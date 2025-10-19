On This Page
- Prerequisites
- Installation guide
- 0. Required variables
- 1. CNI installation
- 2. DPF Operator installation
- 3. DPF System installation
- 4. Install components to enable accelerated CNI nodes
- 5. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
- 6. Test traffic
- Uninstall
- Limitations of DPF Setup
OVN Kubernetes
Follow this guide from the source GitHub repo at github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/host-trusted/use-cases/ovnk/README.md for better formatting of the code.
In this configuration OVN Kubernetes is offloaded to the DPU.
Due to several known issues regarding the stability of this specific deployment use-case (OVN Kubernetes), it should be considered a proof-of-concept in this release.
Please use it at your own risk!
This guide should be run by cloning the repo from github.com/NVIDIA/doca-platform and moving to the
docs/public/user-guides/ovn_only directory.
The system is set up as described in the system prerequisites. The OVN Kubernetes deployment has these additional requirements:
Software prerequisites
This guide uses the following tools which must be installed on the machine where the commands contained in this guide run.
kubectl
helm
envsubst
Network prerequisites
Control plane Nodes
Open vSwitch (OVS) packages installed - i.e.
openvswitch-switchfor Ubuntu 24.04
out-of-band management port should be configured as OVS bridge port with "bridge-uplink" OVS metadata This addresses a known issue.
DNS stub resolver should be disabled if using systemd resolvd
Worker Nodes
Open vSwitch (OVS) packages not installed
Only a single DPU uplink is used with this deployment (p0).
All worker nodes are connected to the same L2 broadcast domain (VLAN) on the high-speed network.
Host high-speed port (Host PF0) must have DHCP enabled.
MTU of the port should be statically set to 1500
An external DHCP Server should be used for the high-speed network:
The DHCP server must not assign a default gateway to the DHCP clients.
The DHCP server should assign a special route (option 121) for a "dummy" IP subnet with a next hop address of the actual default gateway router serving the high-speed network.
The special route (which is configurable) is used by DPF to inject the default gateway into the overlay network. By default, DPF is looking for the subnet 169.254.99.100/32 in the special route and extracts the gateway address.
The gateway value sent using option 121 should be calculated according to RFC3442 (An online calculator exists). For example, the value of "20:a9:fe:63:64:0a:00:7b:fe" represents a route to 169.254.99.100/32 via 10.0.123.254.
Kubernetes prerequisites
CNI not installed
kube-proxy not installed
coreDNS should be configured to run only on control plane nodes - e.g. using NodeAffinity.
control plane setup is complete before starting this guide
worker nodes are not added until indicated by this guide
Control plane Nodes
Have the labels:
"k8s.ovn.org/zone-name": $KUBERNETES_NODE_NAME
Worker Nodes
Have the labels:
"k8s.ovn.org/dpu-host": ""
"k8s.ovn.org/zone-name": $KUBERNETES_NODE_NAME
Have the annotations:
"k8s.ovn.org/remote-zone-migrated": $KUBERNETES_NODE_NAME
Virtual functions
A number of virtual functions (VFs) will be created on hosts when provisioning DPUs. Certain of these VFs are marked for specific usage:
The first VF (vf0) is used by provisioning components.
The second VF (vf1) is used by ovn-kubernetes.
The remaining VFs are allocated by SR-IOV Device Plugin. Each pod using OVN Kubernetes in DPU mode as its primary CNI will have one of these VFs injected at Pod creation time.
0. Required variables
The following variables are required by this guide. A sensible default is provided where it makes sense, but many will be specific to the target infrastructure.
Commands in this guide are run in the same directory that contains this readme.
Environment variables file
## IP Address
for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This should never include a scheme or a port.
## e.g.
10.10.
10.10
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST=
## Port
for the Kubernetes API server of the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
export TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT=
6443
## IP address range
for hosts in the target cluster on which DPF is installed.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g.
10.10.
