ConnectX-7 Measurements
The measurement specification for all the indices listed in the tables below is:
0x01 (DMTF).
The table below shows the measurements supported starting from firmware version 28.38.xxxx.
Index
Measurement
Value
Description
What is measured?
Part of CoRIM?
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-0: IC Security Parameters (Fuse, Straps)
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-1: First mutable code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-2: Secondary boot sequencing code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-3: Runtime Code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-4: Hashes manifest
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
The table below shows the measurements supported starting from the firmware releases after April 2025.
Index
Measurement
Value
Description
What is measured?
Part of CoRIM?
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-0: IC Security Parameters (Fuse, Straps)
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-1: First mutable code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-2: Secondary boot sequencing code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-3: Runtime Code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-4: Hashes manifest
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
6
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW Config
Measurement Block version
Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian
7
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
Raw bitstream, Device Identifier
Device Identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.
Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
9
Raw bitstream
The table below shows the measurements supported in future firmware releases. The first release to intercept this definition will be updated.
Index
Measurement
Value
Description
What is measured?
Part of CoRIM?
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-0: IC Security Parameters (Fuse, Straps)
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-1: First mutable code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-2: Secondary boot sequencing code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-3: Runtime Code
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
M-4: Hashes manifest
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
6
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW Config
Measurement Block version
Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian
7
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW Config
Debug tokens runtime status (32-bit):
Bit 0-1: Runtime token (customer support)Bit 2-3: Debug FW TokenBit 4-5: FRC token...Bit 6-31 reserved
Each pair consists of:
Bit 0: Runtime Token Applied Since Last Reset (1 bit)Bit 1: Runtime Token Currently In Use (1 bit)
Yes;
The expected value is a clean state (all zero bytes)
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian
8
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
Raw bitstream, Device Identifier
Device Identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.
Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
9
Raw bitstream