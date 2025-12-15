Concise Reference Integrity Manifest (CoRIM)

The reference manifest includes a top-level structure that contains either a signed or an unsigned CoRIM. A CoRIM consists of one or more CoMIDs, each providing reference claims about the hardware and firmware of a device. Both the CoRIM and CoMIDs are encoded in CBOR format, with signed CoRIMs utilizing COSE signatures.

NVIDIA networking CoRIM files follow the 0.6 draft of the CoRIM specification: draft-ietf-rats-corim-06—Concise Reference Integrity Manifest. This may change at a later date when the CoRIM specification is finalized.