10.0/
24
export TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR=
## IP address range
for VTEPs used by OVN Kubernetes. This should align with the VTEP CIDR used in the DHCP server that
## serves the high speed fabric. In configurations where different ranges are used per rack, the value should be set to
## the superset CIDR that includes all these ranges.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g.
10.0.
120.0/
22
export VTEP_CIDR=
## Virtual IP used by the load balancer
for the DPU Cluster. Must be a reserved IP from the management subnet and not allocated by DHCP.
export DPUCLUSTER_VIP=
## DPU_P0 is the name of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
export DPU_P0=
## DPU_P0_VF1 is the name of the second Virtual Function (VF) of the first port of the DPU. This name must be the same on all worker nodes.
## Note: The VF will be created after the DPU is provisioned and the phase
"Host Network Configuration" is completed.
export DPU_P0_VF1=
## Interface/bridge on which the DPUCluster load balancer will listen. Should be the management
interface/bridge of the control plane node.
export DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE=
## IP address to the NFS server used as storage
for the BFB.
export NFS_SERVER_IP=
## The repository URL
for the NVIDIA Helm chart registry.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The repository URL
for the OVN-Kubernetes Helm chart.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA GHCR repository. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL=oci:
//ghcr.io/nvidia
## POD_CIDR is the CIDR used
for pods in the target Kubernetes cluster.
export POD_CIDR=
10.233.
64.0/
18
## SERVICE_CIDR is the CIDR used
for services in the target Kubernetes cluster.
## This is a CIDR in the form e.g.
10.10.
10.0/
24
export SERVICE_CIDR=
10.233.
0.0/
18
## The DPF REGISTRY is the Helm repository URL where the DPF Operator Chart resides.
## Usually
this is the NVIDIA Helm NGC registry. For development purposes,
this can be set to a different repository.
export REGISTRY=https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia/doca
## The DPF TAG is the version of the DPF components which will be deployed in
this guide.
export TAG=v25.
7.1
## URL to the BFB used in the `bfb.yaml` and linked by the DPUSet.
export BFB_URL=
"https://content.mellanox.com/BlueField/BFBs/Ubuntu22.04/bf-bundle-3.1.0-76_25.07_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb"
Modify the variables in
manifests/00-env-vars/envvars.env to fit your environment, then source the file:
source manifests/
00-env-vars/envvars.env
1. CNI installation
OVN Kubernetes is used as the primary CNI for the cluster. On worker nodes the primary CNI will be accelerated by offloading work to the DPU. On control plane nodes OVN Kubernetes will run without offloading.
Create the Namespace
kubectl create ns ovn-kubernetes
Install OVN Kubernetes from the helm chart
Install the OVN Kubernetes CNI components from the helm chart. A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
envsubst < manifests/
01-cni-installation/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version v25.
7.0 --values -
OVN-Kubernetes Helm values
commonManifests:
enabled:
true
nodeWithoutDPUManifests:
enabled:
true
controlPlaneManifests:
enabled:
true
nodeWithDPUManifests:
enabled:
true
nodeMgmtPortNetdev: $DPU_P0_VF1
dpuServiceAccountNamespace: dpf-operator-system
gatewayOpts: --gateway-
interface=$DPU_P0
k8sAPIServer: https:
//$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
## Note
this CIDR is followed by a trailing /
24 which informs OVN Kubernetes on how to split the CIDR per node.
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/
24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the CNI installation with:
## Ensure all nodes in the cluster are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready nodes --all
## Ensure all pods in the ovn-kubernetes namespace are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace ovn-kubernetes pods --all --timeout=300s
2. DPF Operator installation
Create storage required by the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create namespace dpf-operator-system
cat manifests/
02-dpf-operator-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This deploys the following objects:
PersistentVolume and PersistentVolumeClaim for the provisioning controller
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolume
metadata:
name: bfb-pv
spec:
capacity:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
nfs:
path: /mnt/dpf_share/bfb
server: $NFS_SERVER_IP
persistentVolumeReclaimPolicy: Delete
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: PersistentVolumeClaim
metadata:
name: bfb-pvc
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
accessModes:
- ReadWriteMany
resources:
requests:
storage: 10Gi
volumeMode: Filesystem
storageClassName:
""
Additional Dependencies
Before deploying the DPF Operator, ensure that Helm is properly configured according to the Helm prerequisites.
