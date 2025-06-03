A CoRIM is associated with an image release. The CoRIM contains one or more CoMIDs, with each CoMID providing reference claims for a device. A signed CoRIM includes a set of protected header parameters, a set of unprotected header parameters, the payload, and the COSE Single Signer (COSE-Sign1) signature. The signature covers the protected header parameters and the payload. The message structures are built on the CBOR array type.

The corim-meta-map structure identifies the entity creating and signing the CoRIM and is part of the protected header parameters. Currently, the meta map contents reflect the following:

Copy Copied! { "signer": { "name": "NVIDIA" } }

At the top-level, IANA global content tags identify unsigned and signed CoRIMs. The top-level CoRIM structure is described by the following CDDL rules: