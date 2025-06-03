What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v3.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Adapter Firmware  NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v3.0  ConnectX-8 Measurements

On This Page

ConnectX-8 Measurements

The measurement specification for all the indexes listed in the table below is: 0x01 (DMTF).

Version 1.1.0

Index

Measurement

Value

Description

What is measured?

Part of CoRIM

1

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW Config

Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).

Byte 3: Major Version

Byte 2-1: Minor Version

Byte 0: is patch

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian

2

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of PSC FW

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

3

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of OEM Platform FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

4

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of OEM NIC FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

5

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of NVIDIA Platform FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

6

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

0x03 = Hash, FW configuration

Hash of NVIDIA NIC FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

7

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Platform mutable FW security version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

9

9 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

8

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

NIC mutable FW version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

3

3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

9

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Platform mutable FW security version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

3

3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

10

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

NIC mutable FW version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

1 byte, unsigned Integer, little endian

11

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of NIC FW

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

12

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of hardware configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

13

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based hardware configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

14

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Reserved

Yes, reported with all bits set.

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

32 bit, unsigned integer, little endian

15

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)

FWID-0; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L5 certificate

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

48

Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash

16

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)

FWID-1; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L6 certificate

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

48

Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash

17

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)

Device identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.

Byte 1:2 - Vendor ID

Byte 3:4 - Device ID

Byte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor ID

Byte 7:8 - Subsystem ID

Byte 9 - Vendor defined byte

All multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)

Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

9

Raw bitstream

18

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)

PLDM device identifiers

This block will be the last measurement block, for all measurement block versions. The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering.

Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code)

Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6

Byte 5: Total number of descriptors

Bytes 6-N: List of device descriptors

The list of device descriptors includes:

  • PCI Vendor ID

  • PCI Device ID

  • PCI Subsystem Vendor ID

  • PCI Sybsystem ID

  • If APSKU present on the device: Vendor defined block with content:

    • APSKU

All multi-byte fields are little endian.

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

Raw bitstream

Version 1.0.0

Index

Measurement

Value

Description

What is measured?

Part of CoRIM

1

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW Config

Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).

Byte 3: Major Version

Byte 2-1: Minor Version

Byte 0: is patch

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian

2

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of PSC FW

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

3

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of OEM Platform FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

4

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of OEM NIC FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

5

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of NVIDIA Platform FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

6

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

0x03 = Hash, FW configuration

Hash of NVIDIA NIC FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

7

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Platform mutable FW security version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

9

9 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

8

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

NIC mutable FW version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

3

3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

9

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Platform mutable FW security version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

3

3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

10

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

NIC mutable FW version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

1 byte, unsigned Integer, little endian

11

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of NIC FW

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

12

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of hardware configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

13

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based hardware configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

14

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)

FWID-0; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L5 certificate

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

48

Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash

15

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)

FWID-1; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L6 certificate

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

48

Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash

16

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)

Device Identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.

Byte 1:2 - Vendor ID

Byte 3:4 - Device ID

Byte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor ID

Byte 7:8 - Subsystem ID

Byte 9 - Vendor defined byte

All multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)

Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

9

Raw bitstream

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 3, 2025.
content here