This is a critical prerequisite step that must be completed for the DPF Operator to function properly.
After applying the additional dependencies you MUST ensure that the KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST and KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT environment variables are set in the node-feature-discovery-worker DaemonSet.
NFD needs to target the VIP because it needs to be up before cluster services can work.
Example commands to set the environment variables:
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system set env daemonset/node-feature-discovery-worker \
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_HOST=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST \
KUBERNETES_SERVICE_PORT=$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
Deploy the DPF Operator
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
HTTP Registry (default)
If the $REGISTRY is an HTTP Registry (default value) use this command:
helm repo add --force-update dpf-repository ${REGISTRY}
helm repo update
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator dpf-repository/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
OCI Registry
For development purposes, if the $REGISTRY is an OCI Registry use this command:
helm upgrade --install -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator $REGISTRY/dpf-operator --version=$TAG
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF Operator installation with:
## Ensure the DPF Operator deployment is available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-operator-controller-manager
## Ensure all pods in the DPF Operator system are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpf-operator-system pods --all
3. DPF System installation
This section involves creating the DPF system components and some basic infrastructure required for a functioning DPF-enabled cluster.
Deploy the DPF System components
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
kubectl create ns dpu-cplane-tenant1
cat manifests/
03-dpf-system-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will create the following objects:
DPF Operator to install the DPF System components
---
apiVersion: operator.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPFOperatorConfig
metadata:
name: dpfoperatorconfig
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
overrides:
kubernetesAPIServerVIP: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST
kubernetesAPIServerPort: $TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
provisioningController:
bfbPVCName:
"bfb-pvc"
dmsTimeout:
900
kamajiClusterManager:
disable:
false
DPUCluster to serve as Kubernetes control plane for DPU nodes
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUCluster
metadata:
name: dpu-cplane-tenant1
namespace: dpu-cplane-tenant1
spec:
type: kamaji
maxNodes:
10
clusterEndpoint:
# deploy keepalived instances on the nodes that match the given nodeSelector.
keepalived:
#
interface on which keepalived will listen. Should be the oob
interface of the control plane node.
interface: $DPUCLUSTER_INTERFACE
# Virtual IP reserved
for the DPU Cluster load balancer. Must not be allocatable by DHCP.
vip: $DPUCLUSTER_VIP
# virtualRouterID must be in range [
1,
255], make sure the given virtualRouterID does not duplicate with any existing keepalived process running on the host
virtualRouterID:
126
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane:
""
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify the DPF System with:
## Ensure the provisioning and DPUService controller manager deployments are available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system dpf-provisioning-controller-manager dpuservice-controller-manager
## Ensure all other deployments in the DPF Operator system are Available.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace dpf-operator-system
## Ensure the DPUCluster is ready
for nodes to join.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ready --namespace dpu-cplane-tenant1 dpucluster --all
4. Install components to enable accelerated CNI nodes
OVN Kubernetes will accelerate traffic by attaching a VF to each pod using the primary CNI. This VF is used to offload flows to the DPU. This section details the components needed to connect pods to the offloaded OVN Kubernetes CNI.
Install Multus and SRIOV Network Operator using NVIDIA Network Operator
helm repo add nvidia https:
//helm.ngc.nvidia.com/nvidia --force-update
helm upgrade --no-hooks --install --create-namespace --namespace nvidia-network-operator network-operator nvidia/network-operator --version
25.4.
