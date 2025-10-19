Offload primary and secondary network to the DPU

User deploys OVN Kubernetes as the primary CNI

User creates OVN Kubernetes DPUService

DPUService controller and ArgoCD sync the OVNKubernetes DPUService to the DPUNode

OVN is the primary network which links workload pods with the ServiceFunctionChains operating on the DPU node

All pods get a VF from the Bluefield which is used for the primary network

OVN processing offloaded to DPU