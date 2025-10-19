On This Page
Local Development
This guide helps the developer in setting and running a local env that can be used to deploy the various DPF components and run tests. The local env doesn't require a DPU.
GO >= 1.24
1. Go to your local dev project git repo
cd <path_to_local_repo/doca-platform-foundation
2. export env vars (Linux):
export REGISTRY=<insert_your_registry>
export IMAGE_PULL_KEY=<IMAGE_PULL_TOKEN>
export TAG=v0.
1.0-$(git rev-parse --
short HEAD)-$USER-test
On Mac the development environment is designed to work with Docker Desktop running with Apple Virtualization.
3. Generate all
make generate
4. Build images required for the quick DPF e2e test.
make test-release-e2e-quick
5. Deploy the test environment
make clean-test-env test-env-e2e
6. Deploy DPF Operator
make test-deploy-operator-helm
7. Run e2e tests
make test-e2e
Note: If you want to keep the created resources (e.g.,
DPFOperatorConfig,
DPU and such) you can use the environment variable
E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP=true
E2E_SKIP_CLEANUP=
true make test-e2e
8. Clean test env
make clean-test-env