This section provides comprehensive troubleshooting guidance for common issues you may encounter while deploying, configuring, or operating the DOCA Platform Framework (DPF).

Command-line tool for visualizing, debugging, and troubleshooting DPU resources in Kubernetes. Essential for real-time visibility into resource states and conditions.

Use when:

DPU provisioning is failing

Need to understand resource dependencies

Debugging component readiness issues

Generate comprehensive system reports for deeper analysis and support requests.

Use when:

Need detailed system information for support cases

Investigating complex infrastructure issues

Preparing diagnostic data for NVIDIA support

If you cannot resolve the issue using the guides above:

Collect Diagnostic Information * Generate a sosreport for your environment Check Known Issues * Review Release Notes for known issues * Search the GitHub repository for similar problems Contact Support * Open an issue on the GitHub repository * Include diagnostic information and steps to reproduce * For enterprise customers, contact NVIDIA support with your diagnostic package