0 -f ./manifests/
04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/network-operator.yml
NVIDIA Network Operator Helm values
nfd:
enabled:
false
deployNodeFeatureRules:
false
sriovNetworkOperator:
enabled:
true
sriov-network-operator:
operator:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
crds:
enabled:
true
sriovOperatorConfig:
deploy:
true
configDaemonNodeSelector:
null
operator:
affinity:
nodeAffinity:
requiredDuringSchedulingIgnoredDuringExecution:
nodeSelectorTerms:
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/master
operator: Exists
- matchExpressions:
- key: node-role.kubernetes.io/control-plane
operator: Exists
Install the OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook
The OVN Kubernetes resource injection webhook injected each pod scheduled to a worker node with a request for a VF and a Network Attachment Definition. This webhook is part of the same helm chart as the other components of the OVN Kubernetes CNI. Here it is installed by adjusting the existing helm installation to add the webhook component to the installation.
envsubst < manifests/
04-enable-accelerated-cni/helm-values/ovn-kubernetes.yml | helm upgrade --install -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector ${OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL}/ovn-kubernetes-chart --version v25.
7.0 --values -
OVN Kubernetes Resource Injector Helm values
ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector:
## Enable the ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector
enabled:
true
Apply the NICClusterConfiguration and SriovNetworkNodePolicy
cat manifests/
04-enable-accelerated-cni/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
NICClusterPolicy for the NVIDIA Network Operator
---
apiVersion: mellanox.com/v1alpha1
kind: NicClusterPolicy
metadata:
name: nic-cluster-policy
spec:
secondaryNetwork:
multus:
image: multus-cni
imagePullSecrets: []
repository: ghcr.io/k8snetworkplumbingwg
version: v3.
9.3
SriovNetworkNodePolicy for the SR-IOV Network Operator
---
apiVersion: sriovnetwork.openshift.io/v1
kind: SriovNetworkNodePolicy
metadata:
name: bf3-p0-vfs
namespace: nvidia-network-operator
spec:
nicSelector:
deviceID:
"a2dc"
vendor:
"15b3"
pfNames:
- $DPU_P0#
2-
45
nodeSelector:
node-role.kubernetes.io/worker:
""
numVfs:
46
resourceName: bf3-p0-vfs
isRdma:
true
externallyManaged:
true
deviceType: netdevice
linkType: eth
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Verify that the accelerated CNI is enabled with:
## Ensure the nvidia-network-operator pods are ready.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=Ready --namespace nvidia-network-operator pods --all
## Expect the following Daemonsets to be successfully rolled out.
kubectl rollout status daemonset --namespace nvidia-network-operator kube-multus-ds sriov-network-config-daemon sriov-device-plugin
## Expect the network injector to be successfully rolled out.
kubectl rollout status deployment --namespace ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector
5. DPU Provisioning and Service Installation
In this step we deploy our DPUs and the services that will run on them.
The user is expected to create a DPUDeployment object that reflects a set of DPUServices that should run on a set of DPUs.
If you want to learn more about
DPUDeployments, feel free to check the DPUDeployment documentation.
Create the DPUDeployment, DPUServiceConfig, DPUServiceTemplate and other necessary objects
In case more than 1 DPU exists per node, the relevant selector should be applied in the DPUDeployment to select the appropriate DPU. See DPUDeployment - DPUs Configuration to understand more about the selectors.
A number of environment variables must be set before running this command.
