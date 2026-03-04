ConnectX-9 Measurements
The measurement specification for all the indexes listed in the table below is:
0x01 (DMTF).
Index
Measurement
Value
Description
What is measured?
Part of CoRIM
1
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW Config
Interpret as Semver2.0 ((https://semver.org/).
Byte 3: Major VersionByte 2-1: Minor VersionByte 0: is patch
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
4-byte unsigned Integer, little endian
2
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of PSC FW
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
3
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
Hash, FW configuration
Hash of OEM Platform FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
4
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
Hash, FW configuration
Hash of OEM NIC FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
5
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
Hash, FW configuration
Hash of NVIDIA Platform FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
6
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x03
0x03 = Hash, FW configuration
Hash of NVIDIA NIC FW Configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
7
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
Platform mutable FW version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
9
9 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian
8
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
NIC mutable FW version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
3
3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian
9
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
Platform mutable FW security version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
3
3 bytes, unsigned Integer, little endian
10
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
NIC mutable FW security version number
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
1 byte, unsigned Integer, little endian
11
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x01
Hash, mutable FW
Hash of NIC FW
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
12
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of hardware configuration
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
13
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x02
Hash, HW configuration
Hash of instance-based hardware configuration
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
64
SHA2-512 hash
14
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
Raw bitstream, FW configuration
Debug tokens status:
Device Runtime Status (32-bit)
Bit 0-1: Runtime token (customer support)Bit 2-3: Debug FW TokenBit 4-5: FRC tokenBit 6-31: reserved
Each pair consists of:
Bit 0: Runtime Token Applied Since Last Reset (1 bit)Bit 1: Runtime Token Currently In Use (1 bit)
Yes, reported with all bits clear.
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
4
32-bit, unsigned integer, little endian
15
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)
FWID-0; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L5 certificate
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
48
Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash
16
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (mutable FW)
FWID-1; This should be the same as TCG-OID extension in L6 certificate
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
48
Raw bitstream of SHA-384 hash
17
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)
Device identifier (DID, VID, SVID, SID) as defined by PCISIG and a vendor defined byte.
Byte 1:2 - Vendor IDByte 3:4 - Device IDByte 5:6 - Subsystem Vendor IDByte 7:8 - Subsystem IDByte 9 - Vendor defined byteAll multi-byte fields are little endian (uint16_t)
Yes (also in CoMID tag-id);
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
9
Raw bitstream
18
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
19
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
20
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
21
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
22
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
23
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
24
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
25
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
26
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
27
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
28
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
29
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
30
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
31
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
32
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
33
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
34
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
35
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
36
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
37
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
38
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
39
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
40
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
41
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
42
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
43
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
44
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
45
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
46
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
47
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
48
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
49
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x82
0x81 = Raw bitstream, HW Configuration
Reserved. Reported as 0xFF
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
50
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x83
0x81 = Raw bitstream, FW Configuration
Debug Token Configuration:
Byte 91-60: nonce (32B)
Byte 59-57: reservedByte 56-52: FW versionByte 51-36: PSIDByte 35-28: device unique identifier (ECID 64 msb)Byte 27-12: Keypair UUIDByte 11: statusByte 10: reserved (was token opcode)Byte 9-8: device type identifierByte 7-6: struct sizeByte 5: struct major versionByte 4: struct minor versionByte 3-0: tools magic pattern
No
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
1
Raw bitstream
51
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueType
0x81
0x81 = Raw bitstream (Device Identifier)
PLDM device identifiers:
The format of data is based on the PLDM QueryDeviceIdentifiers response, but might not be identical to it as this index has a fixed list of descriptors with a fixed ordering.Byte 0: 0x0 (Completion Code)Bytes 1-4: Total length of descriptors in bytes starting at byte 6Byte 5: Total number of descriptorsBytes 6-N: List of device descriptorsThe list of device descriptors includes:
All multi-byte fields are little endian.
Yes
DMTFSpecMeasurementValueSize
Raw bitstream