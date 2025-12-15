ConnectX-8 Measurements

PLDM device identifiers

This block will be the last measurement block, for all measurement block versions. The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering.Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code)Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6Byte 5: Total number of descriptorsBytes 6-N: List of device descriptorsThe list of device descriptors includes:

PCI Vendor ID

PCI Device ID

PCI Subsystem Vendor ID

PCI Sybsystem ID

If APSKU present on the device: Vendor defined block with content: APSKU



All multi-byte fields are little endian.