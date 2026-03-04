ConnectX-9 Measurements

NVIDIA Device Attestation and CoRIM-based Reference Measurement Sharing v5.0
The measurement specification for all the indexes listed in the table below is: 0x01 (DMTF).

Version 1.2.0

Index

Measurement

Value

Description

What is measured?

Part of CoRIM

1

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW Config

Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).

Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian

2

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of PSC FW

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

3

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of OEM Platform FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

4

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of OEM NIC FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

5

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

Hash, FW configuration

Hash of NVIDIA Platform FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

6

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x03

0x03 = Hash, FW configuration

Hash of NVIDIA NIC FW Configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

7

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Platform mutable FW version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

9

9 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

8

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

NIC mutable FW version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

3

3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

9

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Platform mutable FW security version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

3

3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian

10

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

NIC mutable FW security version number

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

1 byte, unsigned Integer, little endian

11

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x01

Hash, mutable FW

Hash of NIC FW

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

12

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of hardware configuration

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

13

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x02

Hash, HW configuration

Hash of instance-based hardware configuration

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

64

SHA2-512 hash

14

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

Raw bitstream, FW configuration

Debug tokens status:

Device Runtime Status (32-bit)

Bit 0-1: Runtime token (customer support)Bit 2-3: Debug FW TokenBit 4-5: FRC tokenBit 6-31: reserved

Each pair consists of:

Bit 0: Runtime Token Applied Since Last Reset (1 bit)Bit 1: Runtime Token Currently In Use (1 bit)

Yes, reported with all bits clear.

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

4

32-bit, unsigned integer, little endian

15

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)

FWID-0; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L5 certificate

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

48

Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash

16

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)

FWID-1; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L6 certificate

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

48

Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash

17

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)

Device identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.

Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)

Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

9

Raw bitstream

18

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

19

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

20

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

21

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

22

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

23

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

24

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

25

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

26

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

27

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

28

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

29

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

30

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

31

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

32

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

33

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

34

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

35

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

36

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

37

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

38

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

39

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

40

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

41

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

42

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

43

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

44

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

45

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

46

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

47

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

48

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

49

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x82

0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration

Reserved. Reported as 0xFF

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

50

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x83

0x81 = Raw bitstream, FW Configuration

Debug Token Configuration:

Byte 91-60: nonce (32B)

Byte 59-57: reservedByte 56-52: FW versionByte 51-36: PSIDByte 35-28: device unique identifier (ECID 64 msb)Byte 27-12: Keypair UUIDByte 11: statusByte 10: reserved (was token opcode)Byte 9-8: device type identifierByte 7-6: struct sizeByte 5: struct major versionByte 4: struct minor versionByte 3-0: tools magic pattern

No

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

1

Raw bitstream

51

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType

0x81

0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)

PLDM device identifiers:

The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response, but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering.Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code)Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6Byte 5: Total number of descriptorsBytes 6-N: List of device descriptorsThe list of device descriptors includes:

  • PCI Vendor ID

  • PCI Device ID

  • PCI Subsystem Vendor ID

  • PCI Sybsystem ID

  • If APSKU present on the device: Vendor defined block with content:

    • APSKU

All multi-byte fields are little endian.

Yes

DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize

Raw bitstream
