A CoRIM is identified by its corim.id tag identifier. CoMIDs are identified by their comid.tag-id identifiers. The identifiers are constructed such that a CoRIM can be associated to a specific firmware package, and CoMIDs to the corresponding component image set in that package.

The CoRIM and CoMID identifiers have the following form:

Copy Copied! corim.id = <ImageVersionString> comid.tag-id = <PCI_Device_Identifiers>-<ImageVersionString>

This allows association of claims from a device to the corresponding reference measurements in a CoMID (at run time), or to identify the CoMID for a particular component image set in the firmware package. Attestation can use PCIe identifiers from the last SPDM measurement block to locate the reference measurement manifest for that device.