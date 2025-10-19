The major differences between a full DPF installation and the scale testing infrastructure are:

1. No DPU hardware: The scale test does not use Bluefield DPUs. Interactions with the DPU are implemented on the API level.

2. No DPU Kubernetes nodes: The scale test does not provision Kubernetes nodes

3. No DMS: DPF uses DMS to manage the lifecycle of the DPU. Scale testing relies on a mock-dms component which implements the API expected by the DPU controller.

4. No hostnetwork configuration: DPF uses a hostnetwork pod to configure networking on the host.

The scale test requires a new component - mock-dms . mock-dms is a Kubernetes controller that: