ConnectX-9 Measurements

PLDM device identifiers:

The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response, but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering.Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code)Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6Byte 5: Total number of descriptorsBytes 6-N: List of device descriptorsThe list of device descriptors includes:

PCI Vendor ID

PCI Device ID

PCI Subsystem Vendor ID

PCI Sybsystem ID

If APSKU present on the device: Vendor defined block with content: APSKU



All multi-byte fields are little endian.