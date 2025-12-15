BlueField-3 Measurements
Support will be available in a future release.
The measurement specification for all the indexes listed in the table below is:
0x01 (DMTF).
Index
Measurement
Value
Description
What is measured?
Part of CoRIM
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW Config
Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).
Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch
Yes: All CoMID
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of PSC Firmware
Yes: SoC CoMID
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of NIC Firmware
Yes: NIC CoMID
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of ARM Firmware
Yes: SoC CoMID
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based NIC rollback counters
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
6
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based ARM rollback counters
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
7
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based NIC security configuration
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
8
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based ARM security configuration
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
9
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based PSC first mutable code security configuration
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
10
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based PSC runtime firmware security configuration
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
11
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
Raw bitstream, Device Identifier
Device Identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.
Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)
Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);
All CoMIDs
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
50
Raw bitstream