accelerator card and is managed by the host. In this deployment model, host machines function as worker nodes within the DPF management cluster, with the DPU serving as an integrated acceleration resource that enhances the host's capabilities.
This architecture allows users to leverage standard Kubernetes APIs for managing both host workloads and DPU services, creating an end to end Kubernetes-native experience.
The DOCA Management Service(DMS) is used to install and configure the DPU.
The Host trusted model supports various use cases, each optimized for specific networking and acceleration requirements.
Each use case may require tailored configurations on the DPU for optimal performance. Below are the validated user guides with corresponding deployment guides.
HBN and OVN Kubernetes
DPU Services
Comments
DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN)
Accelerates underlay BGP routing with ECMP from the DPU
OVN Kubernetes with DPU offload
Provides SDN overlay services and Kubernetes CNI offloads
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)
Provides enhanced DPU telemetry
DOCA BlueMan
Offers a user-friendly GUI for DTS
OVN Kubernetes
DPU Services
Comments
OVN Kubernetes with DPU offload
Provides SDN overlay services and Kubernetes CNI offloads
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS)
Provides enhanced DPU telemetry
DOCA BlueMan
Offers a user-friendly GUI for DTS
HBN
DPU Services
Comments
DOCA Host-Based Networking (HBN)
Accelerates underlay BGP routing with ECMP and EVPN-based overlays
DPU Passthrough
No DPUServices are necessary for this use case.
Before deploying DPF in Host Trusted mode, ensure you have the necessary hardware and software prerequisites in place. This includes compatible DPU hardware, host operating system configurations, and network settings. For detailed requirements, refer to the prerequisites guide.
For assistance with Host Trusted deployments:
Review the specific use case documentation
Check the DPF troubleshooting guide
Consult the release notes for known issues
Engage with the NVIDIA support team for further assistance
Once you've familiarized yourself with the Host Trusted concept, proceed to:
Review the prerequisites
Select an appropriate use case
Begin your DPF Host Trusted deployment