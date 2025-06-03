On This Page
ConnectX-8 Measurements
The measurement specification for all the indexes listed in the table below is:
0x01 (DMTF).
Index
Measurement
Value
Description
What is measured?
Part of CoRIM
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW Config
Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).
Byte 3: Major Version
Byte 2-1: Minor Version
Byte 0: is patch
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of PSC FW
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
Hash, FW configuration
Hash of OEM Platform FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
Hash, FW configuration
Hash of OEM NIC FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
Hash, FW configuration
Hash of NVIDIA Platform FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
6
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
0x03 = Hash, FW configuration
Hash of NVIDIA NIC FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
7
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
Platform mutable FW security version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
9
9 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian
8
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
NIC mutable FW version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
3
3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian
9
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
Platform mutable FW security version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
3
3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian
10
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
NIC mutable FW version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
1 byte, unsigned Integer, little endian
11
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of NIC FW
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
12
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of hardware configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
13
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based hardware configuration
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
14
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
Reserved
Yes, reported with all bits set.
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
32 bit, unsigned integer, little endian
15
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)
FWID-0; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L5 certificate
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
48
Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash
16
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)
FWID-1; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L6 certificate
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
48
Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash
17
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)
Device identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.
Byte 1:2 - Vendor ID
Byte 3:4 - Device ID
Byte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor ID
Byte 7:8 - Subsystem ID
Byte 9 - Vendor defined byte
All multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)
Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
9
Raw bitstream
18
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)
PLDM device identifiers
This block will be the last measurement block, for all measurement block versions. The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering.
Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code)
Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6
Byte 5: Total number of descriptors
Bytes 6-N: List of device descriptors
The list of device descriptors includes:
All multi-byte fields are little endian.
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
Raw bitstream