cat manifests/
05-dpudeployment-installation/*.yaml | envsubst | kubectl apply -f -
This will deploy the following objects:
BFB to download Bluefield Bitstream to a shared volume
---
apiVersion: provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: BFB
metadata:
name: bf-bundle
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
url: $BFB_URL
DPUDeployment to provision DPUs on worker nodes
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUDeployment
metadata:
name: ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
dpus:
bfb: bf-bundle
flavor: dpf-provisioning-hbn-ovn
dpuSets:
- nameSuffix:
"dpuset1"
nodeSelector:
matchLabels:
feature.node.kubernetes.io/dpu-enabled:
"true"
dpuSelector:
provisioning.dpu.nvidia.com/dpudevice-pf0-name: $DPU_P0
services:
ovn:
serviceTemplate: ovn
serviceConfiguration: ovn
dts:
serviceTemplate: dts
serviceConfiguration: dts
blueman:
serviceTemplate: blueman
serviceConfiguration: blueman
serviceChains:
switches:
- ports:
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
uplink: p0
- serviceInterface:
matchLabels:
port: ovn
OVN DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy OVN workloads to the DPUs
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"ovn"
serviceConfiguration:
helmChart:
values:
k8sAPIServer: https:
//$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_HOST:$TARGETCLUSTER_API_SERVER_PORT
podNetwork: $POD_CIDR/
24
serviceNetwork: $SERVICE_CIDR
dpuManifests:
kubernetesSecretName:
"ovn-dpu" # user needs to populate based on DPUServiceCredentialRequest
vtepCIDR: $VTEP_CIDR
hostCIDR: $TARGETCLUSTER_NODE_CIDR
externalDHCP:
true
gatewayDiscoveryNetwork:
"169.254.99.100/32" # This is a
"dummy" subnet used to get the
default gateway address from DHCP server (via option
121)
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"ovn"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $OVN_KUBERNETES_REPO_URL
chart: ovn-kubernetes-chart
version: v25.
7.0
values:
commonManifests:
enabled:
true
dpuManifests:
enabled:
true
leaseNamespace:
"ovn-kubernetes"
gatewayOpts:
"--gateway-interface=br-ovn"
DOCA Telemetry Service DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy DTS to the DPUs
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: dts
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"dts"
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: dts
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"dts"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version:
1.0.
8
chart: doca-telemetry
Blueman DPUServiceConfig and DPUServiceTemplate to deploy Blueman to the DPUs
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceConfiguration
metadata:
name: blueman
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"blueman"
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceTemplate
metadata:
name: blueman
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
deploymentServiceName:
"blueman"
helmChart:
source:
repoURL: $HELM_REGISTRY_REPO_URL
version:
1.0.
8
chart: doca-blueman
OVN DPUServiceCredentialRequest to allow cross cluster communication
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceCredentialRequest
metadata:
name: ovn-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
serviceAccount:
name: ovn-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
duration: 24h
type: tokenFile
secret:
name: ovn-dpu
namespace: dpf-operator-system
metadata:
labels:
dpu.nvidia.com/image-pull-secret:
""
DPUServiceInterfaces for physical ports on the DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: p0
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
uplink:
"p0"
spec:
interfaceType: physical
physical:
interfaceName: p0
OVN DPUServiceInterface to define the ports attached to OVN workloads on the DPU
---
apiVersion: svc.dpu.nvidia.com/v1alpha1
kind: DPUServiceInterface
metadata:
name: ovn
namespace: dpf-operator-system
spec:
template:
spec:
template:
metadata:
labels:
port: ovn
spec:
interfaceType: ovn
Verification
These verification commands may need to be run multiple times to ensure the condition is met.
Note that the DPUService name will have a random suffix. For example,
ovn-ovn-l2xsl.
Verify the DPU and Service installation with:
## Ensure the DPUServices are created and have been reconciled.
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ApplicationsReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservices -l svc.dpu.nvidia.com/owned-by-dpudeployment=dpf-operator-system_ovn
## Ensure the DPUServiceIPAMs have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=DPUIPAMObjectReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceipam --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceInterfaces have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceInterfaceSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface --all
## Ensure the DPUServiceChains have been reconciled
kubectl wait --
for=condition=ServiceChainSetReconciled --namespace dpf-operator-system dpuservicechain --all
6. Test traffic
Add worker nodes to the cluster
At this point workers should be added to the cluster. Each worker node should be configured in line with the prerequisites. As workers are added to the cluster DPUs will be provisioned and DPUServices will begin to be spun up.
