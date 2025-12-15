BlueField-3 Measurements

Yes: All CoMID

Hash of instance-based PSC first mutable code security configuration

11

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

Raw bitstream, Device Identifier

Device Identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte. Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)