ConnectX-7 Measurements

Interpret as Semver2.0 (( https://semver.org/ ).Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch

7

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW Config

Debug tokens runtime status (32-bit): Bit 0-1: Runtime token (customer support)Bit 2-3: Debug FW TokenBit 4-5: FRC token...Bit 6-31 reserved Each pair consists of: Bit 0: Runtime Token Applied Since Last Reset (1 bit)Bit 1: Runtime Token Currently In Use (1 bit)