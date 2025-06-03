ConnectX-8 Measurements

Yes, reported with all bits set.

FWID-0; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L5 certificate

FWID-1; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L6 certificate

Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);

All multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)

Device identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.

18

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)

PLDM device identifiers This block will be the last measurement block, for all measurement block versions. The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering. Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code) Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6 Byte 5: Total number of descriptors Bytes 6-N: List of device descriptors The list of device descriptors includes: PCI Vendor ID

PCI Device ID

PCI Subsystem Vendor ID

PCI Sybsystem ID

If APSKU present on the device: Vendor defined block with content: APSKU