You can verify the status of the DPUDeployment and its components with the following command:
$ kubectl -n dpf-operator-system exec deploy/dpf-operator-controller-manager -- /dpfctl describe dpudeployments
NAME NAMESPACE STATUS REASON SINCE MESSAGE
DPFOperatorConfig/dpfoperatorconfig dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h
└─DPUDeployments
└─DPUDeployment/ovn dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h
├─DPUServiceChains
│ └─DPUServiceChain/ovn-wkdhz dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h
├─DPUSets
│ └─DPUSet/hbn-only-dpuset1 dpf-operator-system
│ ├─BFB/bf-bundle dpf-operator-system Ready: True Ready 2h File: bf-bundle-
3.1.
0-53_25.07_ubuntu-
22.04_prod.bfb, DOCA:
3.1.
0
│ └─DPUs
│ └─
2 DPUs... dpf-operator-system Ready: True DPUReady 2h See dpu-node-mt2310xz03lr-mt2310xz03lr, dpu-node-mt2310xz03m2-mt2310xz03m2
└─Services
├─DPUServiceTemplates
│ └─
4 DPUServiceTemplates... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h See ovn-blueman, ovn-dts, ovn-ovn
└─DPUServices
└─
4 DPUServices... dpf-operator-system Ready: True Success 2h See ovn-blueman-4tlmp, ovn-dts-
49282, ovn-ovn-l2xsl
Deploy test pods
kubectl apply -f manifests/
06-test-traffic
OVN functionality can be tested by pinging between the pods and services deployed in the default namespace.
TODO: Add specific user commands to test traffic.
This section describes how to clean up the cluster after the DPF setup is no longer needed. It is important to follow the order of deletion to ensure that all components are removed cleanly and that the cluster remains functional.
Delete the test pods
kubectl delete -f manifests/
06-test-traffic --wait
Delete DPF CNI acceleration components
kubectl delete -f manifests/
04-enable-accelerated-cni --wait
helm uninstall -n nvidia-network-operator network-operator --wait
## Note: Uninstalling OVN Kubernetes as primary CNI is not supported but
this command must be run to remove the webhook and restore a functioning cluster.
helm uninstall -n ovn-kubernetes ovn-kubernetes-resource-injector --wait
Delete the DPF Operator system and DPF Operator
First we have to delete some DPUServiceInterfaces. This is necessary because of a known issue during uninstallation.
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpuserviceinterface p0 ovn --wait
Then we can delete the config and system namespace.
kubectl delete -n dpf-operator-system dpfoperatorconfig dpfoperatorconfig --wait
helm uninstall -n dpf-operator-system dpf-operator --wait
Delete DPF Operator PVC
kubectl -n dpf-operator-system delete pvc bfb-pvc
kubectl delete pv bfb-pv
Note: there can be a race condition with deleting the underlying Kamaji cluster which runs the DPU cluster control plane in this guide. If that happens it may be necessary to remove finalizers manually from
DPUCluster and
Datastore objects.
Host network pod services
The Kubelet process on the Kubernetes nodes use the OOB interface IP address to register in Kubernetes. This means that the nodes have the OOB IP addresses as node IP addresses. This means that pods using host networking have the OOB IP address of the hosts as pod IP address. However, that interface is not accelerated. This means that any component using the addresses of the pods using host networking will not benefit from hardware acceleration and high-speed ports.
For example, this means that when creating a Kubernetes NodePort service selecting pods using host networking, even if the user uses the high-speed IP of the host, the traffic will not be accelerated. In order to solve this, it is possible to create dedicated endpointSlices that contain the host high-speed port IP addresses instead of OOB port IP addresses. This way, the entire path to the pods will be accelerated and benefit from high performances, if the user uses the high speed IP address of the host with the nodePort port. This requires the workload running on the pod with host networking to also listen on the high-speed port IP address.