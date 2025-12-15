BlueField-3 Measurements

NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v4.0
Note

Support will be available in a future release.

The measurement specification for all the indexes listed in the table below is: 0x01 (DMTF).

Version 1.0.0

Index

Measurement

Value

Description

What is measured?

Part of CoRIM

1

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW Config

Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).

Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch

Yes: All CoMID

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian

2

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of PSC Firmware

Yes: SoC CoMID

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

3

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of NIC Firmware

Yes: NIC CoMID

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

4

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of ARM Firmware

Yes: SoC CoMID

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

5

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based NIC rollback counters

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

6

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based ARM rollback counters

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

7

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based NIC security configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

8

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based ARM security configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

9

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based PSC first mutable code security configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

10

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based PSC runtime firmware security configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

11

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

Raw bitstream, Device Identifier

Device Identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.

Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)

Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);

All CoMIDs

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

50

Raw bitstream

